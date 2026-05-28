Bracing for Beto 2.0: MAGA Prepares for Legacy Media Fawning Over Boring Beta Male Dem James Talarico

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico is the media’s latest Democrat darling since their last one, and the dozens of others before that. ‘Journalists’ love their fellow Democrats, and they deeply desire to see Talarico elected to the U.S. Senate in hopes of stopping President Donald Trump’s agenda. Years ago, we saw the media try their best to propel Democrat Beto O’Rourke over incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz. It’s no surprise that many predict they'll try to make Talarico their Beto 2.0.

Advertisement

Here’s a flashback to the media’s love affair with Beto eight years ago. (WATCH)

October 2018. Betomania is at fever pitch in Democrat circles and the media.



An ABC Reporter interviewing Beto can barely contain herself: “You’re a rockstar!"



Brace yourselves for Talarico media hysteria. pic.twitter.com/PcFM3W5QhQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2026

Also the bots are already out there. Paid DNC scum all over. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) May 27, 2026

Yep. They want this one, bad. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2026

Nothing would make the legacy media happier than turning Texas blue.

But their work is cut out for them because Talarico is as exciting as a dead fish. Will we see starry-eyed ‘journos’ again? Maybe not the ladies this time, says one poster.

The fawning will be relentless — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2026

If you can meet someone who looks at you the way an ABC reporter looks at a 2-time losing Democrat candidate, MARRY HER. pic.twitter.com/e9L2ge7Not — Jack Roberts (@DoktorZazuzaz) May 27, 2026

Excellent it will be young, single, male reporters with impeccable taste in clothes. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) May 27, 2026

Larry, what are you implying?

Commenters say Beto was an easier sell since he was in a rock band and skateboarded. He didn’t give off the creepy youth minister vibe that Talarico exudes.

I don’t see many Texans voting for a candidate who looks like he plays with dolls. 🤪 — 🍊Michele B🍊 (@MicheleB_17) May 28, 2026

Talarico is the worst candidate Democrats have ever run in Texas.

I look forward to his absolute and total annihilation. — Kildzr 🇺🇲 (@kildzr) May 27, 2026

Beto had a bit of natural charm, even if he was cringe. James has none. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 28, 2026

Beto had the personality to pull that off. Kind of the cool lib. Talarico is an odd nerdy kind of person. They may try it, but it won't play the same. — Tim (@TexasAggie98) May 27, 2026

I remember Democrats fawning over Beto saying things like "He's so cool! He's like a white Obama." 😂 — Cis Siberian Orchestra (@CisSiberian) May 27, 2026

Talarico has the personality of a retail store mannequin with the plastic hair to match.

Commenters say that ‘journos’ and their fellow Democrats are just over-promising again.

I’ve been listening to Democrats say Texas is turning blue for DECADES.



Have Democrats ever been to Texas? Not Austin, Dallas or Houston but actual Texas? Their choice of Candidates leads me to believe they have not.



Texans rejected BETO & they’re gonna do the same to BETA🤘 pic.twitter.com/sx28HbJNyt — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) May 28, 2026

Advertisement

I know it's hard to believe, but Beto appeared to have more testosterone than Talerico. — Burto Lee (@icom706mk2) May 28, 2026

Talarico makes Beto look Alpha. How more soy can the Texas Democrats go? — Heffelump (@Heffelump1776) May 28, 2026

It’s bad for them. But that won’t stop them from trying to shape the tofu Talarico into the semblance of a Texas giant. Even with the media’s help, Democrats will fall short of getting beta Talarico even close to Beto O’Rourke’s level of enthusiasm.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.