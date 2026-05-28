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Bracing for Beto 2.0: MAGA Prepares for Legacy Media Fawning Over Boring Beta Male Dem James Talarico

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:36 AM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico is the media’s latest Democrat darling since their last one, and the dozens of others before that. ‘Journalists’ love their fellow Democrats, and they deeply desire to see Talarico elected to the U.S. Senate in hopes of stopping President Donald Trump’s agenda. Years ago, we saw the media try their best to propel Democrat Beto O’Rourke over incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz. It’s no surprise that many predict they'll try to make Talarico their Beto 2.0.

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Here’s a flashback to the media’s love affair with Beto eight years ago. (WATCH)

Nothing would make the legacy media happier than turning Texas blue.

But their work is cut out for them because Talarico is as exciting as a dead fish. Will we see starry-eyed ‘journos’ again? Maybe not the ladies this time, says one poster.

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Larry, what are you implying?

Commenters say Beto was an easier sell since he was in a rock band and skateboarded. He didn’t give off the creepy youth minister vibe that Talarico exudes.

Talarico has the personality of a retail store mannequin with the plastic hair to match.

Commenters say that ‘journos’ and their fellow Democrats are just over-promising again.

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It’s bad for them. But that won’t stop them from trying to shape the tofu Talarico into the semblance of a Texas giant. Even with the media’s help, Democrats will fall short of getting beta Talarico even close to Beto O’Rourke’s level of enthusiasm.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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