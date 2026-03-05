Clown Take of the Day: Jemele Hill Says Nebraska Has No Stake in...
GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to...
Democrats Blame His Fox News Republican Brother—But Fetterman’s Just Listening to Pennsylv...
Katie Couric Asks Gavin Newsom If He Has a 'Zoolander Problem' (Being 'Ridiculously...
From Pearl-Clutcher to Nazi Apologist: Tim Miller Wonders What Graham Platner's Nazi Tatto...
CNN Sparks Democrat Panic As Trump Support Surges Among Republicans
President Trump Has Replaced DHS Secretary Kristi Noem; New Chief Announced
'They Want Trump BROKEN!' Bill O'Reilly Nukes US Media Whose TDS Has Them...
Current Iranian Regime Allows CNN to Report From Tehran (and People Have Questions)
Texas Dem James Talarico Says Republicans 'Are Gonna Call Me a Radical Leftist'...
VIP
Barack Obama Claims Free and Fair Elections Are at Risk Because of GOP...
CNN Seems Upset All This Lefty Screeching Hasn't Halted Final Approval for Trump's...
Pod Save Bro Jon Favreau: Ignore the Nazi Tattoo—Platner Wore a Cool Anti-Fascist...
Hasselbeck Is the Upgrade 'The View' Didn't Expect—Drops Truth Bombs on Borders and...

Beto's Back... to Boost Another Loser! Hails Talarico as TX Savior – Critics Say It's the Kiss of Death

justmindy
justmindy | 2:40 PM on March 05, 2026
AP Photo/LM Otero

Beto is back and stumping for James Talarico. James won the chance to represent Dems in the Texas Senate race after beating out Jasmine Crockett. Although it's natural to root for both of them to lose, one of them had to win and Talarico was the weirdo who came out on top. 

Advertisement

Beto thinks Talarico is a very talented politician. For his sake, Talarico better be a good politician because he is a terrible preacher. 

Beto is a massive loser. Let's all hope Talarico follows in his footstep.

Democrats struggle because they don't know what a normal white guy looks like. They think it looks like Beto and now this James guy, but these two are not good examples. In fact, they are terrible examples. Beto is a nepo baby and Talarico is a weak little caricature who has totally misinterpreted the Bible. 

Recommended

GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to Noem's DHS Exit
justmindy
Advertisement

Never forget.

The Dems who feel the party turned their back on a talented Black woman are not convinced. Let them fight!

That was already evident, but this is just further confirmation.

Advertisement

Literally, Texas voters should run the other way ... fast.

If he's our only hope, America is in big trouble. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BIBLE DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to Noem's DHS Exit
justmindy
Democrats Blame His Fox News Republican Brother—But Fetterman’s Just Listening to Pennsylvania Voters
justmindy
From Pearl-Clutcher to Nazi Apologist: Tim Miller Wonders What Graham Platner's Nazi Tattoo Really Means
justmindy
Katie Couric Asks Gavin Newsom If He Has a 'Zoolander Problem' (Being 'Ridiculously Good Looking')
Doug P.
'They Want Trump BROKEN!' Bill O'Reilly Nukes US Media Whose TDS Has Them 'Rooting for Iran'
Doug P.
Current Iranian Regime Allows CNN to Report From Tehran (and People Have Questions)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to Noem's DHS Exit justmindy
Advertisement