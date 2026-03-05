Beto's Back... to Boost Another Loser! Hails Talarico as TX Savior – Critics Say It's the Kiss of Death

Beto is back and stumping for James Talarico. James won the chance to represent Dems in the Texas Senate race after beating out Jasmine Crockett. Although it's natural to root for both of them to lose, one of them had to win and Talarico was the weirdo who came out on top.

Beto fires up the hype machine for Beto Jr:



“This is one of, if not the most talented politicians I have ever seen."



“When Talarico wins...Texas will save the country." pic.twitter.com/KqG68ouOGq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

Beto thinks Talarico is a very talented politician. For his sake, Talarico better be a good politician because he is a terrible preacher.

If a movie on this was being made…



Psaki’s producer: “Who can we get on the show to best promote Talarico? A real winner.



Psaki: “GET ME BETO ASAP!”



Beto lost both his senatorial and gubernatorial races. He also ran for president and dropped out almost earlier than anyone. https://t.co/xaZbILTab8 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 5, 2026

Beto is a massive loser. Let's all hope Talarico follows in his footstep.

Considering Beto was once one of the most talented politicians Dems had ever seen until he was a complete nonstarter--I'm not sure how much we should care about Beto's assessment of Talarico. https://t.co/a7kWKPl77Y — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) March 5, 2026

Democrats struggle because they don't know what a normal white guy looks like. They think it looks like Beto and now this James guy, but these two are not good examples. In fact, they are terrible examples. Beto is a nepo baby and Talarico is a weak little caricature who has totally misinterpreted the Bible.

Sniffing their own farts taken to new levels. https://t.co/EOfQ5Oxe8i — JWF (@JammieWF) March 5, 2026

Never forget.

You are delusional sweetie, @JasmineForUS has more talent, brains, charisma and passion in her pinky than this invalid Pinocchio @jamestalarico. https://t.co/fkiGpjdawW — Zionism is Delicious. (@RLalkin) March 5, 2026

The Dems who feel the party turned their back on a talented Black woman are not convinced. Let them fight!

Sorry, but woke is not the majority. Never was. MSM tried to portray it as so, but we see much clearer now. https://t.co/CBIgOepFcq — Dr. SQUTHERNBORN (@SQUTHERNBORN) March 5, 2026

Beto’s endorsement of Talarico is all evidence we need that Talarico is highly compromised and is anti-American. https://t.co/DMoZxA2p0x — Patty Allen Porter (@PattyPorte98042) March 5, 2026

That was already evident, but this is just further confirmation.

Beto's recommendation is not worth a bucket of spit. https://t.co/zY1IsO3pre — The Toon Libertarian (@ToonLibertarian) March 5, 2026

The Democrat Party

It’s a sickness https://t.co/PJWPlUcx9W — ProudBoomer2 (@Proud_Boomer2) March 5, 2026

If Beto is for him, then Texas, you need to vote against him. https://t.co/wfJrjwngjY — rly (@realrly) March 5, 2026

Literally, Texas voters should run the other way ... fast.

Haha amazing. They are going all in on Beto 2.0. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) March 5, 2026

Suddenly he’s the country’s only hope lmao — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

If he's our only hope, America is in big trouble.

