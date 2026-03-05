Texas Dem James Talarico Says Republicans 'Are Gonna Call Me a Radical Leftist' (And? ROLL TAPE!)

As you know, Texas Democrat James Talarico defeated Jasmine Crocket to become his party's Senate candidate in the midterm elections later this year.

Beto 1.0 is now ushering in the age of Beto 2.0:

Chronic loser Beto O’Rourke praises James Talarico as “one of the most talented politicians” he’s ever seen.



🤣 pic.twitter.com/8MMxUNH3Zu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2026

That can't be bad news for the Republicans.

Now that Talarico will be campaigning in some of the redder parts of Texas ahead of the midterms, we'll be seeing attempts to pretend he isn't a radical leftist (maybe a "campaign of joy" is in the cards).

Fortunately for the Republicans the ads write themselves, and @WesternLensman has a doozy. Will the real James Talarico please stand up!?

Talarico: They’re going to call me a radical leftist.



Also Talarico: Trans abortions, God is non-binary, six genders, no prisons.



So, yeah. pic.twitter.com/XlswxR1X5A — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

Here's another doozy:

"our neighbors with a uterus" https://t.co/nK2PDIUDHh — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2026

Republicans call Talarico a radical leftist because... he's a radical leftist.

He's an apostate and a lunatic. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) March 5, 2026

“moderate"



- Legacy media — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2026

Talarico will no doubt get plenty of media assistance in the effort to pass himself off as a "moderate." Granted, however, the "moderate" Democrat positions these days are still insane.

