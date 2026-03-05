Texas Dem James Talarico Says Republicans 'Are Gonna Call Me a Radical Leftist' (And? ROLL TAPE!)

VIP
Doug P. | 10:40 AM on March 05, 2026
ImgFlip

As you know, Texas Democrat James Talarico defeated Jasmine Crocket to become his party's Senate candidate in the midterm elections later this year. 

Beto 1.0 is now ushering in the age of Beto 2.0: 

That can't be bad news for the Republicans.

Now that Talarico will be campaigning in some of the redder parts of Texas ahead of the midterms, we'll be seeing attempts to pretend he isn't a radical leftist (maybe a "campaign of joy" is in the cards). 

Fortunately for the Republicans the ads write themselves, and @WesternLensman has a doozy. Will the real James Talarico please stand up!? 

Here's another doozy:

Republicans call Talarico a radical leftist because... he's a radical leftist.

Talarico will no doubt get plenty of media assistance in the effort to pass himself off as a "moderate." Granted, however, the "moderate" Democrat positions these days are still insane. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress, and that includes defeating radical leftist James Talarico in Texas.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

