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Good Question: Will NYC Residents Need to Show ID to Shop at City-Run Grocery Stores?

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 29, 2026
Twitter

A couple of days ago, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that his city-run grocery stores—the first of which will cost $30 million to build and won't open until 2029—will offer core goods at 30 percent off retail. In other words, taxpayers will subsidize the cost while Mamdani's deep-discount socialist stores will drive bodega owners out of business.

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New Jersey resident Jay Costa asked a question we hadn't thought of: since these are city-owned and operated grocery stores, does one need to show an ID to shop there? Or can people from out of town drive in and take advantage of the 30 percent off? It sounds like a good place to stock up.

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Plus, he seems to be under the delusion that he's the president, not a mayor.

Probably the empty shelves.

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This is all assuming they do have the first store up and running by 2029. Shoplifters will have emptied it by the time the first shopper gets there, and they won't be prosecuted because, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, they're just stealing bread.

***

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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