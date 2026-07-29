Good Question: Will NYC Residents Need to Show ID to Shop at City-Run Grocery Stores?

A couple of days ago, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that his city-run grocery stores—the first of which will cost $30 million to build and won't open until 2029—will offer core goods at 30 percent off retail. In other words, taxpayers will subsidize the cost while Mamdani's deep-discount socialist stores will drive bodega owners out of business.

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New Jersey resident Jay Costa asked a question we hadn't thought of: since these are city-owned and operated grocery stores, does one need to show an ID to shop there? Or can people from out of town drive in and take advantage of the 30 percent off? It sounds like a good place to stock up.

Question for Mayor Mamdani, Am I allowed as a New Jersey Resident to come in and shop at these fine NYC-Run Grocery Stores?



If Not, Will shoppers need to show ID?pic.twitter.com/LC3HbXV6D2 — Jay Costa (@JayCostaUSA) July 28, 2026

I'm bringing a truck from Jersey on day one. I'll have $50K in cash and intend to stock my stores with 30% discounted products. My normal markup is about 5%, so I intend to make a killing. — Profile 1776 🖍 🇺🇲 (@From_1776) July 29, 2026

That’s a really good point! For 30% savings can I come in and just buy out the entire grocery store, take it to New Jersey and sell it? I doubt the trip would eat up all my 30% savings — Texas Buckeye (@TexasBuckeye513) July 28, 2026

In centrally planned economy like Soviet Union, Chairman Mao's China, North Korea and Cuba, you need to bring your ration booklet, which limits what and how much food you can buy, to buy food from government-run grocery stores.



The ration booklet is linked to your ID. pic.twitter.com/DgroBEboKX — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) July 28, 2026

The irony of asking for ID to buy groceries while the city burns is peak comedy. Just walk in and act like you own the place. Based. — DogePamp | dogepamp.sol (@DogePampHQ) July 29, 2026

I mean, he does believe in open borders. So everyone should just go there. — Mike Noggs (@nco_pa) July 29, 2026

Plus, he seems to be under the delusion that he's the president, not a mayor.

ID? Oh no, married women won't be able to buy groceries.... — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) July 29, 2026

ID? Oh no, married women won't be able to buy groceries.... — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) July 29, 2026

Jay, I think you have a good business idea. Start a tour bus company from surrounding communities into NY for food tourism. — Profitablelingo (@profitablelingo) July 28, 2026

They’ll be stealing it all in a matter of weeks

And I’m not talking about the residents

The people in charge will go “Minnesota”on the whole program. — jeweleratlarge (@jeweleratlarge) July 29, 2026

Bodega owners and their employees, families and friends will buy everything before you arrive. Then resell it with a 30% markup 😝 — Revere America 🇺🇸 (@NYC2CA2VA) July 29, 2026

I wondered same. Also, is there a limit on the number of of items or can one person clear out all the discounted items? — Michael Joyce (@mjoyce1950) July 29, 2026

@grok is SNAP accepted at these stores — kelly given (@kellygiven) July 29, 2026

What's to stop rich people from shopping there? — Tony J (@strat31324) July 29, 2026

Probably the empty shelves.

At 30% off. I'd open a grocery store next door. Buy all of their stock below market rates. Resell it at the same price Kroger does, and take the 30% margins. Probably more since the supply chain is just taking all the groceries from their shelf. — Gunnar Berger (@gunnarwb) July 29, 2026

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On my next New York City layover, can I shop there? — Barry Hull (@PilotJudgment) July 29, 2026

That crap will be selling in street markets the next day for a 5% discount. — jeweleratlarge (@jeweleratlarge) July 29, 2026

Most likely it won't matter. This is all performative art by Madmani, and socialist ideas like this will go belly up very quickly. There will be long lines, bare shelves, uncaring staff, maybe even fights and riots, who knows. So any money you save would not be worth the hassle. — Chris Cantwell (@cjc1103) July 28, 2026

This is all assuming they do have the first store up and running by 2029. Shoplifters will have emptied it by the time the first shopper gets there, and they won't be prosecuted because, as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, they're just stealing bread.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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