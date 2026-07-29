Mamdani’s Freebie Groceries Spark Lawsuit: Immigrant Owners Warn Bodegas Face Extinction

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justmindy
justmindy | 1:09 PM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Well, it didn't take long for Zohran Mamdani to try and put small stores out of business. Apparently, New Yorkers didn't realize Communists believe the government should own everything. Oops!

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So, grocery stores, particularly very small ones, are afraid people will shop at the government-owned stores because it's way cheaper (subsidized) and stop shopping at their stores. This is a very real issue. 

Republicans tried to warn America.

That's the problem with Communism. Eventually, it will take your small business down, too.

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It's almost like that is already happening and yes, it is 'Socialism' or a safety net, but at least it's not bankrupting small business. 

That's a shame.

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It's almost like the laws of economics don't change and no matter how much Zohran Mamdani smiles and his supporters try to convince voters real 'Socialism' has never been tried, it's a feckless pursuit. 

Isn't that how it always works?

The moral of the story ... don't elect Communists who hate America.

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Tags:

COMMUNISM NEW YORK SNAP SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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