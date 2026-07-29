Mamdani’s Freebie Groceries Spark Lawsuit: Immigrant Owners Warn Bodegas Face Extinction

Well, it didn't take long for Zohran Mamdani to try and put small stores out of business. Apparently, New Yorkers didn't realize Communists believe the government should own everything. Oops!

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Immigrant-led business group votes to sue NYC over Mamdani's taxpayer-funded grocery stores, alleging unfair competition https://t.co/nmKob2KT5W pic.twitter.com/FeEkarE892 — New York Post (@nypost) July 28, 2026

So, grocery stores, particularly very small ones, are afraid people will shop at the government-owned stores because it's way cheaper (subsidized) and stop shopping at their stores. This is a very real issue.

Mamdani is literally trying to destroy homeowners and business owners. He is a national security threat. https://t.co/yAqBjmY1kP — Unfiltered Artist (@EmpireEnjoyer3) July 28, 2026

Republicans tried to warn America.

"Only the rich were supposed to suffer, not us!"



The war cry of every actualized proletariat. https://t.co/eCyHymy4qC — Still Thinking (@_StillMind) July 29, 2026

That's the problem with Communism. Eventually, it will take your small business down, too.

The warmth of collectivism https://t.co/WTEHz2SvWG — Dick Hertz (@ImproperOpinion) July 29, 2026

A crazy thought. What if, instead, we gave low income folks a voucher - we could call it a SNAP benefit, or even a "food stamp" - that they could use to get a discount at any food store w/o hurting small businesses?



(And yes, Republicans would call that socialism, too). 1/ https://t.co/tAsJEha0YD — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) July 28, 2026

It's almost like that is already happening and yes, it is 'Socialism' or a safety net, but at least it's not bankrupting small business.

Of course it would kill bodegas and small grocery stores, for a 30% discount, people will schlep to that gov’t supermarket. Large supermarket chains can absorb those losses, no sweat, but not these small businesses. https://t.co/AoYNbbauio — Chewy Yorkie (@ChewyYorkie) July 29, 2026

All jokes aside, welcome to the Republican Party https://t.co/HDDvWX7wA0 — Fresh (@roonacam) July 29, 2026

A case of "you dance with the one who brung you"? https://t.co/CzNqKbP3OW — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) July 29, 2026

AOC gonna have a hard time chatting with the local bodega owners when they go out of business https://t.co/Fv9T8c91UQ — Ghost of Samuel Lount (@cdnheretic) July 29, 2026

That's a shame.

I was assured by many that those stores wouldn't complain and this wouldn't impact them at all, when I said the goal of all of this is to put stores out of business and turn government into a monopoly over the food chain.



So weird that those actual stores owners agree with me… https://t.co/50IpQBWBGU — Jim Mason (@livefreejim) July 29, 2026

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It's almost like the laws of economics don't change and no matter how much Zohran Mamdani smiles and his supporters try to convince voters real 'Socialism' has never been tried, it's a feckless pursuit.

Why is it that, it is the people who always run out of towns instead of running the communists out? https://t.co/GjY6CN4l3c — Bernard (@ClastonB) July 29, 2026

Isn't that how it always works?

This was a matter of time - imagine owning a bodega or Aldi-sized supermarket that makes your family $90,000 net per year...and then having the damn government lower food prices in your borough by 30%. https://t.co/hYMc26Jman — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) July 29, 2026

The moral of the story ... don't elect Communists who hate America.

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