OUCH! Bernie Moreno Straight-Up NUKED Fauci AND His 'Dirtbag Attorney'

As we told you earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to plead the Fifth Amendment during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing. However, one of Fauci's attorneys had tried to play a little game by having his client take the Fifth while his lawyer testified, and Sen. Rand Paul wasn't having it, and the attorney was removed.

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.@SenRandPaul to Dr. Anthony Fauci: "In no courtroom in America can you have your witness plead the Fifth Amendment and then your attorney gets to testify!" pic.twitter.com/gpXGc7ZNTt — CSPAN (@cspan) July 29, 2026

Nice try though, scumbags.

During Sen. Bernie Moreno's line of questioning that had Fauci repeating his "on the advice of counsel..." line over and over, the former head of the NIAID got blasted with some choice words. After Moreno relayed a story about what happened as the result of the kinds of insane policies Fauci supported, here was the question.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) to Dr. Fauci:



“Who the f**k do you think you are?” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 29, 2026

Here's how that unfolded.

🚨 WOW! Sen. Bernie Moreno just BLEW UP on Dr. Fauci after his policies caused a mother to be arrested for watching a football game with her own family outside



"Who the F*CK do you think you were for doing that?! It is a total DISGRACE what you did to this country. My Democrat… pic.twitter.com/8TT1icbVCX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 29, 2026

Moreno's line of questioning was brutal for Fauci.

Dr. Fauci takes the fifth amendment after conferring with his attorney when asked by Senator Bernie Moreno if he can turn around and look at all the people in the room standing who lost jobs for refusing to take the Covid shot. This is utterly devastating for Fauci. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 29, 2026

Moreno also had some choice words about Fauci's "dirtbag attorney" who had been previously removed by Senate security.

.@BernieMoreno, post f-bomb: “Will you apologize? Just apologize to the people who you harmed through your actions. Will you say, do you have the dignity to just say you’re sorry?”



Dr. Fauci: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under… pic.twitter.com/351Kfg1kIy — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 29, 2026

This is how Moreno concluded his line of questioning that Fauci refused to answer.

Moreno: “So, you didn’t know who wrote the Fifth Amendment? It’s James Madison. Lived in this town. I can only wonder what he would think of somebody like you invoking his writings to shield culpability for the actions that you took. It’s no secret why you have to hire the biggest dirtbag attorney on the planet because of what you did. I hope you’re paying him well, and I hope that one way or the other, somewhere, sometime, you answer for your crimes.”

We hope so too.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda (and to hold former public officials like Dr. Fauci accountable).

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