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OUCH! Bernie Moreno Straight-Up NUKED Fauci AND His 'Dirtbag Attorney'

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

As we told you earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to plead the Fifth Amendment during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing. However, one of Fauci's attorneys had tried to play a little game by having his client take the Fifth while his lawyer testified, and Sen. Rand Paul wasn't having it, and the attorney was removed.

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Nice try though, scumbags.

During Sen. Bernie Moreno's line of questioning that had Fauci repeating his "on the advice of counsel..." line over and over, the former head of the NIAID got blasted with some choice words. After Moreno relayed a story about what happened as the result of the kinds of insane policies Fauci supported, here was the question. 

Here's how that unfolded. 

Moreno's line of questioning was brutal for Fauci.

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Moreno also had some choice words about Fauci's "dirtbag attorney" who had been previously removed by Senate security. 

This is how Moreno concluded his line of questioning that Fauci refused to answer. 

Moreno: “So, you didn’t know who wrote the Fifth Amendment? It’s James Madison. Lived in this town. I can only wonder what he would think of somebody like you invoking his writings to shield culpability for the actions that you took. It’s no secret why you have to hire the biggest dirtbag attorney on the planet because of what you did. I hope you’re paying him well, and I hope that one way or the other, somewhere, sometime, you answer for your crimes.”

We hope so too. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda (and to hold former public officials like Dr. Fauci accountable). 

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ANTHONY FAUCI BERNIE MORENO COVID-19 RAND PAUL SENATE

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