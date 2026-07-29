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WNBA’s Stef Dolson Slaps on Pro-Trans Tank Top to Own the Cons… Her Team Gets Smoked by Actual Women

justmindy
justmindy | 10:05 AM on July 29, 2026
Meme

In the wake of WNBA player Sophie Cunningham coming out to support the protection of women's sports, another WNBA player decided she would advocate for the rights of trans players. Whatever that means. 

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This person's name is Stef Dolson. She plays for a team that is not very good, so this is probably just her attempt to get some attention.

Apparently, she's trying to look edgy.

Womp-womp. Loser with a loser opinion.

According to 'bellylint', it's bigoted to expect only women to play in a women's league.

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Maybe Stef is a man? She has child birthing hips though.

They desperately need a man.

Apparently, that's what it's going to take.

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It might be the only way to end this dumb conversation. 

Prove how devoted you are to the cause!

Tags:

SPORTS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+ WOMEN'S SPORTS

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