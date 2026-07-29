WNBA’s Stef Dolson Slaps on Pro-Trans Tank Top to Own the Cons… Her Team Gets Smoked by Actual Women

In the wake of WNBA player Sophie Cunningham coming out to support the protection of women's sports, another WNBA player decided she would advocate for the rights of trans players. Whatever that means.
🗣️🗣️🗣️@AlaskaAir | Arrivals pic.twitter.com/IruaBJsY4J— Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) July 29, 2026
This person's name is Stef Dolson. She plays for a team that is not very good, so this is probably just her attempt to get some attention.
Very intentional shirt, photo & post here with Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever in town… https://t.co/jRKLi1ebDW— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) July 29, 2026
Apparently, she's trying to look edgy.
Never has an organization been more committed to destroying itself than the WNBA. It’s remarkable. https://t.co/KHkz7o9taA— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 29, 2026
WNBA player poses in pro trans tank top before playing Sophie Cunningham’s Indiana Fever team. Rooting for your own athletic erasure is bonkers. (Her team lost by ten, by the way). https://t.co/XcL5EJwziH— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 29, 2026
Womp-womp. Loser with a loser opinion.
i need at least one person from every wnba team to do this when they play the bigot brigade https://t.co/K8UroIWjM3— bellylint (@bellylint4) July 29, 2026
According to 'bellylint', it's bigoted to expect only women to play in a women's league.
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https://t.co/hIIjpzCla2 pic.twitter.com/3SkL10MWtA— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2026
Maybe Stef is a man? She has child birthing hips though.
I can tell you one thing for sure. If you let men play on your team, you probably wouldn’t lose 7 in a row. https://t.co/O5Yx5f9ugJ— Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 29, 2026
They desperately need a man.
So let me get this straight. You guys would support if Joel Embiid wanted to be a woman and started doing unruly things in the WNBA to actual women?— Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) July 29, 2026
Please protect our young girls and women in sports. https://t.co/yOWjgAzz3M
Apparently, that's what it's going to take.
Trans Rights Are Imperious Demands to Destroy the Rights of Others https://t.co/PGdIou1IA6— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) July 29, 2026
Alright. I’ve had enough. Who else wants to go on with me to pay a male basketball player from Europe to "transition" and force the WNBA into a very, very uncomfortable position on this? Let’s see how much they want men in their sport when he’s dropping 60 points on them nightly. https://t.co/eQB40LPeQy— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 29, 2026
It might be the only way to end this dumb conversation.
I’m starting to think they want a man on their team so they can finally win for once https://t.co/5Nr4IVO823— Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) July 29, 2026
Why is Seattle’s WNBA team posting photos of the Seahawks left tackle https://t.co/QlJmGUSv3h— Uncle Marky, CFA (@BobbyClittJr) July 29, 2026
Look at this beautiful trans women! We need to let men play against these WNBA teams, for equality and because it would be hilarious https://t.co/rPHhjqleWR— Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 29, 2026
Then sign one you transphobes.— Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) July 29, 2026
Prove how devoted you are to the cause!
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