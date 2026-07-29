Kerry Kennedy Defends Dr. Fauci's Right to Privacy (There's Just One Problem)

We honestly don't know what it is that drives Democrats to hail Dr. Anthony Fauci as some kind of hero, but whatever it is, Kerry Kennedy has it.

In spades:

Mum admired you, Dr. Fauci, and considered you a hero, as do I.



Excerpt from Dr. Fauci's diary: "I received a call from Ethel and Kerry Kennedy explicitly inviting (me) up to Hyannisport for 4th of July weekend. They were so nice over the phone. They said that they loved and… pic.twitter.com/18pOH8ccF0 — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) July 28, 2026

Advertisement

The post continues:

...and admired me and were so pleased that the Kennedy family could honor me." There's a right to privacy in our country, and the left, right, and middle can all agree that publishing someone's personal diaries is a clear violation. There's an exception for excerpts that reveal wrongdoing, corruption, or abuse. Sen. Rand Paul jeopardized all our rights when he wholesale published thousands of pages of Dr. Fauci's personal diaries. That's no way to treat a citizen. That's no way to treat a hero.

First of all, let's talk about that absolutely bizarre picture. Is that a bust of her father wearing a "Dr. Fauci Is My Hero" mask?

To be honest, between that and the absurd fangirling in the post, we were dubious about whether or not this was even a real account. Kennedy isn't verified on X (gee, can't imagine why) but she is on Facebook and cross-posts over there.

X users were happy to alleviate Kennedy's concerns about Fauci's right to privacy. They had to do it via the quote-post feature, since she bravely turned off replies:

This person is a lawyer and thinks a government employee has a legal right to privacy with respect to files stored on government computers. 🤦‍♀️



If Fauci considered them “personal diaries,” then he should have kept them on his personal computer at home. https://t.co/rI4XxMGdTU — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) July 28, 2026

What makes her unable to understand the news? @RandPaul didn't publish Fauci's pink diary that was left in an Airbnb.



It was on his work servers.



He worked for us via the government. https://t.co/dWYk5Zo4wq — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) July 28, 2026

If you don't want your personal recollections made public, try not putting them on your work computer. Especially when it belongs to the American taxpayer.

In between making up arbitrary rules that seemed to apply to everyone except the elites, Fauci was having a grand old time dining with Jake Tapper and living it up in Hyannisport.

Anthony Fauci is singularly responsible for deceiving the nation, lying about the likely origins of COVID, and causing a national economic catastrophe for political reasons. This lady is mad that Americans found out about it. https://t.co/vrzsp3qFp0 — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) July 28, 2026

If that's Kerry Kennedy's priority, she hasn't just lost the plot, she never had it in the first place.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.