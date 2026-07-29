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Kerry Kennedy Defends Dr. Fauci's Right to Privacy (There's Just One Problem)

Amy
Amy | 9:00 AM on July 29, 2026
meme

We honestly don't know what it is that drives Democrats to hail Dr. Anthony Fauci as some kind of hero, but whatever it is, Kerry Kennedy has it.

In spades:

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The post continues:

...and admired me and were so pleased that the Kennedy family could honor me." 

There's a right to privacy in our country, and the left, right, and middle can all agree that publishing someone's personal diaries is a clear violation. There's an exception for excerpts that reveal wrongdoing, corruption, or abuse. Sen. Rand Paul jeopardized all our rights when he wholesale published thousands of pages of Dr. Fauci's personal diaries. That's no way to treat a citizen. That's no way to treat a hero.

First of all, let's talk about that absolutely bizarre picture. Is that a bust of her father wearing a "Dr. Fauci Is My Hero" mask?

To be honest, between that and the absurd fangirling in the post, we were dubious about whether or not this was even a real account. Kennedy isn't verified on X (gee, can't imagine why) but she is on Facebook and cross-posts over there.

X users were happy to alleviate Kennedy's concerns about Fauci's right to privacy. They had to do it via the quote-post feature, since she bravely turned off replies:

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If you don't want your personal recollections made public, try not putting them on your work computer. Especially when it belongs to the American taxpayer.

In between making up arbitrary rules that seemed to apply to everyone except the elites, Fauci was having a grand old time dining with Jake Tapper and living it up in Hyannisport.

If that's Kerry Kennedy's priority, she hasn't just lost the plot, she never had it in the first place.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY RAND PAUL X

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