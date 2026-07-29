One Guy Shows Up to Protest the Tate Brothers’ Detention … Discovers He’s the One Loser Who Cares

Cue the 'One Man in the Arena' poem or something.

I’m standing outside the jail where Andrew Tate is currently being held.



Not a single person is here besides me, what is going on? 😳 pic.twitter.com/V8jUKQwHzm — Tyson Hockley (@HockleyTyson) July 27, 2026

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One lone man is 'protesting' the detention of the Tate Brothers and he wonders where the rest of the Tate defenders are. Sir, no one cares.

Last Andrew Tate fan discovers bots https://t.co/NMQWL8P8x4 — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) July 27, 2026

Your ''movement'' is made up of terminally online larpers, trolls, 12 year olds and bots.



The internet isn't real life. That's what is going on.

Glad to be of help. https://t.co/6wEkBclhfW — Conspiracy Bullshit (@ConspiracyBull1) July 27, 2026

Most of those people don't go outside, unfortunately.

They should make a documentary about him.

This guy is spiraling to find out he's quite literally the last man standing.

Because the average male isn't a twitter bot. https://t.co/R7GeTn9r12 — smoggy (Ythan Harcourt) (@smoggy1536445) July 28, 2026

I am laughing way to hard at this. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/MEUKRwFmvI — Eugene (@ScienceDJX) July 27, 2026

All of America is.

There’s levels to losers here

Tyson here found a new one https://t.co/okhnIyNfiM — Math Brunson (@OgYes45) July 28, 2026

When one scrapes the bottom of the barrel, they find Tyson.

What's going on is you've been duped. https://t.co/eIaOtvbMXt — G (@stevensongs) July 27, 2026

when “the movement” is full of 70 iq grifters https://t.co/3DPfielAFc — oven🇺🇦 (@oven37) July 27, 2026

Well, it's hilarious for everyone watching. Not so funny for Tyson.

Bro's really out there waiting for Tate to do a Rapunzel with his bald head.😂😂 https://t.co/mmQOAqZPAv pic.twitter.com/tKVJKxoFXP — Ali (@Aliiiizam) July 27, 2026

Tate the other day "I have the love of the masses"https://t.co/iYegI3R0yN — Street Scope (@SScope14197) July 27, 2026

He misunderstood. He has the love of one *ss.

Beatiful moment of realization that all his friends and comrades are either 12, in Pakistan, bots, or any combination thereof. https://t.co/yNKQMaYxok — João Zamith (@jl_zamith) July 28, 2026

This is like the Japanese soldiers who didn’t realise the war had ended 😔 https://t.co/rZ8CXCTnqK — kraff (@KraffK59101) July 27, 2026

Bless his heart.