One Guy Shows Up to Protest the Tate Brothers’ Detention … Discovers He’s the One Loser Who Cares

Cue the 'One Man in the Arena' poem or something.
I’m standing outside the jail where Andrew Tate is currently being held.— Tyson Hockley (@HockleyTyson) July 27, 2026
Not a single person is here besides me, what is going on? 😳 pic.twitter.com/V8jUKQwHzm
One lone man is 'protesting' the detention of the Tate Brothers and he wonders where the rest of the Tate defenders are. Sir, no one cares.
Last Andrew Tate fan discovers bots https://t.co/NMQWL8P8x4— Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) July 27, 2026
Your ''movement'' is made up of terminally online larpers, trolls, 12 year olds and bots.— Conspiracy Bullshit (@ConspiracyBull1) July 27, 2026
The internet isn't real life. That's what is going on.
Glad to be of help. https://t.co/6wEkBclhfW
Most of those people don't go outside, unfortunately.
Andrew Tate superfan:— Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) July 27, 2026
"Where is everyone???" https://t.co/UQcRlQbrGe
Bots don’t travel😂 https://t.co/yn280d1jGg— Gummi (@gummibear737) July 28, 2026
The last remaining believer... https://t.co/9yMCVj57sf— Kadi🇪🇪🌻 (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) July 27, 2026
They should make a documentary about him.
https://t.co/IqeNxV7KZq pic.twitter.com/rxoCFQfaMi— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2026
This guy is spiraling to find out he's quite literally the last man standing.
Because the average male isn't a twitter bot. https://t.co/R7GeTn9r12— smoggy (Ythan Harcourt) (@smoggy1536445) July 28, 2026
I am laughing way to hard at this. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/MEUKRwFmvI— Eugene (@ScienceDJX) July 27, 2026
All of America is.
There’s levels to losers here— Math Brunson (@OgYes45) July 28, 2026
Tyson here found a new one https://t.co/okhnIyNfiM
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When one scrapes the bottom of the barrel, they find Tyson.
What's going on is you've been duped. https://t.co/eIaOtvbMXt— G (@stevensongs) July 27, 2026
when “the movement” is full of 70 iq grifters https://t.co/3DPfielAFc— oven🇺🇦 (@oven37) July 27, 2026
This is hilarious. https://t.co/tC3KUfKHul— FJ (@Natsecjeff) July 27, 2026
Well, it's hilarious for everyone watching. Not so funny for Tyson.
Bro's really out there waiting for Tate to do a Rapunzel with his bald head.😂😂 https://t.co/mmQOAqZPAv pic.twitter.com/tKVJKxoFXP— Ali (@Aliiiizam) July 27, 2026
Tate the other day "I have the love of the masses"https://t.co/iYegI3R0yN— Street Scope (@SScope14197) July 27, 2026
He misunderstood. He has the love of one *ss.
Beatiful moment of realization that all his friends and comrades are either 12, in Pakistan, bots, or any combination thereof. https://t.co/yNKQMaYxok— João Zamith (@jl_zamith) July 28, 2026
This is like the Japanese soldiers who didn’t realise the war had ended 😔 https://t.co/rZ8CXCTnqK— kraff (@KraffK59101) July 27, 2026
Bless his heart.
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