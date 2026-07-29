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One Guy Shows Up to Protest the Tate Brothers’ Detention … Discovers He’s the One Loser Who Cares

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 AM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Cue the 'One Man in the Arena' poem or something.

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One lone man is 'protesting' the detention of the Tate Brothers and he wonders where the rest of the Tate defenders are. Sir, no one cares.

Most of those people don't go outside, unfortunately.

They should make a documentary about him.

This guy is spiraling to find out he's quite literally the last man standing.

All of America is.

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When one scrapes the bottom of the barrel, they find Tyson.

Well, it's hilarious for everyone watching. Not so funny for Tyson.

He misunderstood. He has the love of one *ss.

Bless his heart.

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ANDREW MCCABE CONSERVATISM FAKE NEWS USA

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