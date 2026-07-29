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Shackles Shakedown: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Is Open to Making New Yorkers Pay Slave Reparations

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:42 AM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Pamela Smith

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is always on the lookout for new ways to separate honest Americans from their hard-earned money. Mamdani considers it a huge bonus if that stolen money can then be awarded to those he considers victims of America. That’s why, in a recent interview with Charles Blow of The Root, Mamdani says he’s open to cash reparations for the descendants of enslaved people.

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New Yorkers should hide their wallets and check this out. (WATCH)

No one should be surprised that race-obsessed Charles Blow asked Mamdani this question.

Commenters took offense at Mamdani’s use of the word ‘we’ considering that he’s a relatively new citizen.

Americans involved in propagating slavery and those who were enslaved are long deceased.

Posters say Mamdani’s reparations rap makes little sense given New York’s history with slavery. 

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Mamdani will try to justify making relatives of Union soldiers who died in the Civil War pay out reparations.

Commenters compare Mamdani’s race-exploiting schemes to those hatched by the Reverend Al Sharpton.

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Seeing that Democrats played such an outsized role in slavery. We could get behind cash reparations paid out solely by registered members of the Democrat Party.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HISTORY NEW YORK RECONCILIATION ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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