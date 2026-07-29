Shackles Shakedown: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Is Open to Making New Yorkers Pay Slave Reparations

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is always on the lookout for new ways to separate honest Americans from their hard-earned money. Mamdani considers it a huge bonus if that stolen money can then be awarded to those he considers victims of America. That’s why, in a recent interview with Charles Blow of The Root, Mamdani says he’s open to cash reparations for the descendants of enslaved people.
New Yorkers should hide their wallets and check this out. (WATCH)
Mamdani won't rule out cash reparations in NYC:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2026
"Here in New York City, we were very complicit." pic.twitter.com/T7Clpl3zda
Source: The Root on YouTubehttps://t.co/xbzEbEPzCt— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2026
No one should be surprised that race-obsessed Charles Blow asked Mamdani this question.
Commenters took offense at Mamdani’s use of the word ‘we’ considering that he’s a relatively new citizen.
“We”? Zohran Mamdani became a US citizen in 2018 😂— Philly (@grilli262) July 29, 2026
No “we” aren’t complicit.— knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) July 28, 2026
At all, you phony bastard.
Your family wasn’t even in this country in 1997. How could you be complicit?
How is any living New Yorker complicit?
You and the Chicago mayor should just deal with your actual job of administering the city’s business.
Americans involved in propagating slavery and those who were enslaved are long deceased.
Posters say Mamdani’s reparations rap makes little sense given New York’s history with slavery.
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NY complicit in slavery? OMG!— Gehrig Wiles (@WilesGehrig) July 29, 2026
But I thought it was all the evils of slavery were bound up in the South / Confederacy?
https://t.co/fGaSt5QI9S says their haven't been slaves in NY state in 186 years,— dcc0928 (@dcc0928) July 28, 2026
NY was the center of abolition. No state fought harder to end slavery. His goal is not to make sense, but to keep hitting, keep dividing, keep inching forward.— John Ariola (@JohnAriola4) July 29, 2026
The West had better start understanding the battlefield
Over 50,000 New Yorkers died fighting in the Civil War. Slavery in NY was abolished in 1827.https://t.co/yO0mnhCyI0— RichNYC ⚪🚴🏽⚙️ (@RR13NYC) July 28, 2026
50,000 men from NY died in the Civil War. I think we can call it good.— Jeremy Avery (@therealjavery) July 29, 2026
Mamdani will try to justify making relatives of Union soldiers who died in the Civil War pay out reparations.
Commenters compare Mamdani’s race-exploiting schemes to those hatched by the Reverend Al Sharpton.
So people who never owned slaves have to pay their tax $s to people who were never slaves, that shakedown has to make Sharpton proud! Mamdani is spitting in the face of Americans.— Skippy (@MediaBiasXXX) July 29, 2026
Yes, Democrats were very complicit. They waged a brutal civil war to try and stop Republicans from freeing their slaves.— R.J. Kendall 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@RJ_Kendall) July 29, 2026
Let's get this straight: the Democrat Party was complicit. The Democrat party was the party of slavery. The Democrat party can pay reparations. Leave us tax paying abolishonists alone.— Stephanie Danforth (@StephDanforth1) July 29, 2026
Seeing that Democrats played such an outsized role in slavery. We could get behind cash reparations paid out solely by registered members of the Democrat Party.
Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.
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