The DSA’s Destructive Platform Exposes the Ignorance of Dem Leaders’ ‘Big Tent Party’ Push (WATCH)

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Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:02 AM on July 29, 2026
Grok

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates have won some recent Democrat Party primaries. The DSA already counts U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, as well as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, among its most visible and vocal members. The radical group hopes to make more inroads into the Democrat Party, where it will reshape the party with its anti-American platform. Democrat Party leaders should be putting up a huge resistance to these communists but are instead welcoming them with open arms.

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A new video juxtaposes Democrats' ‘big tent’ narrative with the stated goals of DSA Co-Chair Megan Romer. (WATCH)

For those unfamiliar with the idiom, 'it' means a small, harmless-looking action or first step that will lead to much bigger and worse results later.

Posters say ‘big tent’ perfectly describes the Democrat Party but not in a flattering way.

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That the Democrat Party is now seen as synonymous with the DSA is not a good sign for the DNC.

Posters say the end of the Democrat Party has already begun.

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Democrats foolishly think they can compromise and co-exist with the DSA. That’s not how they operate. The DSA aims to transform the entire party and eventually wear its carcass like a suit. Unfortunately for Democrats, their lust for power has blinded them to that ultimate goal of the DSA.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CHUCK SCHUMER COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC HAKEEM JEFFRIES

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