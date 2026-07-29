The DSA’s Destructive Platform Exposes the Ignorance of Dem Leaders’ ‘Big Tent Party’ Push (WATCH)

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates have won some recent Democrat Party primaries. The DSA already counts U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, as well as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, among its most visible and vocal members. The radical group hopes to make more inroads into the Democrat Party, where it will reshape the party with its anti-American platform. Democrat Party leaders should be putting up a huge resistance to these communists but are instead welcoming them with open arms.

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A new video juxtaposes Democrats' ‘big tent’ narrative with the stated goals of DSA Co-Chair Megan Romer. (WATCH)

Democrats keep saying they're a "Big Tent" party.



When they welcome in the DSA, these are the ideas they're bringing into their tent.



SUPERCUT: pic.twitter.com/vTbRM065wT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 28, 2026

The phrase “the camel’s nose under the tent” comes to mind. — Cicero Martusis (@CiceroMartusis) July 28, 2026

For those unfamiliar with the idiom, 'it' means a small, harmless-looking action or first step that will lead to much bigger and worse results later.

Posters say ‘big tent’ perfectly describes the Democrat Party but not in a flattering way.

A circus always has a big tent.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Phredzan (@phredzan) July 28, 2026

They're the "big tent" party all right... A Big Circus Tent! with their own freak show. pic.twitter.com/NgpMMdedtZ — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 28, 2026

Their ‘big tent’ is a total circus, with evil sideshow attractions and deranged clowns as Candidates — Peter Zabroski (@PZabro4) July 28, 2026

Under the Democratic “Big Tent” : Where vintage revolutionaries and modern DSA stars toast to ‘equality’ — one cocktail (and one failed experiment) at a time. 🎪🍹 Hammer, sickle, and hashtags welcome!” pic.twitter.com/EyOtSArvKe — Wick 🥃 (@imUrB00gieman) July 20, 2026

That the Democrat Party is now seen as synonymous with the DSA is not a good sign for the DNC.

Posters say the end of the Democrat Party has already begun.

History teaches that a political party that splinters into factions soon dies off. This is the case of the democrat party today.



There is no 'big tent'...there is only an impending big demise for that party...but democrats will never admit this truth. — Donny Jepp (@DonnyJeppCT) July 28, 2026

Correct, unless they oppose DSA publicly, they share in it disaster. — Tgremms (@tgremms) July 28, 2026

This insanity is a danger to every individual in America. It needs to be quashed.



Make Asylums Great Again! pic.twitter.com/2HTdlMadCD — Admiral Qualities (@DaSob) July 28, 2026

What they fail to realize is the tent is being pitched and filled up with radicals and they'll soon be on the outside looking in. Why haven't Dem leaders told DSA to go form their own party and leave them alone. — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) July 28, 2026

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Democrats foolishly think they can compromise and co-exist with the DSA. That’s not how they operate. The DSA aims to transform the entire party and eventually wear its carcass like a suit. Unfortunately for Democrats, their lust for power has blinded them to that ultimate goal of the DSA.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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