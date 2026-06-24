Raze the Roof: Van Jones Says Socialist Primary Victories Signal Collapse of the Dem Party Establishment

Progressive political consultant Van Jones says the roof of the establishment Democrat Party house caved in Tuesday night. The weight of socialism was too much. Socialist candidates backed by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani won Democrat Party House primaries. Jones is calling the rise of socialists a revolt within the Democrat Party.

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Here he is on CNN with Kaitlan Collins. (WATCH)

"This is a battle between the establishment and this insurgency. And the roof is collapsing on the Democratic party establishment tonight," @VanJones68 says. pic.twitter.com/YJxeI36ul3 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 24, 2026

Your party is collapsing within! — Black Sheep American (@RelentlesSheep) June 24, 2026

And the establishment Democrats are letting it happen because their quest for power is more important to them than the survival of America.

Posters say the Democrat Party is getting exactly what it deserves. They say what’s happening inside their party is worse than socialism.

If you idiots weren’t so busy blindly hating Trump for the last 10 years you would have saw this coming. We did. Now your own power is threatened and your bitching. You people own this. — G Force (@force12484) June 24, 2026

The New Democrat Party is pure Communist.



This is an epic disaster — Soozi🇺🇸 (@Sozi8995) June 24, 2026

It's not an establishment against insurgency, it's communism against capitalism. Stop sugar coating this. — Ken Bauman (@KenBauman192203) June 24, 2026

The modern Democrat party is unrecognizable. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) June 24, 2026

They’re anti-America on every issue. Recent polls showing Democrats aren’t proud of the U.S. tell the tale.

Commenters say the Democrat Party of the past is dead. They say the Democrats' historical heroes would be shunned if alive today.

Dems have gone FULL Marxist, and I'm loving every minute of it. Goodbye Democrat Party. — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) June 24, 2026

The DSA owns the Democrat Party.

This is who they are now. — Karen David (@KarenDavid47792) June 24, 2026

The only Moderate Democrat is Fetterman. Obama and Clinton wouldn’t be considered Democrat now. — Bluesteel (@Backtheblue911) June 24, 2026

JFK would be seen as MAGA. — Renewable Energy Source (@myra_fleener) June 24, 2026

The Democrat Party would probably assassinate him, too.

Some posters say predictions of the Democrat Party’s surrender to socialism are overblown.

Who cares about New York other states have their own political leanings ! — Joel (@JoelHeller14) June 24, 2026

As usual he’s not telling the entire story. A lot of leftists have lost in NY tonight as well. Not to mention WI and UT. — Daemon ONeil (@DaemonOneil) June 24, 2026

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This is the 10th Congressional District in NY.



Turning this into a national result is a bit much. pic.twitter.com/KZDFeuAsln — Nuancically Tweeting (@MahGill) June 24, 2026

Oh blather. NYC is not the entire country. — Pinky LeChat (@pinky_lechat) June 24, 2026

No, it's not. Still, these socialist victories are going to send ripples across the national Democrat Party. It will affect future primary races by pushing candidates further left. Whether some Democrat leaders like it or not, they will be pressured to run more radical candidates. Whether the party’s voters nationwide will accept them remains to be seen, but then again, no one foresaw the Democrats seriously running a Nazi in Maine either.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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