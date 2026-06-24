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Raze the Roof: Van Jones Says Socialist Primary Victories Signal Collapse of the Dem Party Establishment

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:04 AM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Progressive political consultant Van Jones says the roof of the establishment Democrat Party house caved in Tuesday night. The weight of socialism was too much. Socialist candidates backed by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani won Democrat Party House primaries. Jones is calling the rise of socialists a revolt within the Democrat Party.

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Here he is on CNN with Kaitlan Collins. (WATCH)

And the establishment Democrats are letting it happen because their quest for power is more important to them than the survival of America.

Posters say the Democrat Party is getting exactly what it deserves. They say what’s happening inside their party is worse than socialism.

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They’re anti-America on every issue. Recent polls showing Democrats aren’t proud of the U.S. tell the tale.

Commenters say the Democrat Party of the past is dead. They say the Democrats' historical heroes would be shunned if alive today.

The Democrat Party would probably assassinate him, too.

Some posters say predictions of the Democrat Party’s surrender to socialism are overblown.

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No, it's not. Still, these socialist victories are going to send ripples across the national Democrat Party. It will affect future primary races by pushing candidates further left. Whether some Democrat leaders like it or not, they will be pressured to run more radical candidates. Whether the party’s voters nationwide will accept them remains to be seen, but then again, no one foresaw the Democrats seriously running a Nazi in Maine either.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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