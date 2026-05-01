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New Era? MeidasTouch's Adam Mockler Says Nazi-Tattooed Dem Graham Platner Has Forward-Looking Message

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:26 AM on May 01, 2026
Twitchy

U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner was branded with a Nazi tattoo; now, Adam Mockler of MeidasTouch says he possibly represents a brand new era for the Democrat Party. Mockler says, despite Platner’s Hitlerian ink, he has a ‘forward-looking message.’ Mockler's defense of Platner went down on Thursday’s CNN NewsNight.

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Strangely, it was host Abby Phillip who pushed Mockler to explain why Platner is largely getting a pass from their Democrat Party. (READ)

Wild clip: Abby Phillip presses Meidas Touch’s Adam Mockler about Graham Platner.

Mockler says that a literal tattooed Nazi being the face of the Democrat Party in Maine happens because “we're entering a new era…”

Abby Phillip: “If this were a Republican candidate who had had a Nazi tattoo, covered it up when he was running for something and had said all the things that he had said about black people, about women, about rape, etcetera. Do you really think there's a world in which Democrats would be like, let's just let bygones be bygones. That's the past, today's the present.”

Adam Mockler: “I think we're entering a new era and we'll see what the base wants. We'll see who wins when the actual election happens. But for the past decade, Democrats have been unified by our opposition to Donald Trump. And now, Grant Platner has a forward-looking message. So, if Donald Trump or if another Republican had a Nazi tattoo, I don't know. Donald Trump has dinner with Nazis. It's not that far from, you know, it's happening. But there's also plausible deniability regarding Grant Platner's tattoo. We don't know if he knew, we don't know what he knew.”

Mockler is INSANE.

This whole segment is crazy. (WATCH)

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Both the Democrat Party and their legacy media allies have let this guy skate for months. Neither has gone after him as they would against a Republican under similar circumstances. Now there’s no reversing course for Democrats.

Commenters are still in shock, and not just because of Mockler’s defense and admissions, but also for Phillip's rare pushback.

With Janet Mills dropping out of the primary on Thursday, the Democrat Party is now locked into backing Platner. Whether he wins or loses, Democrats can't come back from fully supporting an alleged Nazi.

Posters are not impressed by Mockler. The kid is out of his depth. Putting a positive spin on a Democrat with a Totenkopf tattoo is insane.

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He’s like a grade school version of Michael Kinsey of CNN Crossfire fame. Remember him?

Democrats have come out as pro-racism in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling against race-based district gerrymandering. Now Democrats are on the cusp of sending Platner to Capitol Hill. Posters say it all points to one thing.

This is why we say the democrats are the party of racists. Adam Mockler defends a man running for Senate who has had a nazi tattoo on his chest for over twenty years and praised a Hamas attack on Israel.

The democrats used to have respect and have morals, but now they will allow anyone to win as long as it gives them power.

— Dante Henderson (@DanteHendo4188) May 1, 2026

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The party of JFK, heck, the party of Bill Clinton is gone. Now the Democrat Party represents one thing: political power at all costs. If a guy who once sported a Nazi SS tattoo helps them seize it, so be it. Power's all that matters.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY GRAHAM PLATNER

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