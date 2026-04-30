BREAKING: Maine Gov. Janet Mills Suspending Her Candidacy for the U.S. Senate (Statement)

Maine Governor Janet Mills has officially suspended her candidacy for the U.S. Senate, leaving Graham Platner as the frontrunner in the Democratic primary.

Her statement is here:

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My statement suspending my candidacy for the U.S. Senate: pic.twitter.com/IDs58EfatC — Janet Mills (@JanetMillsforME) April 30, 2026

From Fox News:

Maine Gov. Janet Mills dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate in her home state on Thursday. Mills announced the move in a statement posted on X, saying she failed to raise enough funds to support her campaign. Mills was vying with other Democrats for a chance to challenge Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. "While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else – the fight – to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources," Mills wrote. <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> Mills' departure leaves political newcomer Graham Platner the frontrunner in the Democratic primary. Platner has run a deeply controversial campaign, in addition to being the subject of various scandals, including his having a "Totenkopf" Nazi SS tattoo.

So did she drop out to help the guy with the Nazi tattoo? Or so Collins can beat him?

Enguiring minds wanna know.

We'll keep an eye on this one.

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