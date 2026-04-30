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BREAKING: Maine Gov. Janet Mills Suspending Her Candidacy for the U.S. Senate (Statement)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:28 AM on April 30, 2026
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Maine Governor Janet Mills has officially suspended her candidacy for the U.S. Senate, leaving Graham Platner as the frontrunner in the Democratic primary.

Her statement is here:

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From Fox News:

Maine Gov. Janet Mills dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate in her home state on Thursday.

Mills announced the move in a statement posted on X, saying she failed to raise enough funds to support her campaign.  Mills was vying with other Democrats for a chance to challenge Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

"While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else – the fight – to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources," Mills wrote.

Mills' departure leaves political newcomer Graham Platner the frontrunner in the Democratic primary. Platner has run a deeply controversial campaign, in addition to being the subject of various scandals, including his having a "TotenkopfNazi SS tattoo.

So did she drop out to help the guy with the Nazi tattoo? Or so Collins can beat him?

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Enguiring minds wanna know.

We'll keep an eye on this one.

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2026 ELECTIONS FOX NEWS MAINE SENATE

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