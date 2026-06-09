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GUILTY: Karmelo Anthony Convicted of Murdering Austin Metcalf

'THIS IS A WAR': Here Are More Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Murder Verdict

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 09, 2026
Twitter

As we reported earlier on Tuesday, a jury in Texas found Karmelo Anthony guilty of the murder of Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in April of 2025. Dozens of people have gathered in front of the courthouse this week to show their support for Anthony, and police were on hand to keep control of the crowd. 

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Here is more of the scene outside the courthouse since the verdict was announced. Not surprisingly, the court, the state, and the country were accused of being racist. After all, Anthony only used the knife one time … to murder somebody. (Language warning)

The post continues:

… about what we do to each other. We talking about what they doing to US!”

White folks kill white folks. Mexicans kill Mexicans. We ain't trying to hear no cool sh*t today. Go open up them white folks with that. This is a racist-ass country!”

The post continues:

… like this occur, it's SELF-DEFENSE!”

“You put your hand on me and see how I respond. Beat your MOTHERF—KING ASS!”

“That young boy, he was DEFENDING his godd*mn self!”

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Put your hand on me and see how I respond … she sounds just like Anthony, who, after being told around 15 times to go back to his own school's tent, said, "Touch me and find out" while he fished his knife out of his backpack—the knife he'd brought to a track meet.

Here's Savanah Hernandez of Turning Point USA with a guy jumping up and down.

It looks like we're just going to get some intimidating hopping rather than a riot.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CRIME LAW AND ORDER RIOTS TEXAS

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