'THIS IS A WAR': Here Are More Reactions to the Karmelo Anthony Murder Verdict

As we reported earlier on Tuesday, a jury in Texas found Karmelo Anthony guilty of the murder of Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in April of 2025. Dozens of people have gathered in front of the courthouse this week to show their support for Anthony, and police were on hand to keep control of the crowd.

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Here is more of the scene outside the courthouse since the verdict was announced. Not surprisingly, the court, the state, and the country were accused of being racist. After all, Anthony only used the knife one time … to murder somebody. (Language warning)

🚨 NOW: BLACK PANTHERS are attempting to launch a RACE WAR outside the Collin County Courthouse after Karmelo Anthony was found GUILTY



“We got to tell our kids the truth that this is a RACIST-ASS COUNTRY We gotta tell them the truth.”



“THIS IS A WAR”



“Don't NOBODY want to hear… pic.twitter.com/MoCQSQRQlE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

The post continues:

… about what we do to each other. We talking about what they doing to US!” White folks kill white folks. Mexicans kill Mexicans. We ain't trying to hear no cool sh*t today. Go open up them white folks with that. This is a racist-ass country!”

🚨 MORE AGITATORS are showing up here outside the courthouse following Karmelo Anthony’s GUILTY verdict



They’re calling for blacks to handle white people EXACTLY like Karmelo



“Anytime a white man or white child can go and put their hands aggressively on anybody and something… pic.twitter.com/e8KD8MEbto — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

The post continues:

… like this occur, it's SELF-DEFENSE!” “You put your hand on me and see how I respond. Beat your MOTHERF—KING ASS!” “That young boy, he was DEFENDING his godd*mn self!”

Put your hand on me and see how I respond … she sounds just like Anthony, who, after being told around 15 times to go back to his own school's tent, said, "Touch me and find out" while he fished his knife out of his backpack—the knife he'd brought to a track meet.

Here's Savanah Hernandez of Turning Point USA with a guy jumping up and down.

Last week this guy told me I work for “white supremacists” after he found out I work for Turning Point



Here he is screaming in the face of a white man in an attempt to harass and intimidate him outside of the Karmelo Anthony trial.



Truly insane people. pic.twitter.com/BttZjBQFnI — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) June 9, 2026

Bless that man because they were absolutely unhinged with him. Deranged entitlement. — TtoTem (@haygs_335) June 9, 2026

It looks like we're just going to get some intimidating hopping rather than a riot.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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