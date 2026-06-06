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Trial: Karmelo Anthony Was Asked to Leave 15 Times Before Fatal Stabbing

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 06, 2026
Frisco Police Department

On April 2, 2025, Karmelo Anthony, who is black, stabbed Anthony Metcalf, who is white, who died almost immediately in the arms of his brother at a high school track meet in Texas. The story was that Metcalf told Anthony he was in the wrong tent and had to move. Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

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In June, Anthony was indicted on charges of first-degree murder. His trial is now underway in Texas, and as we reported this week, Anthony has plenty of supporters outside the courthouse, shouting things at Metcalf supporters such as "the only good cracker is a dead cracker" and "Imma push you if I get close enough … push you right into that grave … .f**k you cracker." As we reported, Anthony's supporters, who liken him to a modern-day Rosa Parks, raised more than half a million dollars for his defense (although he pleaded indigent and was given a public defender).

The New York Post has been covering the trial and says that witnesses testify that Anthony was told 15 times that he was in the wrong tent and had to move.

Jared Downing and Priscilla DeGregory report for The New York Post:

The witness, a 17-year-old Frisco Memorial High School student, explained that he and at least six others were under their school’s team tent when he saw Anthony in their area wearing the opposing Frisco Centennial High School gear.

Memorial students started telling Anthony, “You probably shouldn’t be here, you need to leave our tent,” recounted the witness — whose name was ordered to be withheld because of his age.

Several teammates asked Anthony, then 17, to leave around 15 times, including Metcalf.

“Touch me and find out,” Anthony responded at the Kuykendall Stadium.

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J.D. Miles is a reporter for CBS 11 News and is in the courtroom:

The post continues:

… Bill Wirskye: “Did this worry you, bother you, or seem kind of normal?”

Witness: “It was kind of strange because everyone is supposed to be in their home tent.”

Prosecutor Bill Wirskye: “What did Karmelo say?”

Witness “He says he wasn’t leaving and says a profanity.”

Prosecutor Bill Wirskye: “What did Karnelo do?”

Witness “He was starting to get more aggressive.”

Prosecutor Bill Wirskye: “What does he say next?”

Witness “F you all. I’m not going to leave. You’re all a bunch of p@ssies.”

Prosecutor Bill Wirskye: “Did Austin take the lead?”

Witness “Yes. Karmelo put his hand in the bag and said five times, ‘Touch me and see what happens.’ Austin said he’s not going to touch this guy. He was calm.”

Prosecutor Bill Wirskye: “What did you see during the stabbing?”

Witness “You saw a big hole and blood coming from his upper body.”

Prosecutor Bill Wirskye: “At some point, did you decide to unfreeze and do something.”

Witness: “Yes, he had a knife, so we ran to the left side of the field. I heard Xavier say, ‘Austin looks dead.”

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Will there be riots if he's convicted? The crowd gathered outside the courtroom in his support seem ready.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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