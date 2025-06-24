Texas Teen Karmelo Anthony Indicted for First Degree Murder in High School Stabbing Shocker

AP: Palestinian Witnesses Say IDF Fired Into Crowd of Gazans in Line for...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:25 PM on June 24, 2025
Townhall Media

Karmelo Anthony received bad news today. 

Texas Teenager Karmelo Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old at a high school track meet in April.

Anthony, also 17, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for allegedly killing Austin Metcalf after a dispute over a seat at the University Interscholastic League’s District 11-5A championship on April 2.

“For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury. Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony and — which they did,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a press conference Tuesday. The case drew outrage after Anthony was freed on a $250,000 bond after the alleged stabbing, living it up with his family in a $900,000 home in a luxurious gated community of Richwoods in Frisco, Texas, where rent is an estimated $3,500 per month.

Anthony told cops he was acting in self-defense, with his family claiming “the narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful” on a GiveSendGo.com fundraiser page for their legal fees — which has raised more than $530,000.

Soon after the indictment was handed down, Anthony’s lawyer, Mike Howard, put out a video message reiterating the claim that his client’s alleged actions were in self-defense.

“We are confident that when all the facts are presented and the full story is heard,” he said, “the jury will reach the right conclusion and justice will be done.

It will now be up to a jury to decide. 

It is indeed a very sad story. No matter what happens, the lives of two young men are destroyed. 

The effectiveness of his defense team remains to be proven in court.

Obviously, there are many emotions on both sides and the public already has formed strong opinions. 

This case is ripe for grifters.

Currently, he is out on bond. There is no indication that will change before the trial. It will be one to watch. 

Tags:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE TEXAS

