Texas Teen Karmelo Anthony Indicted for First Degree Murder in High School Stabbing Shocker

Karmelo Anthony received bad news today.

Texas Teenager Karmelo Anthony has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old at a high school track meet in April.

Anthony, also 17, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for allegedly killing Austin Metcalf after a dispute over a seat at the University Interscholastic League’s District 11-5A championship on April 2.

“For weeks, my team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury. Today, I summarized that evidence, and I asked the Grand Jury to return a first-degree murder indictment against Karmelo Anthony and — which they did,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a press conference Tuesday. The case drew outrage after Anthony was freed on a $250,000 bond after the alleged stabbing, living it up with his family in a $900,000 home in a luxurious gated community of Richwoods in Frisco, Texas, where rent is an estimated $3,500 per month.

Anthony told cops he was acting in self-defense, with his family claiming “the narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful” on a GiveSendGo.com fundraiser page for their legal fees — which has raised more than $530,000.

Soon after the indictment was handed down, Anthony’s lawyer, Mike Howard, put out a video message reiterating the claim that his client’s alleged actions were in self-defense.

“We are confident that when all the facts are presented and the full story is heard,” he said, “the jury will reach the right conclusion and justice will be done.