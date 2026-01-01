MAGA OBSESSION! PROPAGANDA! PANIC! MS NOW Sets Its Strategy for Covering Up Minnesota Somali Fraud

MS NOW (formerly known as MSNBC) is trying to deflect from the growing multi-billion-dollar Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota. The legacy media have been desperately trying to portray the fraud revelations as old news, despite being widespread and growing due to fake daycares and healthcare businesses. MS NOW is doing its own twist on the tired ‘Republicans pounce’ framing that legacy media loves to pull out when a story negatively impacts their Democrat Party.

Advertisement

Have a look. (READ)

MSNOW on Minnesota fraud:



MAGA OBSESSION

THE NEW CONSERVATIVE PANIC

RIGHT WING PROPAGANDA MACHINE



And all of that is before you get to the actual article. pic.twitter.com/mA6PwB0Cy4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 1, 2026

Which is by design, as these hacks know most people, especially low info voters (Democrats) read little to nothing past the headline. — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) January 1, 2026

They want this story to go away so badly.

The legacy media have surrounded their wagons to protect Minnesota Governor Tim Walz since Nick Shirley’s daycare visitations video went viral. Their mission is to pretend it’s not a huge story with much more to be told.

It's the newest installment of "conservatives pounce." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 1, 2026

MSNOW: ‘Right‑wing propaganda machine.’ Reality: Minnesota child‑care fraud has been documented, prosecuted, and confirmed. The only ‘panic’ is the media scrambling to downplay it. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 1, 2026

CONSERVATIVE PANIC lol — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 1, 2026

The reality is it’s a Democrat Party panic.

Now the entire nation is laser-focused on Minnesota and other blue states where Somali fraud is rampant.

The only one’s panicking are daycare owners and the politicians who turned a blind eye to the fraud.



I’m over here making popcorn waiting for the next shoe to drop. Zero panic. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 1, 2026

The only panic going on is democrats got caught and their subservient media is trying to find a way to spin it.🙄 — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) January 1, 2026

So according to MSDNC, we are now all “panicans” to fit their new narrative.



Liberal Network: Lets disconnect ourselves from the actual story of unprecedented fraud in our country and politically twist something else to detract and continue being an extended arm for the Left. — Crump Nasty Flex ✊ (@RealCrumpster) January 1, 2026

As expected, the Democrat Party and their legacy media drones are going after Shirley, not the fraudsters.

Lost in all this is the taxpayers footing the bill for this Somali fraud that the Democrats enable and financially benefit from.

We’re beginning to learn why one of the Democrats’ campaign priorities has been more and more tax $$$$ for pre-schools.

They don’t give a damn about the kids - or they’d be outraged and demanding answers for this fraud. — cloud writer (@301tom147095) January 1, 2026

🤪. Absolutely lost all sense of American values. Who cares if the taxpayers are ripped off, people who need help can’t get it, government is so inept, taxes are higher as a result. Instead, go after the messenger and those who are trying to fix it. — Strodav (@strodav) January 1, 2026

If they can’t stop the message, they think they can take out the messenger. Too late, we now know what’s going on.

Posters notice that for a so-called news network, MS NOW is doing everything it can to kill both the story and its rebranding efforts.

Advertisement

Whenever the Right hits upon a truth the Left likes to act like caring about it is weird. — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) January 1, 2026

I know MSNOW hates MAGA.

However, I will never understand MSNOWs flirting with suicide. — ETERNAFINITY (@Jimgymgem12345) January 1, 2026

MS NOW hasn’t been cancelled yet? — Brian L'Heureux (@lheureux_briang) January 1, 2026

MSNOW is crying about a “propaganda machine"



you can’t make it up — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 1, 2026

They are basically the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 1, 2026

Correction: They ARE the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party. That’s true no matter what silly name the network slaps on itself.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.