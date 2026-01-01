Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With...
Vogue Deletes Post Slamming 'Far-Right' Islamophobe Brigitte Bardot
Experts Say 2025 Was So Hot It Pushed Earth Past Critical Climate Change...
Carol Roth Hilariously Notices Something About Mamdani's Coronation
Call To Activism Bathes in the World's Worst Cologne Over Trump's New Year's...
Judge Rules Trump Administration Can Share Immigrants’ Medicaid Data With ICE
We Don't Believe You: X Users React Skeptically As New CBS Evening News...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Cancels Entire Run of Hamilton at Trump-Kennedy Center
CBS News' New Year's Resolution: More News, Less Elite Opinion
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Scott Jennings Drops Receipts on Hosts Denying Tim Walz Linked Fraud Probes to...
A New Year's Message From Twitchy Managing Editor Sam Janney
MeidasTouch Dork SUPER STOKED Over 4 Kids in Somali Daycare Shows Just How...
VIP
The 2025 Primetime Cable Ratings Are Out, and YIKES for the Lib Nets

MAGA OBSESSION! PROPAGANDA! PANIC! MS NOW Sets Its Strategy for Covering Up Minnesota Somali Fraud

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on January 01, 2026
Townhall Media

MS NOW (formerly known as MSNBC) is trying to deflect from the growing multi-billion-dollar Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota. The legacy media have been desperately trying to portray the fraud revelations as old news, despite being widespread and growing due to fake daycares and healthcare businesses. MS NOW is doing its own twist on the tired ‘Republicans pounce’ framing that legacy media loves to pull out when a story negatively impacts their Democrat Party.

Advertisement

Have a look. (READ)

They want this story to go away so badly.

The legacy media have surrounded their wagons to protect Minnesota Governor Tim Walz since Nick Shirley’s daycare visitations video went viral. Their mission is to pretend it’s not a huge story with much more to be told.

The reality is it’s a Democrat Party panic.

Now the entire nation is laser-focused on Minnesota and other blue states where Somali fraud is rampant.

Recommended

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

As expected, the Democrat Party and their legacy media drones are going after Shirley, not the fraudsters.

Lost in all this is the taxpayers footing the bill for this Somali fraud that the Democrats enable and financially benefit from.

If they can’t stop the message, they think they can take out the messenger. Too late, we now know what’s going on.

Posters notice that for a so-called news network, MS NOW is doing everything it can to kill both the story and its rebranding efforts. 

Advertisement

Correction: They ARE the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party. That’s true no matter what silly name the network slaps on itself.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS HEALTHCARE MEDIA BIAS MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani
Grateful Calvin
Carol Roth Hilariously Notices Something About Mamdani's Coronation
Gordon K
Vogue Deletes Post Slamming 'Far-Right' Islamophobe Brigitte Bardot
Brett T.
Call To Activism Bathes in the World's Worst Cologne Over Trump's New Year's Eve Gait
Grateful Calvin
Julie Kelly Shares DOOZY of a Thread Detailing Jack Smith's Newly Released Transcript Lie by DAMNING Lie
Sam J.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Cancels Entire Run of Hamilton at Trump-Kennedy Center
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani Grateful Calvin
Advertisement