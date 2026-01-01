MAGA OBSESSION! PROPAGANDA! PANIC! MS NOW Sets Its Strategy for Covering Up Minnesota Somali Fraud

MS NOW (formerly known as MSNBC) is trying to deflect from the growing multi-billion-dollar Somali fraud scandal in Minnesota. The legacy media have been desperately trying to portray the fraud revelations as old news, despite being widespread and growing due to fake daycares and healthcare businesses. MS NOW is doing its own twist on the tired ‘Republicans pounce’ framing that legacy media loves to pull out when a story negatively impacts their Democrat Party.
MSNOW on Minnesota fraud:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 1, 2026
MAGA OBSESSION
THE NEW CONSERVATIVE PANIC
RIGHT WING PROPAGANDA MACHINE
And all of that is before you get to the actual article. pic.twitter.com/mA6PwB0Cy4
Which is by design, as these hacks know most people, especially low info voters (Democrats) read little to nothing past the headline.— Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 🤘 🧠 (@CKnobb) January 1, 2026
They want this story to go away so badly.
The legacy media have surrounded their wagons to protect Minnesota Governor Tim Walz since Nick Shirley’s daycare visitations video went viral. Their mission is to pretend it’s not a huge story with much more to be told.
It's the newest installment of "conservatives pounce."— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 1, 2026
MSNOW: ‘Right‑wing propaganda machine.’ Reality: Minnesota child‑care fraud has been documented, prosecuted, and confirmed. The only ‘panic’ is the media scrambling to downplay it.— Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 1, 2026
CONSERVATIVE PANIC lol— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 1, 2026
The reality is it’s a Democrat Party panic.
Now the entire nation is laser-focused on Minnesota and other blue states where Somali fraud is rampant.
The only one’s panicking are daycare owners and the politicians who turned a blind eye to the fraud.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 1, 2026
I’m over here making popcorn waiting for the next shoe to drop. Zero panic.
The only panic going on is democrats got caught and their subservient media is trying to find a way to spin it.🙄— 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) January 1, 2026
So according to MSDNC, we are now all “panicans” to fit their new narrative.— Crump Nasty Flex ✊ (@RealCrumpster) January 1, 2026
Liberal Network: Lets disconnect ourselves from the actual story of unprecedented fraud in our country and politically twist something else to detract and continue being an extended arm for the Left.
As expected, the Democrat Party and their legacy media drones are going after Shirley, not the fraudsters.
Lost in all this is the taxpayers footing the bill for this Somali fraud that the Democrats enable and financially benefit from.
We’re beginning to learn why one of the Democrats’ campaign priorities has been more and more tax $$$$ for pre-schools.— cloud writer (@301tom147095) January 1, 2026
They don’t give a damn about the kids - or they’d be outraged and demanding answers for this fraud.
🤪. Absolutely lost all sense of American values. Who cares if the taxpayers are ripped off, people who need help can’t get it, government is so inept, taxes are higher as a result. Instead, go after the messenger and those who are trying to fix it.— Strodav (@strodav) January 1, 2026
If they can’t stop the message, they think they can take out the messenger. Too late, we now know what’s going on.
Posters notice that for a so-called news network, MS NOW is doing everything it can to kill both the story and its rebranding efforts.
Whenever the Right hits upon a truth the Left likes to act like caring about it is weird.— Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) January 1, 2026
I know MSNOW hates MAGA.— ETERNAFINITY (@Jimgymgem12345) January 1, 2026
However, I will never understand MSNOWs flirting with suicide.
MS NOW hasn’t been cancelled yet?— Brian L'Heureux (@lheureux_briang) January 1, 2026
January 1, 2026
MSNOW is crying about a “propaganda machine"— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 1, 2026
you can’t make it up
They are basically the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 1, 2026
Correction: They ARE the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party. That’s true no matter what silly name the network slaps on itself.
