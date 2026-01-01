Vogue Deletes Post Slamming 'Far-Right' Islamophobe Brigitte Bardot

As you probably heard, actress Brigitte Bardot passed away this week at the age of 91. We asked Grok to give us a general overview of Bardot's career, and it noted that "later in life, Bardot was outspoken on politics, supporting far-right figures like Marine Le Pen and making controversial statements on immigration and Islam, leading to multiple convictions in France for inciting racial hatred."

Advertisement

Good for her for making controversial statements on immigration and Islam.

Vogue decided to post about Bardot's death, but ended up deleting the post.

Vogue deletes X post by ‘queer’ writer after getting ratioed with thousands of comments.



Writer Emma Specter was blasted for her article about Brigitte Bardot accusing the late actress of being obscured by the “ugliness of her Islamophobia, sexist and far-right apologia.” pic.twitter.com/AFr6gTvhtU — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 31, 2025

"It's our collective responsibility not to let Bardot's legendary beauty and talent obscure the ugliness of her Islamophobia, sexism, and far-right agenda," Vogue posted.

We try to steer away from writing about people's looks here, but sometimes, as in the case of Jennifer Welch, it's just impossible. Here's the queer author blasting the "far-right" Bardot.

Of course the Vogue Writer had an issue with Bridget Bardot. pic.twitter.com/E9IacxlJNQ — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) December 31, 2025

This person wrote the Brigette Bardot piece for Vogue ("It's our collective responsibility not to let Bardot's beauty and talent obscure the UGLINESS of her Islamophobia...")



Does this obvious contrast Mean Something? pic.twitter.com/qK5HolpTyI — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) December 31, 2025

Jealously is an intense driver of human behavior. — Walter Wartenweiler ✨ (@Waltika) December 31, 2025

A totally unbiased observer... — James Higgins (@JamesEHiggins) December 31, 2025

This explains a lot actually. — Your Mom (@AFKHuckleBerry) December 31, 2025

Someone posted a bikini pic they found somewhere, but not even X will let us embed it.

How can anyone can purchase a @voguemagazine when the writers they hire are a visual nightmare? I remember when I used to read Vogue because I wanted to see beautiful women and fashion. — meshawn maddock (@MeshawnMaddock) January 1, 2026

Vogue magazine also famously has refused to put Melania Trump on their cover since she became First Lady.

Vogue is a hard-Left political magazine trying desperately to convince readers that it's a fashion magazine. — Stoat ن 🐸 🥓🇺🇸 🌲 (@StealthyStoat) December 31, 2025

We don't think it was jealousy that inspired the Vogue writer … we're certain she considers Bardot to have been Islamophobic and far-right. But come on.

***