MAGA OBSESSION! PROPAGANDA! PANIC! MS NOW Sets Its Strategy for Covering Up Minnesota...
Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With...
Experts Say 2025 Was So Hot It Pushed Earth Past Critical Climate Change...
Carol Roth Hilariously Notices Something About Mamdani's Coronation
Call To Activism Bathes in the World's Worst Cologne Over Trump's New Year's...
Judge Rules Trump Administration Can Share Immigrants’ Medicaid Data With ICE
We Don't Believe You: X Users React Skeptically As New CBS Evening News...
Lin-Manuel Miranda Cancels Entire Run of Hamilton at Trump-Kennedy Center
CBS News' New Year's Resolution: More News, Less Elite Opinion
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Scott Jennings Drops Receipts on Hosts Denying Tim Walz Linked Fraud Probes to...
A New Year's Message From Twitchy Managing Editor Sam Janney
MeidasTouch Dork SUPER STOKED Over 4 Kids in Somali Daycare Shows Just How...
VIP
The 2025 Primetime Cable Ratings Are Out, and YIKES for the Lib Nets

Vogue Deletes Post Slamming 'Far-Right' Islamophobe Brigitte Bardot

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 01, 2026
Meme

As you probably heard, actress Brigitte Bardot passed away this week at the age of 91. We asked Grok to give us a general overview of Bardot's career, and it noted that "later in life, Bardot was outspoken on politics, supporting far-right figures like Marine Le Pen and making controversial statements on immigration and Islam, leading to multiple convictions in France for inciting racial hatred."

Advertisement

Good for her for making controversial statements on immigration and Islam.

Vogue decided to post about Bardot's death, but ended up deleting the post.

"It's our collective responsibility not to let Bardot's legendary beauty and talent obscure the ugliness of her Islamophobia, sexism, and far-right agenda," Vogue posted.

We try to steer away from writing about people's looks here, but sometimes, as in the case of Jennifer Welch, it's just impossible. Here's the queer author blasting the "far-right" Bardot.

Recommended

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Someone posted a bikini pic they found somewhere, but not even X will let us embed it.

We don't think it was jealousy that inspired the Vogue writer … we're certain she considers Bardot to have been Islamophobic and far-right. But come on.

***

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani
Grateful Calvin
MAGA OBSESSION! PROPAGANDA! PANIC! MS NOW Sets Its Strategy for Covering Up Minnesota Somali Fraud
Warren Squire
Carol Roth Hilariously Notices Something About Mamdani's Coronation
Gordon K
Call To Activism Bathes in the World's Worst Cologne Over Trump's New Year's Eve Gait
Grateful Calvin
Julie Kelly Shares DOOZY of a Thread Detailing Jack Smith's Newly Released Transcript Lie by DAMNING Lie
Sam J.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Cancels Entire Run of Hamilton at Trump-Kennedy Center
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani Grateful Calvin
Advertisement