Call To Activism Bathes in the World's Worst Cologne Over Trump's New Year's Eve Gait



As beautiful as the world is, nature -- and man -- can produce some truly gag-inducing odors. The sulfurous gases of a paper plant, raw sewage, rotting flesh ... Brussels sprouts.

(OK, that last one may be just this writer.)

But of all the malodorous bouquets in the world, there is no cologne worse than desperation.

Which makes it all the more hilarious that so many lefty accounts on X choose to douse and bathe themselves in it at every opportunity. One of the consistently most noxious of the lot is Call to Activism.

Last night, instead of enjoying New Year's Eve as most normal, not mentally ill people do, Call to Activism spent hours examining everything about President Trump's party at Mar-a-Lago to usher in 2026.

What was the result of all their frenzied sleuthing? This:

OMG!!! Trump just showed up at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate New Year's, dragging his right leg, and quickly adjusted his walk when he realizes the cameras are on.



What's Trump hiding? pic.twitter.com/rowF9mIh4c — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 1, 2026

Umm, wut?

We're no forensic video analysts, but we're not seeing any 'dragging' of the leg there. Maybe a slightly awkward gait at worst. And not one that is 'suddenly' corrected when the President stepped in front of the cameras.

Then again, we're not broken shells of humanity afflicted with terminal TDS like Call to Activism is.

It’s not dragging you hysterical teen girl. It looks like his knee is bothering him. I am almost 35 years younger & my knee bothers me.



You spent 4 years ignoring a dementia patient. Shut up. https://t.co/FBqZKmumVh — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 1, 2026

Even if Trump did have some soreness in his leg, we're pretty sure that video doesn't show him aimlessly wandering off into the Everglades, as Joe Biden did in the Amazon jungle.

He also didn't try to shake hands with any ghosts, as far as we can tell.

Yes, we can confirm that it is extremely painful for our brains when we read Call to Activism's tweets.

But, you know, it's our job.

Yeah, I do the same after 18 holes of golf, so would you weenie boy! https://t.co/c9eq4cYi6K — HeatB (@bheatherto) January 1, 2026

Biden couldn't even play one hole of golf, let alone complete a full sentence. But suddenly, these jokers are VERY concerned about the President's health.

Uh-huh.

😂😂😂. You’re a desperate moron. — Cathie back in CA again (@in_cathie) January 1, 2026

We can smell them all the way across the internet, unfortunately.

So, you’re gonna blow another year on your TDS?



Good luck with that. — OrwellWarnedUs (@TruthHurtsDemz) January 1, 2026

Something tells us that 2026 is going to be even MORE miserable for Call to Activism than 2025 was.

And there are two more years to go after that.

Melania is so hot. And what’s he hiding…he’s 80 bro 🤷‍♂️ — Terrence Maddoux (@Jrizzell) January 1, 2026

Pretty spry for an 80-year-old. And not that it's relevant to Call to Activism's lunacy, but yes, the First Lady is an absolute smokeshow.

Even if the claims about Trump's walk were true, which they aren't, these lefties still didn't think their claim through.

So ok, let’s say he had a stroke because I’m not sure what other issues would cause a leg to suddenly drag. He went on to walk all night, dance, climb stairs unassisted up stage. Spoke to people on stage.

So Trump not only had a stroke but in the history of strokes kicked butt… https://t.co/44AzJKKDTv — Jodi (@APLMom) January 1, 2026

... and recovered faster than anyone his age ever. Wow. Is this a dig then?? You guys make no sense when you say these things. What is the point you wanted to make??

We're pretty sure the point is that Trump lives inside their brains rent-free.

But, honestly, we knew that one already. They didn't need to remind us.

As a Doctor of Physical Therapy... His gait looks perfectly normal. What would you even be suggesting? He has some sort of impairment that he can turn on and off at will? — WillAdamsDPT (@WillAdamsDPT) January 1, 2026

Pray that you’ll be able to be as active as Trump when you turn 79!! https://t.co/oAk0R2JEMj — Ceil Breitwieser (@ceilb) January 1, 2026

It's difficult to imagine them making it that far, given the constant misery, stress, anxiety, and rage they all live with.

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA.

They've got him THIS time!

You guys realize that after four years of covering up bidens infirmaties no one is buying this crap. No one. — Polyticks Unlimited (@PoliUnLimited) January 1, 2026

What else does the left have other than projecting their own sins onto others?

Sharp as a tack. pic.twitter.com/rg9Ntx0HbA — KAOS 1961 (@KAOS_1961) January 1, 2026

Let's see Call to Activism analyze that walk.

“When he realized the cameras were on”



Bro when are the cameras NOT on around POTUS?



Shut up. — Matthew (@_badhand) January 1, 2026

We know they'll never shut up.

But that's OK. They just give us more reason to laugh at them with every post.

You're insane. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 1, 2026

Yep.

Insane, desperate, and flailing is no way to go through life.

But that's what Call to Activism is.

As one Bad Orange Man might say, 'Sad.'

Sad and very, very stinky.





