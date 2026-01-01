Call To Activism Bathes in the World's Worst Cologne Over Trump's New Year's Eve Gait

Experts Say 2025 Was So Hot It Pushed Earth Past Critical Climate Change...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:00 PM on January 01, 2026
ImgFlip


As beautiful as the world is, nature -- and man -- can produce some truly gag-inducing odors. The sulfurous gases of a paper plant, raw sewage, rotting flesh ... Brussels sprouts.

(OK, that last one may be just this writer.) 

But of all the malodorous bouquets in the world, there is no cologne worse than desperation. 

Which makes it all the more hilarious that so many lefty accounts on X choose to douse and bathe themselves in it at every opportunity. One of the consistently most noxious of the lot is Call to Activism. 

Last night, instead of enjoying New Year's Eve as most normal, not mentally ill people do, Call to Activism spent hours examining everything about President Trump's party at Mar-a-Lago to usher in 2026.

What was the result of all their frenzied sleuthing? This: 

Umm, wut? 

We're no forensic video analysts, but we're not seeing any 'dragging' of the leg there. Maybe a slightly awkward gait at worst. And not one that is 'suddenly' corrected when the President stepped in front of the cameras. 

Then again, we're not broken shells of humanity afflicted with terminal TDS like Call to Activism is. 

Even if Trump did have some soreness in his leg, we're pretty sure that video doesn't show him aimlessly wandering off into the Everglades, as Joe Biden did in the Amazon jungle. 

He also didn't try to shake hands with any ghosts, as far as we can tell. 

Yes, we can confirm that it is extremely painful for our brains when we read Call to Activism's tweets. 

But, you know, it's our job. 

Biden couldn't even play one hole of golf, let alone complete a full sentence. But suddenly, these jokers are VERY concerned about the President's health. 

Uh-huh. 

We can smell them all the way across the internet, unfortunately. 

Something tells us that 2026 is going to be even MORE miserable for Call to Activism than 2025 was. 

And there are two more years to go after that. 

Pretty spry for an 80-year-old. And not that it's relevant to Call to Activism's lunacy, but yes, the First Lady is an absolute smokeshow.

Even if the claims about Trump's walk were true, which they aren't, these lefties still didn't think their claim through. 

... and recovered faster than anyone his age ever. Wow. Is this a dig then?? You guys make no sense when you say these things. What is the point you wanted to make??

We're pretty sure the point is that Trump lives inside their brains rent-free. 

But, honestly, we knew that one already. They didn't need to remind us. 

It's difficult to imagine them making it that far, given the constant misery, stress, anxiety, and rage they all live with. 

HAAAAAAAHAHAHAHA. 

They've got him THIS time! 

What else does the left have other than projecting their own sins onto others?

Let's see Call to Activism analyze that walk. 

We know they'll never shut up. 

But that's OK. They just give us more reason to laugh at them with every post. 

Yep. 

Insane, desperate, and flailing is no way to go through life. 

But that's what Call to Activism is. 

As one Bad Orange Man might say, 'Sad.'

Sad and very, very stinky. 

============================================

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MELANIA TRUMP

