Karmelo Anthony Freed on Lower Bail in Stabbing Scandal as His Minister’s Outrageous Claims Ignite Fury

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on April 14, 2025
imgflip

Karmelo Anthony stabbed a classmate at a track meet. That much is for certain. The rest of the facts, events and circumstances leading up to the attack are in dispute. Until today, Anthony has been in jail unable to meet a steep bail. Today, a judge lowered the bail significantly and Anthony was allowed to go home on house arrest. Next, he will prepare for trial where hopefully, all the facts come out, and justice is served for all parties. That is the way our system should work. Anthony's minister did just about the most un-Christlike thing possible as soon as the young man was released. 

Advertisement

One young man is dead. Another young man's life will never be the same. How about behave like an adult?

Maybe there will be clear and compelling evidence Anthony felt in fear of his life. Every human is entitled to self defense. Until then, maybe the minister should work to not inflame tensions. 

This is why Jesus flipped tables in the Temple.

There is always a charlatan waiting to take advantage of every bad situation.

They don't care about Anthony. He is a means to an end.

It's sickening. 

Advertisement

What a joke.

There are no winners here.

