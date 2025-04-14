Karmelo Anthony Freed on Lower Bail in Stabbing Scandal as His Minister’s Outrageous Claims Ignite Fury

Karmelo Anthony stabbed a classmate at a track meet. That much is for certain. The rest of the facts, events and circumstances leading up to the attack are in dispute. Until today, Anthony has been in jail unable to meet a steep bail. Today, a judge lowered the bail significantly and Anthony was allowed to go home on house arrest. Next, he will prepare for trial where hopefully, all the facts come out, and justice is served for all parties. That is the way our system should work. Anthony's minister did just about the most un-Christlike thing possible as soon as the young man was released.

Advertisement

This strikes me as sociopathic.



Yes, this kid deserves his day in court, but a “minister” painting him as the victim and trying to make this a racial issue is disgusting. Deranged even. pic.twitter.com/kTx2EBkHsu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2025

One young man is dead. Another young man's life will never be the same. How about behave like an adult?

It’s absolutely VILE that somehow this is a racial issue. Only the left protects the criminal and makes it about skin color! Yes, give him his day in court, but this kid is NO victim. The healthy young man with colleges scouting him who KA KILLED in cold blood, is the victim!… https://t.co/O6lr6byjX2 — TheMapleTruth🍁 (@tlm912) April 15, 2025

Maybe there will be clear and compelling evidence Anthony felt in fear of his life. Every human is entitled to self defense. Until then, maybe the minister should work to not inflame tensions.

Yeah, this is not a minister. https://t.co/2PHhPbZjSd — Greg Fann (Pro-compliance Health Actuary) (@greg_fann) April 14, 2025

This is great for race relations https://t.co/jApiWtzXKX — Pullincaseofvote (@jpksilver) April 14, 2025

They gotta cash in somehow



That's what this is always about https://t.co/9wZxTWKbVh — 703Kyle (@703Kyle) April 14, 2025

This is why Jesus flipped tables in the Temple.

And yet we all expected this. Why do you suppose that is? — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) April 14, 2025

There is always a charlatan waiting to take advantage of every bad situation.

Scroll his TL and he's exactly who you think he is. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) April 15, 2025

He’s not a minister. He’s a scam artist.https://t.co/I34h6u3mPX — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) April 14, 2025

Come on. Give the kid a break. There is race hustling, outrage farming, and fundraising to be done here. Let's not interrupt it with facts. — Pat Hingle's Dog (@SilentUser123) April 14, 2025

They don't care about Anthony. He is a means to an end.

When there are $$ dollars to be made, people will come out of the woodwork and will say & justify anything to get a piece of that money pie. — Jessica S. (@ArmyWife_USA) April 15, 2025

It's sickening.

Grifters come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) April 14, 2025

Advertisement

“Coming together to protect our youth” 💀 — Evan 📟⌛️ (@ubuto23) April 14, 2025

What a joke.

It is creating a sense of false hope for a boy who made a terrible decision and his actions call for justice. Even if we apply, mercy, he will spend the remainder of his life in prison! The young man he killed is not going to walk into his home ever again! — M S Harries (@MSHarries1) April 14, 2025

There are no winners here.