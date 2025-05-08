Leftist Playbook 101: Jasmine Crockett Plays the Victim After Pushing Violence In College Address

Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report That DataRepublican Just WRECKED Tim Walz Over...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on May 08, 2025
Artist Angie

If a complete indictment of American education could be summed up in a single event, we'd be hard pressed to come up with a better example than Rep. Jasmine Crockett being asked to speak at a college commencement address. 

But we are in graduation season, and that is exactly what happened at Tougaloo College in Mississippi over the weekend. 

The person who is quite possibly the stupidest member of Congress (sorry, AOC), and who takes pride in speaking broken English as part of her fake 'Jazzy from the Block' persona, was asked to speak to graduates at Tougaloo College, a historically black school in Mississippi, possibly in an effort to make them dumber before they went out into the world.

But since it's Crockett we're talking about, she can't be satisfied with just mangling the English language; she also has to advocate for violence. In this case, that was embodied in her call to pick up folding chairs and whack people with them, like a WWE wrestler in a Royal Rumble. Watch: 

'There is not a table in which there is a seat for you.'

Who speaks like that? It is a classic example of trying to add more words to sentences to try to sound smarter, but accomplishing the exact opposite. 

It's all an act, and one that is pretty out of place and disgraceful for a commencement address.

But it's the end of the segment above that garnered the most attention, as Crockett urged the graduates to violent acts by telling them to 'do something else' with folding chairs.

As Senator Ted Cruz can attest, this is not the first -- not even the 100th -- time that Crockett has called for violence. She does it constantly. 

And it's all based on a lie. There is no one in America telling young black people that there is 'no seat at the table' for them. Quite the opposite in DEI America (which is thankfully coming to an end). 

False victimization and the glorification of violence are practically the main (and only) pillars of the Democrat platform these days. 

Yes. That is exactly what she means. And worse.

Of course, after her incendiary rhetoric, Crockett had to return to playing the victim card, pretending that she was the one who was being threatened.

... why I’m constantly having to be protected & I understand that truth telling in this country; sadly, is a dangerous business, but college students don’t deserve this.

As a side note: you consistently prove me right & just as this was the only campus that MLK could speak at in Mississippi in the 1960s… it’s 2025, and this country is still stuck on hate… I’m proud to say Tougaloo is tough & so am I.

Notice how there are no specifics regarding any 'threats' the college received. That's because there almost certainly weren't any threats (at least not serious ones). It's all as fake as the 'death threats' that Eric Swalwell has repeatedly tried to claim he received

But this is Democrat politics 101: Spread hate, incite violence, claim to be the victim. Rinse and repeat.

And Crockett runs that playbook to a T. 

She has no moral high ground, period. About anything. She doesn't even have a moral middle ground. 

She digs a hole in the dirt, fills it with water, and wallows in the mud.

HA. 

We hope one of those fake 'threats' she received claimed that Tougaloo College is 'MAGA country.' 

We wouldn't be surprised if Crockett wrote the letter herself and gave it to the college's president to send out. 

Then again, we didn't find any spelling errors, so it's more likely that one of her aides wrote it. 

This is all correct, except we're going to need a LOT more proof that Crockett's behavior was ever 'mirrored' at all. 

HEY! We will tolerate no such slurs against hobbits at Twitchy. Even the Sackville-Bagginses were not as bad as Crockett. 

BINGO. 

Everything else aside -- the race-baiting, the incitement of violence, and the fake victimhood -- Crockett comparing herself to actual civil rights leaders from the '60s is a disgrace to their memory.

Jasmine Crockett is no Martin Luther King. She's barely intelligent or qualified enough to work at a Burger King.

And it's a mark of shame for Tougaloo College that they even invited her to speak at all.

COLLEGE RACE BAITING VICTIM VIOLENCE JASMINE CROCKETT

