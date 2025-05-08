Leftist Playbook 101: Jasmine Crockett Plays the Victim After Pushing Violence In College Address

If a complete indictment of American education could be summed up in a single event, we'd be hard pressed to come up with a better example than Rep. Jasmine Crockett being asked to speak at a college commencement address.

But we are in graduation season, and that is exactly what happened at Tougaloo College in Mississippi over the weekend.

The person who is quite possibly the stupidest member of Congress (sorry, AOC), and who takes pride in speaking broken English as part of her fake 'Jazzy from the Block' persona, was asked to speak to graduates at Tougaloo College, a historically black school in Mississippi, possibly in an effort to make them dumber before they went out into the world.

But since it's Crockett we're talking about, she can't be satisfied with just mangling the English language; she also has to advocate for violence. In this case, that was embodied in her call to pick up folding chairs and whack people with them, like a WWE wrestler in a Royal Rumble. Watch:

Jasmine Crockett talking to black college students.



pic.twitter.com/GM4nIMkggT — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 8, 2025

'There is not a table in which there is a seat for you.'

Who speaks like that? It is a classic example of trying to add more words to sentences to try to sound smarter, but accomplishing the exact opposite.

Is this her getting an honorary degree or something? We all know she has the IQ of a high school dropout. — Tenacious B (@GoofysConcern) May 8, 2025

@JasmineForUS graduated to giving herself an accent.



Just another fraud. — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) May 8, 2025

It's all an act, and one that is pretty out of place and disgraceful for a commencement address.

But it's the end of the segment above that garnered the most attention, as Crockett urged the graduates to violent acts by telling them to 'do something else' with folding chairs.

More super-intelligent rhetoric from our esteemed elected leader, Jasmine Crockett that... ONCE AGAIN is pushing violence with zero repercussions even though it's a felony. https://t.co/zDIHnYTqb3 — Bacon Overlord (@OGBaconOverlord) May 8, 2025

As Senator Ted Cruz can attest, this is not the first -- not even the 100th -- time that Crockett has called for violence. She does it constantly.

And it's all based on a lie. There is no one in America telling young black people that there is 'no seat at the table' for them. Quite the opposite in DEI America (which is thankfully coming to an end).

When was the last time someone choose White and Male on a job application, or any other application, in order to get ahead? That says it all @JasmineForUS https://t.co/4GWqzxC37D — Kevin Bogan 🇺🇸 (@kbogan256) May 8, 2025

The elevation, glorification, and monetization of perceived victimhood was never gonna turn out well.

For anyone. https://t.co/E2xBvcB8Kk — terry schappert (@terryschappert) May 8, 2025

False victimization and the glorification of violence are practically the main (and only) pillars of the Democrat platform these days.

This is what this POS is talking about. https://t.co/DW7HOBLqUx pic.twitter.com/tMMMhee0qW — Four Seven (@FourSeven24) May 8, 2025

Surely she can't mean this? pic.twitter.com/dlOtruvjsF — Pete of the Pie 🇬🇧🇺🇲🇦🇷 (@Petey_Pie) May 8, 2025

Yes. That is exactly what she means. And worse.

Of course, after her incendiary rhetoric, Crockett had to return to playing the victim card, pretending that she was the one who was being threatened.

No low is too low for MAGA… now explain to me why an institution would be receiving threats because of the commencement speech that I GAVE.



This type of behavior is why I’m constantly having to be protected & I understand that truth telling in this country; sadly, is a… pic.twitter.com/SopOsPxdZB — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 7, 2025

... why I’m constantly having to be protected & I understand that truth telling in this country; sadly, is a dangerous business, but college students don’t deserve this.



As a side note: you consistently prove me right & just as this was the only campus that MLK could speak at in Mississippi in the 1960s… it’s 2025, and this country is still stuck on hate… I’m proud to say Tougaloo is tough & so am I.

Notice how there are no specifics regarding any 'threats' the college received. That's because there almost certainly weren't any threats (at least not serious ones). It's all as fake as the 'death threats' that Eric Swalwell has repeatedly tried to claim he received.

But this is Democrat politics 101: Spread hate, incite violence, claim to be the victim. Rinse and repeat.

And Crockett runs that playbook to a T.

“Let me tell you that we know how to use a chair, whether we are pulling it up or doing something else with it.



These were your words during the speech. You have no moral high ground to be talking about ‘behavior.’ — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) May 7, 2025

She has no moral high ground, period. About anything. She doesn't even have a moral middle ground.

She digs a hole in the dirt, fills it with water, and wallows in the mud.

Jussie Smollett on line 1 something about royalties — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) May 7, 2025

HA.

We hope one of those fake 'threats' she received claimed that Tougaloo College is 'MAGA country.'

We wouldn't be surprised if Crockett wrote the letter herself and gave it to the college's president to send out.

Then again, we didn't find any spelling errors, so it's more likely that one of her aides wrote it.

Hate-filled, divisive people are shocked and dismayed when their behavior is mirrored. They just can’t figure out how such terrible people exist when they are actually the terrible person. https://t.co/YJtjdKVZqW — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 7, 2025

This is all correct, except we're going to need a LOT more proof that Crockett's behavior was ever 'mirrored' at all.

How does anyone allow this to disgrace the halls of congress. Insanity. It’s like a little hateful hobbit. — Operation Quantum Ghost (@eljeffe4ever) May 8, 2025

HEY! We will tolerate no such slurs against hobbits at Twitchy. Even the Sackville-Bagginses were not as bad as Crockett.

Calm down, Crockett. MLK preached unity, you peddle division and call it “truth.” If you keep comparing yourself to civil rights heroes every time someone claps back, maybe the issue isn’t MAGA, it’s your ego. — Tiago (@thenamestiago) May 7, 2025

BINGO.

Everything else aside -- the race-baiting, the incitement of violence, and the fake victimhood -- Crockett comparing herself to actual civil rights leaders from the '60s is a disgrace to their memory.

Jasmine Crockett is no Martin Luther King. She's barely intelligent or qualified enough to work at a Burger King.

And it's a mark of shame for Tougaloo College that they even invited her to speak at all.

