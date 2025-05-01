Grab Your Popcorn! Joe Biden to Sit Down With ABC for First Post-POTUS...
Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries Sent People Here'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on May 01, 2025
meme

We used to have an expression here at Twitchy. 'There's stupid, and then there's AOC stupid.' 

No offense to Sandy Cortez, who is still lucky if she can find two brain cells to rub together, but we think we might have to amend that expression slightly

'There's stupid, there's AOC stupid, and then there's Jasmine Crockett stupid.'

No matter how low we set the bar for 'Jazzy from the Block,' she always manages to underperform our expectations. She also likes to make it worse by putting on her fake 'ghetto accent' affectation (which isn't fooling anyone about who she really is).

Most recently, trying to sound smart about illegal immigration and deportations, Crockett managed to ask quite simply the dumbest rhetorical question we have ever heard. 

And we've heard Mazie Hirono speak. 

Watch: 

Wow. Just ... wow. 

Does anyone want to tell her, or should we just let her keep talking and lowering the Democrats' approval rating into the teens? 

Oh yes, she can.

We get the stuttering. We do. 

It's almost impossible to respond to something so incomprehensibly brainless. 

Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't Go Well AT ALL
Grateful Calvin
For decades, yes. But more specifically, at an unprecedented rate during the Biden 'presidency.'

When we hear statements like this from elected Democrats, it's tempting to say that they know, they just don't care. 

But in Crockett's case, it is entirely possible that she doesn't know. She's just that ignorant. 

Dumber, even. 

LOL. We feel like banging our head against a brick wall every time she opens her mouth. 

And yet, we don't want her to stop. 

Never interrupt your opponent, especially if she is s smooth-brained moron. 

A gift to the GOP that keeps on giving. Ad nauseam. 

Whew. That's a tough one. It is a REALLY close contest between the two. 

HA. Let the race to the bottom continue. 

It's ALL an act. 

Well, except the stupid part. That's 100 percent pure, unfiltered Crockett. 

Does AOC have any 'oligarchy' rallies (that she flies a private jet to) coming up? She might be able to regain the lead. 

Then again, AOC might need to record another video of her not knowing how a garbage disposal works if she wants her title back. 

We'd love to continue dragging Crockett and her galactically stupid question. But with every tweet we embed here, we have to listen to her speak one more time. 

And now this writer's brain hurts. 

Never change, Jazzy. You're doing GREAT! 

