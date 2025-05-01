Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries Sent People Here'

We used to have an expression here at Twitchy. 'There's stupid, and then there's AOC stupid.'

No offense to Sandy Cortez, who is still lucky if she can find two brain cells to rub together, but we think we might have to amend that expression slightly.

'There's stupid, there's AOC stupid, and then there's Jasmine Crockett stupid.'

No matter how low we set the bar for 'Jazzy from the Block,' she always manages to underperform our expectations. She also likes to make it worse by putting on her fake 'ghetto accent' affectation (which isn't fooling anyone about who she really is).

Most recently, trying to sound smart about illegal immigration and deportations, Crockett managed to ask quite simply the dumbest rhetorical question we have ever heard.

And we've heard Mazie Hirono speak.

Watch:

Jasmine Crockett on deportations: "This is insane. How would it feel if countries sent people to our country!?" pic.twitter.com/3RuovIWJVP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 1, 2025

Wow. Just ... wow.

Does anyone want to tell her, or should we just let her keep talking and lowering the Democrats' approval rating into the teens?

She cant be this dumb... — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 1, 2025

Oh yes, she can.

I...but...she...what? Look, my opinion of her is pretty low, but this is actually dumber than the Guam tipping over thing. On the other hand, AOC has to be thrilled that there is now someone else in the House dumber than she is. https://t.co/XkcWOQVyHY — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 1, 2025

We get the stuttering. We do.

It's almost impossible to respond to something so incomprehensibly brainless.

Other countries have been "just throwing people randomly" into our country for decades, Rep. Crockett. https://t.co/XtlC1xriIb — Rep. Mark Harris (@RepMarkHarrisNC) May 1, 2025

For decades, yes. But more specifically, at an unprecedented rate during the Biden 'presidency.'

When we hear statements like this from elected Democrats, it's tempting to say that they know, they just don't care.

But in Crockett's case, it is entirely possible that she doesn't know. She's just that ignorant.

Dumber, even.

She said what? https://t.co/kvBoqX3T8b — Bob “The BS Show” Sansevere (@bobsansevere) May 1, 2025

LOL. We feel like banging our head against a brick wall every time she opens her mouth.

And yet, we don't want her to stop.

Never interrupt your opponent, especially if she is s smooth-brained moron.

Hahaha 🤣🤣🤣

She’s is literally one never ending campaign ad. https://t.co/TPT0B7AVdK — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 1, 2025

A gift to the GOP that keeps on giving. Ad nauseam.

Best comment by Jasmine ever.

Is she more fun than AOC, or is she still lagging behind? pic.twitter.com/oOrDzAXnTb — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) May 1, 2025

Whew. That's a tough one. It is a REALLY close contest between the two.

HA. Let the race to the bottom continue.

Why is this private schooled, privileged woman pretending to be so ghetto? What does she gain from this act? — Maverick (@bamks13) May 1, 2025

It's ALL an act.

Well, except the stupid part. That's 100 percent pure, unfiltered Crockett.

Okay she takes the lead.

She may be the dumbest of them all. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 1, 2025

Does AOC have any 'oligarchy' rallies (that she flies a private jet to) coming up? She might be able to regain the lead.

Ghetto Barbie has the corner on stupidity https://t.co/swTTsMeW1v — Hillbilly Progeny (@TomT_FL) May 1, 2025

Then again, AOC might need to record another video of her not knowing how a garbage disposal works if she wants her title back.

We'd love to continue dragging Crockett and her galactically stupid question. But with every tweet we embed here, we have to listen to her speak one more time.

And now this writer's brain hurts.

Never change, Jazzy. You're doing GREAT!

