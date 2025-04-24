OOPS! AOC's Campaign Says 'We Are One,' but Their Tweet Says Something ENTIRELY Different

AOC is pretty busy these days flying across the country in first class to 'fight the oligarchy' (apparently, Bernie Sanders doesn't have room for both of their egos on his private jet), so we can understand if she has to farm out some of her social media gaslighting to her campaign team.

Advertisement

We're also guessing that her packed schedule of trying on new accents might prevent her from paying attention to the little details when her team does post for her on X.

But hoo, boy. Talk about your all-time backfires. Check out this post from Team AOC last night and see if you can spot the oh-so-subtle detail that shows everything AOC is claiming is BS.

Do not let them trick you into thinking we are enemies.



Do not let them trick you into thinking that we can be separated into rural and urban, Black and white and Latino.



We are one. pic.twitter.com/5rfXO1oJAT — Team AOC (@TeamAOC) April 23, 2025

Wow. That's inspirational. Don't let them divide us! We are one! You go, waitress girl from the Bronx!

Except ... hang on a second.

If we are one, why did you capitalize "Black" and not "white"? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 23, 2025

Oops.

Rake, meet face.

I dunno man. I just can’t shake this lingering suspicion that we’re not all equals in this deal. https://t.co/Ha8hlZ7TYs pic.twitter.com/kkBVSQGvi1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 23, 2025

It's kind of a dead giveaway, isn't it?

absolutely love that in the "we're not enemies" message some groups get capital letter treatment and some do not



strong "all animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others" energy https://t.co/QCWnEBXYjT — blighter (@blightersort) April 24, 2025

The only question is which pig on the Animal Farm AOC will end up being: Snowball or Napoleon?

(It seems obvious that Bernie Sanders is Old Major.)

The funniest part about all of it is that we can guarantee no one on AOC's campaign team even sees it.

Of course, we don't need this obvious, glaring red light to know that AOC doesn't believe anything she is saying in her video.

We've got her entire social media history to tell us that.

Yeesh. Those posts don't sound very much like 'we are one' now, do they?

And our esteemed PolitiBunny is correct. There ARE many more examples just as bad as these or worse.

Heck, we're old enough to remember when AOC refused to attend the last inauguration and went on an unhinged rant in which she defamed President Trump as a 'rapist.'

OMG.



The ENTIRE PURPOSE of the Democrat Party is to divide us into groups, "rural and urban, Black and white and Latino." That division and hate is the very the reason for your party's existence and how you achieve and maintain power.



It's why DEI exists.



Stop lying. https://t.co/cfn7J6qg8L — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 23, 2025

Advertisement

She can't stop lying.

Separating Americans into identity-based groups is what the Democratic Party exists to do. That is its entire purpose. https://t.co/cA8d3igkTz — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) April 23, 2025

>Spends a decade cynically stoking racial divisions.

>Loses one election and immediately tries to sweep the friend-enemy distinction under the rug.

>Can’t even bring themselves to capitalize White.



You people are pathetic. — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) April 24, 2025

Many on the right are worried that AOC's star is rising for 2028.

It's true. Her star is rising, there's no question about that. If there's one thing AOC knows how to do, it's promote herself.

But somehow, we don't think her message of 'equal but not really equal' is going to resonate in a national election.

I am latino and voted for Trump 3 times because I wont associate myself with woke retards that think men can become women. — The Dibster (@richarddibX) April 24, 2025

She can certainly try (and she is trying), but AOC cannot run away from her history as a race-baiter, acolyte of the gender cult, and full-on socialist.

She never would have become a 'star' in the Democratic Party if it weren't. She probably wouldn't even have been elected in the first place.

Advertisement

Short, but accurate from Rep. Nancy Mace.

You're one with Nazis?



Because that's what you've been calling us, jerk. https://t.co/PUTxcvoZXS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 24, 2025

Nope, we didn't forget that either. Elon Musk sure hasn't.

AOC's attempted rebrand is in full swing; that much is clear. We're sure we will see more of this feigned 'unity' from her and her campaign team between now and the 2026 midterms.

The problem is that neither she nor her team sees anything wrong with this post in which they elevated blacks and Latinos while denigrating whites.

That's just who AOC is.

So, we look forward to her stepping on many more of these rakes without even recognizing it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.