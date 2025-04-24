Feather Foul: Illegal Immigrant Clips Protected Bird in Florida, Earns One-Way Ticket to...
Making 'Reagan'

OOPS! AOC's Campaign Says 'We Are One,' but Their Tweet Says Something ENTIRELY Different

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on April 24, 2025
Twitchy

AOC is pretty busy these days flying across the country in first class to 'fight the oligarchy' (apparently, Bernie Sanders doesn't have room for both of their egos on his private jet), so we can understand if she has to farm out some of her social media gaslighting to her campaign team. 

We're also guessing that her packed schedule of trying on new accents might prevent her from paying attention to the little details when her team does post for her on X. 

But hoo, boy. Talk about your all-time backfires. Check out this post from Team AOC last night and see if you can spot the oh-so-subtle detail that shows everything AOC is claiming is BS. 

Wow. That's inspirational. Don't let them divide us! We are one! You go, waitress girl from the Bronx! 

Except ... hang on a second. 

Oops. 

Rake, meet face. 

It's kind of a dead giveaway, isn't it? 

The only question is which pig on the Animal Farm AOC will end up being: Snowball or Napoleon? 

(It seems obvious that Bernie Sanders is Old Major.)

The funniest part about all of it is that we can guarantee no one on AOC's campaign team even sees it. 

Of course, we don't need this obvious, glaring red light to know that AOC doesn't believe anything she is saying in her video. 

We've got her entire social media history to tell us that. 

Yeesh. Those posts don't sound very much like 'we are one' now, do they? 

And our esteemed PolitiBunny is correct. There ARE many more examples just as bad as these or worse. 

Heck, we're old enough to remember when AOC refused to attend the last inauguration and went on an unhinged rant in which she defamed President Trump as a 'rapist.'

She can't stop lying. 

Many on the right are worried that AOC's star is rising for 2028. 

It's true. Her star is rising, there's no question about that. If there's one thing AOC knows how to do, it's promote herself. 

But somehow, we don't think her message of 'equal but not really equal' is going to resonate in a national election. 

She can certainly try (and she is trying), but AOC cannot run away from her history as a race-baiter, acolyte of the gender cult, and full-on socialist. 

She never would have become a 'star' in the Democratic Party if it weren't. She probably wouldn't even have been elected in the first place.

Short, but accurate from Rep. Nancy Mace.

Nope, we didn't forget that either. Elon Musk sure hasn't. 

AOC's attempted rebrand is in full swing; that much is clear. We're sure we will see more of this feigned 'unity' from her and her campaign team between now and the 2026 midterms. 

The problem is that neither she nor her team sees anything wrong with this post in which they elevated blacks and Latinos while denigrating whites.

That's just who AOC is. 

So, we look forward to her stepping on many more of these rakes without even recognizing it. 

