Better Lawyer Up, Sandy: Libs of TikTok Lights Up AOC for Her Deranged Trump Inauguration Rant

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:40 AM on January 20, 2025

As Twitchy reported yesterday, America's least favorite big booty hot tamale Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is none too happy about Donald Trump taking the oath of office today as America's 47th President. Apparently, AOC thinks we are on the verge of an 'authoritarian government' which is hilarious this morning in light of the fact that Joe Biden just pre-emptively pardoned some of the worst criminals in recent memory. No, not the people who were on death row (though that was also awful). We're talking about Gen. Mark Milley, little Tony Fauci, and the members of the Star Chamber January 6 Committee

Not content in making a fool of herself just once, however, AOC recorded another video about Trump's inauguration in which she proudly declared that she does not support 'rapists.'

That's odd. Seeing as how AOC just voted against deporting illegal aliens who commit sexual (or other) crimes in the United States, it would appear that she DOES, in fact, support rapists. 

And Chaya Raichik is correct here about AOC opening herself up to litigation, given that ABC and George Stephanopoulos just had to pay out the nose to Trump for repeating that same false charge against him.

LOL. She better save some money and skip the expensive Met Gala next year. Then again, we're still not sure if she ever paid for her 'Tax The Rich' dress she wore a couple of years ago.

AOC was clearly upset that Libs of TikTok called her out for defamation publicly, so she shot back at Raichik ... or tried to, anyway. 

LOL. The left ALWAYS pulls this. They cry online (and if you look at both of AOC's videos, she is very near tears or at least fake ones). 

Then, when everyone laughs at them, they claim that they 'triggered' the right. 

There's even a meme for it. 

HA. Leftists are nothing if not predictable. 

Needless to say, AOC's attempted 'clapback' did not go very well for her. 

Will Trump sue her? We don't know that, but he probably should on principle, if for no other reason. (God knows, Trump isn't shy about suing people who wrong him.)

He broke so many people. It would be only fitting if he also 'broke' her financially. 

Don't worry, she won't. She doesn't know how. 

Do they have one for the decade? She'd be in the running for that award too. 

Like most on the left, AOC is unfamiliar with the terms 'irony' and 'self-awareness.'

Nope. Not even one iota of it. 

Ooh, that's gonna' leave a mark. She's also a big fan of Bill Clinton, not to mention Joe Biden.

What was it you were saying about 'rapists' again, Sandy? 

Hey, now. That's not fair ... to children. Most of them are far more emotionally mature and stable than AOC. 

HA. 

AOC is going to be so miserable today watching Trump's swearing-in (and you KNOW she will be watching), we can practically taste the schadenfreudeliciousness from here. 

But amid her hate-watching, scarfing down pints of ice cream, and slurping wine by the box, AOC should probably find a good defamation attorney. 

She's likely to need one. 

