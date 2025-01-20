Better Lawyer Up, Sandy: Libs of TikTok Lights Up AOC for Her Deranged Trump Inauguration Rant

As Twitchy reported yesterday, America's least favorite big booty hot tamale Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is none too happy about Donald Trump taking the oath of office today as America's 47th President. Apparently, AOC thinks we are on the verge of an 'authoritarian government' which is hilarious this morning in light of the fact that Joe Biden just pre-emptively pardoned some of the worst criminals in recent memory. No, not the people who were on death row (though that was also awful). We're talking about Gen. Mark Milley, little Tony Fauci, and the members of the Star Chamber January 6 Committee.

Not content in making a fool of herself just once, however, AOC recorded another video about Trump's inauguration in which she proudly declared that she does not support 'rapists.'

AOC calls Trump a r*pist.



Another person Trump should sue. pic.twitter.com/TfXoupP7LB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2025

That's odd. Seeing as how AOC just voted against deporting illegal aliens who commit sexual (or other) crimes in the United States, it would appear that she DOES, in fact, support rapists.

And Chaya Raichik is correct here about AOC opening herself up to litigation, given that ABC and George Stephanopoulos just had to pay out the nose to Trump for repeating that same false charge against him.

I got 15 million reasons why she’s a dumbass https://t.co/vIxdJb5OjJ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 20, 2025

LOL. She better save some money and skip the expensive Met Gala next year. Then again, we're still not sure if she ever paid for her 'Tax The Rich' dress she wore a couple of years ago.

AOC was clearly upset that Libs of TikTok called her out for defamation publicly, so she shot back at Raichik ... or tried to, anyway.

LOL. The left ALWAYS pulls this. They cry online (and if you look at both of AOC's videos, she is very near tears or at least fake ones).

Then, when everyone laughs at them, they claim that they 'triggered' the right.

There's even a meme for it.

AOC just did the meme.



Step 1: Say stupid sh*t.



Step 2: Get mocked for saying stupid sh*t.



Step 3: “Oh, wow! You’re so triggered. Cry harder!” https://t.co/tuzONiJeJF — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 20, 2025

You literally did the meme lol pic.twitter.com/6S1aWRlRWJ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 20, 2025

HA. Leftists are nothing if not predictable.

Needless to say, AOC's attempted 'clapback' did not go very well for her.

Hey @AOC, I’m not triggered but I think your legal team will be when Trump sues you. pic.twitter.com/oRATRuvTGw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2025

Will Trump sue her? We don't know that, but he probably should on principle, if for no other reason. (God knows, Trump isn't shy about suing people who wrong him.)

Oooooh girl.



The cope on you. 😬 pic.twitter.com/LRw5XOhjB9 — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) January 20, 2025

He broke so many people. It would be only fitting if he also 'broke' her financially.

Never grow up, Toots. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 20, 2025

Don't worry, she won't. She doesn't know how.

Do they have one for the decade? She'd be in the running for that award too.

Really? You?

Telling someone else to cry? pic.twitter.com/vBMyyi4UBD — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) January 20, 2025

Like most on the left, AOC is unfamiliar with the terms 'irony' and 'self-awareness.'

This imbecile has literally no self awareness. https://t.co/vSpJWMvs0X — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 20, 2025

Nope. Not even one iota of it.

Ooh, that's gonna' leave a mark. She's also a big fan of Bill Clinton, not to mention Joe Biden.

What was it you were saying about 'rapists' again, Sandy?

Yes America, a sitting House member just said “cry more,” like a child.🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/MkMlU9F0TI — Cheryl Riley (@Cheryl4moco) January 20, 2025

Hey, now. That's not fair ... to children. Most of them are far more emotionally mature and stable than AOC.

Have a good day tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9LIz2anUnX — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) January 20, 2025

HA.

AOC is going to be so miserable today watching Trump's swearing-in (and you KNOW she will be watching), we can practically taste the schadenfreudeliciousness from here.

But amid her hate-watching, scarfing down pints of ice cream, and slurping wine by the box, AOC should probably find a good defamation attorney.

She's likely to need one.