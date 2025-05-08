Dem Maxine Waters Accuses an Amused Scott Bessent of Frolicking in a Filibuster...
VIP
'Unsettling and Ritualistic': Lioness of God Unsettled by Catholics Repeating the Hail Mar...
Apparently, Giant Statues of Black Women Are a Thing Now Globally
Symone D. Sanders Posted This Video to TikTok on Purpose
Campus Protesters Chant ‘God Is Trans’ to Welcome Riley Gaines
A Flag by Any Other Name
Canadian Cop Starts Presser on Missing Children With Land Acknowledgment
After Demonizing DeSantis, Disney Plans to Build Park In Abu Dhabi (Where They...
Dem Rep Argues Taxpayer-Funded Health Care for Illegals Benefits Everyone
He's Right AGAIN: Scott Jennings Points Out the REAL Constitutional Crisis Facing America...
Gov. JB Pritzker Releases Statement Sending a ‘Clear Message to Trump’s Lackeys’
Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office...
Men of Faith: Catholic Priests In Washington Will DEFY State's Anti-Catholic Confessional...
Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywo...

Smoke Signal? Motorcyclist Records Mysterious Black Ring Hovering In Sky Over Kansas (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 08, 2025
meme

A man riding his motorcycle through Kansas looked up and saw something he couldn’t explain - a large black ring of smoke in the sky. So, what caused this hovering, dark, circular shape? There are some theories.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

Bonner Springs, Kansas man films a floating black ring in the sky during a motorcycle ride.

"Can somebody tell me what the **** is this?" the man, Frankie Camren, was heard saying in the clip.

"And I'm not using no app … it appears that little black stuff has fallen down the center of it."

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the ring is likely a smoke ring from some sort of explosion."

According to their analysis, the rare smoke ring was most likely the result of some type of explosion. They likened it to the formation of a mushroom cloud, where rapidly rising air traps smoke in a ring-like formation because it is moving faster than the surrounding air," FOX Weather reported.

Have a look. (WATCH)

This isn’t the first time someone has turned their eyes to the heavens and seen one of these rings. (WATCH)

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal
Doug P.
Advertisement

As you read earlier, FOX Weather thinks it's from an explosion. Posters have some similar theories.

Here’s another good idea. (WATCH)

Of course, creative commenters on X have some not-so-serious ideas as to what caused the floating phenomenon.

Advertisement

That last one sounds possible if this video was from Texas. We immediately thought Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren was communicating by smoke signal, but checked her schedule and she was not near Kansas on Wednesday.

Tags: ELIZABETH WARREN FIRE FIREWORKS FUNNY GAS VIDEO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal
Doug P.
Dem Maxine Waters Accuses an Amused Scott Bessent of Frolicking in a Filibuster Playground
Warren Squire
Apparently, Giant Statues of Black Women Are a Thing Now Globally
Brett T.
Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywood Dreams
justmindy
Symone D. Sanders Posted This Video to TikTok on Purpose
Brett T.
Campus Protesters Chant ‘God Is Trans’ to Welcome Riley Gaines
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal Doug P.
Advertisement