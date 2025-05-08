Smoke Signal? Motorcyclist Records Mysterious Black Ring Hovering In Sky Over Kansas (WATCH)

A man riding his motorcycle through Kansas looked up and saw something he couldn’t explain - a large black ring of smoke in the sky. So, what caused this hovering, dark, circular shape? There are some theories.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Bonner Springs, Kansas man films a floating black ring in the sky during a motorcycle ride. "Can somebody tell me what the **** is this?" the man, Frankie Camren, was heard saying in the clip. "And I'm not using no app … it appears that little black stuff has fallen down the center of it." According to the FOX Forecast Center, the ring is likely a smoke ring from some sort of explosion." According to their analysis, the rare smoke ring was most likely the result of some type of explosion. They likened it to the formation of a mushroom cloud, where rapidly rising air traps smoke in a ring-like formation because it is moving faster than the surrounding air," FOX Weather reported.

Have a look. (WATCH)

This isn’t the first time someone has turned their eyes to the heavens and seen one of these rings. (WATCH)

Saw the same thing at Disneyland two years ago. pic.twitter.com/KPX5qbs9iD — Randy Stephens (@FlyerRandy) May 7, 2025

Same thing was at Disneyland last Feb… pic.twitter.com/qAETTnPtBk — Tanner McDaniel 🚀 (@TannerMcD) May 7, 2025

As you read earlier, FOX Weather thinks it's from an explosion. Posters have some similar theories.

That's a fireball effect done with pyro, Us pyro maniacs who shoot Pro fireworks know it well as that is a perfect firing. and if the air is still enough it will just hang there when the upward momentum is lost. pic.twitter.com/lHEb88iHan — The Salty Chef (@TheSaltyChef007) May 7, 2025

A transformer explosion will sometimes produce a ring of smoke. — AlertsUSA (@AlertsUSA) May 7, 2025

Something along the lines of that.

I think a engine blowing does that too. — Mary Johnson (@mbj106SD) May 7, 2025

Here’s another good idea. (WATCH)

Probably just people playing with propane and some pipe pic.twitter.com/cMJQCIuQ73 — 𝘉𝘜𝘓𝘓𝘌𝘛 𝘏𝘖𝘓𝘡 (@BulletHolz) May 7, 2025

Well damn. That does look similar. I wonder if any kind of additive could make the ring stick around longer. — BlTCHEVAP0RATE (@BlTCHEVAP0RATE) May 7, 2025

Yep. People play with all sorts of different fuel mixtures for these things. — 𝘉𝘜𝘓𝘓𝘌𝘛 𝘏𝘖𝘓𝘡 (@BulletHolz) May 7, 2025

Of course, creative commenters on X have some not-so-serious ideas as to what caused the floating phenomenon.

The Pope hasn't been picked yet. — The Real Johnald (@SavageDystrophy) May 7, 2025

I used to make those when I smoke me cigarettes all the time… — Christopher Lee (@TopherLee_TN) May 7, 2025

That’s a smoke ring I blew after taking a rip from the bong.



Source: Trust me bro, I’ve lied less than our elected officials. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) May 7, 2025

It's a hole, thrown by a coyote, to catch a roadrunner. — Bobby Boucher 🌶️🐊💦 (@Swampmatt) May 7, 2025

As a biologist, can confirm it’s 20 million birds protesting the 12 foot statue in Times Square — for Peanut (@pintail_decoys) May 7, 2025

It's a ring of mosquitos — AllSeeingCitizen (@NineTailedPhox) May 7, 2025

That last one sounds possible if this video was from Texas. We immediately thought Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren was communicating by smoke signal, but checked her schedule and she was not near Kansas on Wednesday.