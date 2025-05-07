Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal

As we told you earlier today, former President Joe Biden had his first sit-down interview since leaving office in January, and it was with the BBC.

The Daily Beast's headline about the interview summed it up in an unintentionally hilarious way:

I can't even describe how much I love this headline.

"What the hell's going on here" just nails it, and not in a way that Joe (or Jill) would like to think.

It quickly became clear that Biden is determined to remain delusional about his years in the White House until the bitter end:

Biden says he stepped away from the race because he "was so successful."



Biden says he stepped away from the race because he "was so successful."

Who's going to tell him?

Yep, nothing says "success" like your own party picking another nominee and showing you the door!

🚨Decrepit Joe Biden emerges from mothballs to trash Trump:



Says Trump's meeting with Zelensky, Gulf of America renaming were “beneath America."



This from the man whose admin facilitated the invasion of millions of illegals, wreaking havoc on the country.



Joe Biden’s entire… pic.twitter.com/IoY0OzARb7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

Biden's policies were all "America last" and most voters knew that.

On Fox News' "The Five," Greg Gutfeld absolutely torched not just the Biden interview, but mostly the media who tried their best to run cover for him so Trump wouldn't win the November election.

Greg Gutfeld just did a rant for the ages about Biden and the media on #TheFive

Hope someone has the video soon.

After all the Democrat and media gaslighting about Biden, Gutfeld's take was both a brutal and necessary assessment of what happened. Watch this:

🔥 Fox News' @greggutfeld gets gasps from The Five's co-hosts as he gives his fiery verdict on Joe Biden's first post-presidency interview with the BBC

Here's a longer clip that should be put into a time capsule to sum up America's "leadership" and media for the time that Biden was in office while somebody -- certainly not Joe -- was making the decisions:

Dammmn Gutfeld just nuked Crypt Keeper Biden and the Zombie media @greggutfeld

Love the gasps in the background - GG on an absolute heater with this one!

It's only fitting, because America was gasping many times they witnessed who was supposedly the person in charge of the country while the Dems and media tried to convince everybody Biden was at the top of his game.