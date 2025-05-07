Dem Rep Argues Taxpayer-Funded Health Care for Illegals Benefits Everyone
Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal

Doug P. | 6:17 PM on May 07, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

As we told you earlier today, former President Joe Biden had his first sit-down interview since leaving office in January, and it was with the BBC. 

The Daily Beast's headline about the interview summed it up in an unintentionally hilarious way:

"What the hell's going on here" just nails it, and not in a way that Joe (or Jill) would like to think. 

It quickly became clear that Biden is determined to remain delusional about his years in the White House until the bitter end:

Yep, nothing says "success" like your own party picking another nominee and showing you the door!

Biden's policies were all "America last" and most voters knew that.

On Fox News' "The Five," Greg Gutfeld absolutely torched not just the Biden interview, but mostly the media who tried their best to run cover for him so Trump wouldn't win the November election. 

After all the Democrat and media gaslighting about Biden, Gutfeld's take was both a brutal and necessary assessment of what happened. Watch this:

Here's a longer clip that should be put into a time capsule to sum up America's "leadership" and media for the time that Biden was in office while somebody -- certainly not Joe -- was making the decisions: 

OUCH.

It's only fitting, because America was gasping many times they witnessed who was supposedly the person in charge of the country while the Dems and media tried to convince everybody Biden was at the top of his game.

