‘What the Hell Is Going On Here?’: Joe Biden Gives First Interview Since Leaving White House

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on May 07, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

"What the hell is going on here?" is what tens of millions of Americans were asking when it was clear that President Joe Biden wasn't really all there and obviously someone else was pulling the strings. Biden sat down with a very sympathetic BBC to give his first televised interview since leaving office and sounded off on President Donald Trump's foreign policy, his own administration's astounding success, and why he didn't drop out of the race sooner.

Yes, but let's get to the clips:

… presidency was beneath America.

We wonder if Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky still keep in touch since they were best buds.

Probably the toughest question the BBC's Nick Robinson asked is why Biden didn't drop out of the race sooner. It's because he was so successful, he claims.

He damaged our country so thoroughly that there's no way Trump can clean up with mess in only four years. It'll take several Republican administrations to right the ship.

He looks like he looked during the debate.

Maybe the state-funded BBC slipped him a couple of bucks to come on and mumble.

***

Tags: BBC DONALD TRUMP INTERVIEW JOE BIDEN VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

