‘What the Hell Is Going On Here?’: Joe Biden Gives First Interview Since Leaving White House

"What the hell is going on here?" is what tens of millions of Americans were asking when it was clear that President Joe Biden wasn't really all there and obviously someone else was pulling the strings. Biden sat down with a very sympathetic BBC to give his first televised interview since leaving office and sounded off on President Donald Trump's foreign policy, his own administration's astounding success, and why he didn't drop out of the race sooner.

In former President Joe Biden's first interview since leaving office, he slammed President Trump's foreign policy, saying "what the hell's going on here?" about what he called Mr. Trump's "confiscation" policy regarding Greenland, Canada, the Panama Canal and renaming the Gulf of… — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 7, 2025

Yes, but let's get to the clips:

🚨Decrepit Joe Biden emerges from mothballs to trash Trump:



Says Trump's meeting with Zelensky, Gulf of America renaming were “beneath America."



This from the man whose admin facilitated the invasion of millions of illegals, wreaking havoc on the country.



Joe Biden’s entire… pic.twitter.com/IoY0OzARb7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

… presidency was beneath America.

We wonder if Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky still keep in touch since they were best buds.

Probably the toughest question the BBC's Nick Robinson asked is why Biden didn't drop out of the race sooner. It's because he was so successful, he claims.

I know it's hard to understand this senile SOB, but Joe Biden claimed in his first interview since the election that he didn't get out sooner because his administration was so successful 😂😂😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/pHC9Im9fiT — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 7, 2025

This entire interview was exactly what you’d expect:



BBC: Is Trump Bad? If so, how bad?



Biden: Well, yes, Trump is bad. Here’s why…. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

I dislike him so much. He damaged our country. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 7, 2025

He damaged our country so thoroughly that there's no way Trump can clean up with mess in only four years. It'll take several Republican administrations to right the ship.

His entire administration was a traitorous coup. — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) May 7, 2025

They really want him out talking? He embarrassed them and continues to today. — George Denton (@LGDenton) May 7, 2025

You have to wonder how much has been edited out, if this is the finished product. Pathetic...😱💀 — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) May 7, 2025

Amazing that he looks even more decrepit.. — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) May 7, 2025

He looks like he looked during the debate.

Worst president in the history of country. — Natalie (@NatNatVibez) May 7, 2025

Sleeping through the presidency is what I would call "beneath" America — PatriotPam (@patriotpam1) May 7, 2025

I thought we were done being forced to listen to this corpse — Jiggsy (@KCman1988) May 7, 2025

I won’t share this. This man needs to be put in the dustbin permanently. I can’t even hear his decrepit voice without being pissed. Pissed that my fellow Americans foisted this walking POS on the rest of us. — WhatsTheDifference (@TheDudeApollo) May 7, 2025

Joe's upset because he hasn't had a single offer for a paid speech. 😄 — Fedup American 🇺🇲💪 (@Fedup026) May 7, 2025

Maybe the state-funded BBC slipped him a couple of bucks to come on and mumble.

***