Trump or Trans? Jasmine Crockett Chooses to Play Silly Game Instead of Protecting Women’s Sports

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

During a hearing on whether men pretending to be women should be allowed in women’s sports, Democrat Jasmine Crockett used her time to ignore the trampling of women's rights and instead go after President Donald Trump.

Here’s what her ‘Trump or trans?’ tirade looked and sounded like. (WATCH)

She’s elevating herself in the party, and no one has the brains or guts to stand up to her. The Democrat Party is getting exactly what it deserves.

Posters say Crockett’s display is just more proof that we need IQ tests to determine political candidate eligibility.

This next poster says Crockett’s mannerisms reflect all Democrat women. We have to add that many of the Democrat men are just the same.

Marco Rubio to Review Visa Status of Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested at Columbia University Library
Warren Squire
They are morphing into parody.

This poster has an excellent question.

Future of the party? No, we're beyond that. It’s pretty clear she is now the party’s present.

