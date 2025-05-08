Trump or Trans? Jasmine Crockett Chooses to Play Silly Game Instead of Protecting Women’s Sports

During a hearing on whether men pretending to be women should be allowed in women’s sports, Democrat Jasmine Crockett used her time to ignore the trampling of women's rights and instead go after President Donald Trump.

Here’s what her ‘Trump or trans?’ tirade looked and sounded like. (WATCH)

Deranged Jasmine Crockett asks hearing witness to respond to a series of questions: "Trump or trans?” — then goes on a tirade about the military parade and Trump golfing.



This is the Democrat party. pic.twitter.com/tHgg0OH3wd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

This is unbelievably cringe to watch. Painful actually. — …DEEJ… (@DJinOzland) May 7, 2025

No wonder why Trump called her an idiot — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) May 7, 2025

The more Democrats elevate her, the better. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

She’s elevating herself in the party, and no one has the brains or guts to stand up to her. The Democrat Party is getting exactly what it deserves.

Posters say Crockett’s display is just more proof that we need IQ tests to determine political candidate eligibility.

If we can’t get everyone onboard with some basic IQ and constitutional knowledge tests to vote.



Can we at least get it in place to hold office?



Or will those tests be deemed racist, — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) May 7, 2025

The latter. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

Sadly yes.

But the good news is most are corrupt.

Maybe we can have some natural attrition. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) May 7, 2025

This next poster says Crockett’s mannerisms reflect all Democrat women. We have to add that many of the Democrat men are just the same.

All Democratic women are the same. They yell, wave their hands, shake their fist, blabber incoherently, and Bob their heads. Jasmine just happens to be the worst! — Chad Strand (@ChadStrand6) May 7, 2025

She learned her hand choreography from Hakeem Jeffries. pic.twitter.com/LK0jo48I3U — Breandán (@an_Skelly) May 7, 2025

And lie. Don’t forget the lying part. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

"I wanna play a game . . . "

That is all Jasmine Crockett does . . . play games as she wastes the tax payer's money and plays the fool. — The Hills Out Back (@HillsOutBack) May 7, 2025

The Democrats are no longer a serious Party. — Mark DeBenon (@MarkDeBenon) May 7, 2025

They are morphing into parody.

This poster has an excellent question.

Are there ANY levelheaded Democrats left who are embarrassed by Crockett? 😞 — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) May 7, 2025

Nope. She’s the 'future' of the party. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

Future of the party? No, we're beyond that. It’s pretty clear she is now the party’s present.