Dem Maxine Waters Accuses an Amused Scott Bessent of Frolicking in a Filibuster Playground

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent always seems to have an amused look on his face. It’s probably because he knows he's dealing with clowns. Whether it's Democrats or ‘journalists’ (also Democrats), the look remains. The man is obviously smart and always on top of his game, so you can imagine his encounter with Maxine Waters on Wednesday.

Start here. (READ)

Sec Bessent WRECKS Mad Maxine on DOGE. This exchange is hysterical. Bessent calmly and methodically destroys every facts-challenged talking point until she gets furious and threatens him at the end .“YOU BETTER LEARN!" This wasn’t a fair fight. Bessent is a low-key assassin.

Now, view the whole exchange. (WATCH)

Bessent’s restraint is amazing since you know he wanted to burst out laughing.

You’ll want to rewatch the video after reading this commenter’s observation.

The funniest part is roughly 1:05 mark where Mad Maxine’s aide whispers in her ear “They were Treasury employees.”



🤣🤦‍♀️ — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 7, 2025

Nice catch. — Matt White (@GreenSuit42069) May 7, 2025

That's my favourite part! — Aidan_MacAnBhaird (@EverHerself) May 7, 2025

Waters is lying up a storm, and her aide has to correct her, not that it makes a difference. You simply can’t shut off her spigot of lies and ignorance.

Even in her dishonesty, Waters still manages to crack us up with a comeback.

It takes the upmost patience to deal with this woman.



She doesn't even have her facts straight. And when he tries to answer, after 5 seconds she accuses him of filibustering.



The democrats are not serious people. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 7, 2025

This isn’t a filibuster playground! 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

She has such snappy comebacks! 😂😂😂😂 — Paula Szekely (@szekely_paula) May 7, 2025

wig is too tight — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 7, 2025

Her brain is oxygen-deprived.

Posters say the 86-year-old Democrat needs to leave Congress behind for bingo and relaxation.

Maxine needs to go to a retirement home.



Why do we still have someone, who probably still thinks the floppy disk is the newest and best way to save information, in congress telling people who gets access to what database???? — Isaac (@IcedViews) May 7, 2025

"I tend to disagree with you based on the information I have.” 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

Bessent and Rubio are killing it. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 7, 2025

Bessent has moved into the top two Trump communicators alongside Miller. Totally opposite styles. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 7, 2025

Yes, Bassent is more of a ninja style whereas Miller is more samurai style. — Brian Summerfield (@bdsummerfield) May 7, 2025

We agree. Bessent and Marco Rubio have been very pleasant surprises. You can add the ever-reliable Stephen Miller and VP JD Vance to that group. All are policy assassins, whether dealing with ‘journalists’ or their fellow Democrats. We wonder if the filibuster playground has a slide and swings.