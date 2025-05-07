Dem Maxine Waters Accuses an Amused Scott Bessent of Frolicking in a Filibuster Playground

Smoke Signal? Motorcyclist Records Mysterious Black Ring Hovering In Sky Over Kansas (WATC...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on May 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent always seems to have an amused look on his face. It’s probably because he knows he's dealing with clowns. Whether it's Democrats or ‘journalists’ (also Democrats), the look remains. The man is obviously smart and always on top of his game, so you can imagine his encounter with Maxine Waters on Wednesday.

Start here. (READ)

Sec Bessent WRECKS Mad Maxine on DOGE.

This exchange is hysterical. Bessent calmly and methodically destroys every facts-challenged talking point until she gets furious and threatens him at the end

.“YOU BETTER LEARN!"

This wasn’t a fair fight.

Bessent is a low-key assassin.

Now, view the whole exchange. (WATCH)

Bessent’s restraint is amazing since you know he wanted to burst out laughing.

You’ll want to rewatch the video after reading this commenter’s observation.

Waters is lying up a storm, and her aide has to correct her, not that it makes a difference. You simply can’t shut off her spigot of lies and ignorance.

Even in her dishonesty, Waters still manages to crack us up with a comeback.

Her brain is oxygen-deprived.

Posters say the 86-year-old Democrat needs to leave Congress behind for bingo and relaxation.

We agree. Bessent and Marco Rubio have been very pleasant surprises. You can add the ever-reliable Stephen Miller and VP JD Vance to that group. All are policy assassins, whether dealing with ‘journalists’ or their fellow Democrats. We wonder if the filibuster playground has a slide and swings.

