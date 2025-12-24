Conservative Clash: Bari Weiss Allegedly Turns on Megyn Kelly After She Snubs CBS Debate with Alex Cooper

Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch
justmindy
justmindy | 6:40 PM on December 24, 2025
Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP

Apparently, Bari Weiss and Megyn Kelly have fallen out with one another, and it's because Megyn refused to take part in a debate on feminism Bari was hosting on CBS.

Alex Cooper is the host of a podcast titled 'Call Her Daddy'. It is an irreverent podcast about dating and relationships and current events. it's extremely popular among young women. Cooper was the podcaster who interviewed Kamala during the last election. Anyway, Cooper is a mega feminist and it would have been an interesting debate. Apparently, Megyn didn't think so. 

Bari Weiss’s very public break with Megyn Kelly came after Kelly quietly rebuffed weeks of behind-the-scenes lobbying to appear in a CBS debate with “Call Her Daddy” podcaster Alex Cooper, according to a report.

Weiss courted Kelly to take part in a high-profile feminism debate as CBS News prepared to roll out a new town hall series under Weiss’s leadership, Vanity Fair reported.

Kelly declined, a rejection that preceded Weiss’s decision to promote Ben Shapiro’s onstage broadside against the former Fox News star at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.


Megyn Kelly reportedly declined an offer from CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss to appear in a televised debate with “Call Her Daddy” podcaster Alex Cooper.

According to this report, that upset Weiss and so she sided with Ben Shapiro after he had beef with Kelly. 

Kelly has since described Shapiro’s move as a “betrayal by a friend” accused Weiss of backing an effort to freeze dissent out of the conservative movement under the guise of moral policing over Israel.

“Bari, for all of her proselytizing about how bad cancel culture is, has not been canceled,” Kelly told Vanity Fair in a new interview.

“As she gets more powerful, she wants more and more censorship on her signature issue, which is Israel.”

It's quite a reach. Just because Weiss seemingly agrees with Shapiro doesn't mean she is angry with Kelly. 

Many tweeps aren't buying the story. 

Same as it ever was. 

