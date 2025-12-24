Ho Ho No: Libertarian Compares Santa to Illegals, Gets Ratio'd Into the North Pole

As you finish up putting out cookies and milk for Santa, think about this crazy dude from the Cato Institute who wants to compare our jolly gift giver with illegals.

AVOID ICE AIR AND SANTA'S NAUGHTY LIST!



Self-deport today with the CBP Home app, earn $3,000 and spend Christmas at home with loved ones.



Holiday incentive is valid through the end of 2025. pic.twitter.com/v80QAaKquD — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) December 22, 2025

The ironic thing is Santa crosses borders without a passport, doesn’t go through customs, and avoids tariffs. He’s as anti-sovereign borders as it gets and everybody loves him for it. https://t.co/apCWv9mePy — The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) December 23, 2025

Oh, Alex. Santa also brings free toys to all kids who behave and leaves after less than 24 hours. It's hard to believe a person who claims to work for a 'think tank' about public policy could be this dumb.

no one:



libertarians on crack at a xmas bar: https://t.co/62oROxZVeG — John (@JxhnBxnder) December 24, 2025

Yeah he comes once a year and leaves behind gifts and then leaves.



He doesn’t show up and stay forever committing identity theft, living off welfare spending, and murdering people on highways. https://t.co/uk2Al06LZQ — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 23, 2025

I am in favor of open borders provided that the migrant worker is (a) one person over 55, (b) showers my children with thoughtful gifts, (c) leaves after 20 minutes, (d) is not lactose intolerant, (e) only visits once a year (at night). It’s called sensible centrism. https://t.co/E9XiJWRNiI — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) December 24, 2025

These are acceptable conditions.

Santa Claus - but instead of delivering presents, he delivers illegal aliens back to their home country. https://t.co/KL2X5Iqe9I pic.twitter.com/ILiVEuOpmd — Adam Johnston (@adamkjohnston) December 24, 2025

That works too.

Santa also goes home after a short visit. He doesn't move him and 50 million of his elves into the homes he visits. https://t.co/HF74YKatqe — Paul (@WomanDefiner) December 24, 2025

Santa Claus, as the ruler of his own territory, has sovereign immunity. https://t.co/aB64UOymD6 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 23, 2025

Santa is American and the North Pole is sovereign US territory. https://t.co/vredhVdBIX — malmesburyman (@malmesburyman) December 24, 2025

This is an excellent point.

I mean if immigrants came here to give presents and went back home after instead of staying here permanently to undercut wages and commit every variety of fraud everyone would love them too. https://t.co/92kAAH8LRv — Carus (@CarusReturned) December 24, 2025

They would even leave them cookies and milk, probably.

Nope.



Santa is a mercantilist. He imports nothing and exports everything. https://t.co/aCitWmHtlz — John Carney (@carney) December 24, 2025

It’s hard to top Neil deGrasse Tyson’s annual ‘Santa can’t possibly visit every house’ post but I think this guy pulled it off https://t.co/Bv9JdeJs7o — Latinx Antigonids (@tellingly_told) December 23, 2025

They have to be so much fun at parties.

Santa visits on a tourist Visa and doesn't overstay it. https://t.co/HXMF6VVUV4 — Nicholas Taylor (@NicholasCTaylor) December 24, 2025

Santa is conscientious visitor. He visits for the night, then leaves.



He doesn't cross the border, drops a kid and gets on welfare.



We need more like Santa. https://t.co/OJJjDB3JkR — Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) December 23, 2025

He also doesn't clog up the Emergency Rooms of hospitals or cause car accidents

