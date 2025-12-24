Ho Ho No: Libertarian Compares Santa to Illegals, Gets Ratio'd Into the North Pole

Former EU Commissioner Butthurt About Being Banned From the US for Censorship
justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on December 24, 2025
WIBW-TV via AP

As you finish up putting out cookies and milk for Santa, think about this crazy dude from the Cato Institute who wants to compare our jolly gift giver with illegals. 

Oh, Alex. Santa also brings free toys to all kids who behave and leaves after less than 24 hours. It's hard to believe a person who claims to work for a 'think tank' about public policy could be this dumb.

These are acceptable conditions.

That works too.

This is an excellent point.

They would even leave them cookies and milk, probably. 

They have to be so much fun at parties.

He also doesn't clog up the Emergency Rooms of hospitals or cause car accidents 

