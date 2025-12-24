Ho Ho No: Libertarian Compares Santa to Illegals, Gets Ratio'd Into the North Pole

As you finish up putting out cookies and milk for Santa, think about this crazy dude from the Cato Institute who wants to compare our jolly gift giver with illegals.
AVOID ICE AIR AND SANTA’S NAUGHTY LIST!— U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) December 22, 2025
Self-deport today with the CBP Home app, earn $3,000 and spend Christmas at home with loved ones.
Holiday incentive is valid through the end of 2025. pic.twitter.com/v80QAaKquD
The ironic thing is Santa crosses borders without a passport, doesn’t go through customs, and avoids tariffs. He’s as anti-sovereign borders as it gets and everybody loves him for it. https://t.co/apCWv9mePy— The Alex Nowrasteh (@AlexNowrasteh) December 23, 2025
Oh, Alex. Santa also brings free toys to all kids who behave and leaves after less than 24 hours. It's hard to believe a person who claims to work for a 'think tank' about public policy could be this dumb.
no one:— John (@JxhnBxnder) December 24, 2025
libertarians on crack at a xmas bar: https://t.co/62oROxZVeG
Yeah he comes once a year and leaves behind gifts and then leaves.— Sunny (@sunnyright) December 23, 2025
He doesn’t show up and stay forever committing identity theft, living off welfare spending, and murdering people on highways. https://t.co/uk2Al06LZQ
I am in favor of open borders provided that the migrant worker is (a) one person over 55, (b) showers my children with thoughtful gifts, (c) leaves after 20 minutes, (d) is not lactose intolerant, (e) only visits once a year (at night). It’s called sensible centrism. https://t.co/E9XiJWRNiI— Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) December 24, 2025
These are acceptable conditions.
Santa Claus - but instead of delivering presents, he delivers illegal aliens back to their home country. https://t.co/KL2X5Iqe9I pic.twitter.com/ILiVEuOpmd— Adam Johnston (@adamkjohnston) December 24, 2025
That works too.
Santa also goes home after a short visit. He doesn't move him and 50 million of his elves into the homes he visits. https://t.co/HF74YKatqe— Paul (@WomanDefiner) December 24, 2025
Santa Claus, as the ruler of his own territory, has sovereign immunity. https://t.co/aB64UOymD6— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 23, 2025
Santa is American and the North Pole is sovereign US territory. https://t.co/vredhVdBIX— malmesburyman (@malmesburyman) December 24, 2025
This is an excellent point.
I mean if immigrants came here to give presents and went back home after instead of staying here permanently to undercut wages and commit every variety of fraud everyone would love them too. https://t.co/92kAAH8LRv— Carus (@CarusReturned) December 24, 2025
They would even leave them cookies and milk, probably.
Nope.— John Carney (@carney) December 24, 2025
Santa is a mercantilist. He imports nothing and exports everything. https://t.co/aCitWmHtlz
It’s hard to top Neil deGrasse Tyson’s annual ‘Santa can’t possibly visit every house’ post but I think this guy pulled it off https://t.co/Bv9JdeJs7o— Latinx Antigonids (@tellingly_told) December 23, 2025
They have to be so much fun at parties.
Santa visits on a tourist Visa and doesn't overstay it. https://t.co/HXMF6VVUV4— Nicholas Taylor (@NicholasCTaylor) December 24, 2025
Santa is conscientious visitor. He visits for the night, then leaves.— Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) December 23, 2025
He doesn't cross the border, drops a kid and gets on welfare.
We need more like Santa. https://t.co/OJJjDB3JkR
He also doesn't clog up the Emergency Rooms of hospitals or cause car accidents
