Symone D. Sanders Posted This Video to TikTok on Purpose

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 07, 2025
Meme

We saw it, now you have to see it. MSNBC, which finally sent virulent racist and conspiracy theorist Joy Reid packing, has a new show called "The Weekend" that runs on Saturdays from 7 to 10 a.m. and is hosted by Symone D. Sanders, formerly of the Bernie Sanders campaign, and Michael Steele, who legend says was once the chair of the RNC.

The thing about these spontaneous videos is that someone was there waiting outside the door for the two to come out, obviously expecting something. Plus, they had to add the text later. Sanders thought it was a good enough performance to post it to her own TikTok account.

This is what these idiots look like off-screen. And we're supposed to take them seriously.

Preach!

We suppose if you follow Sanders on TikTok then this is the sort of content you crave. 

And then you have the Never Trump "real" Republicans who'd happily go back to having Michael Steele as RNC chair.

***

Tags: MSNBC SYMONE D. SANDERS TIKTOK

