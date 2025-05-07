Symone D. Sanders Posted This Video to TikTok on Purpose

We saw it, now you have to see it. MSNBC, which finally sent virulent racist and conspiracy theorist Joy Reid packing, has a new show called "The Weekend" that runs on Saturdays from 7 to 10 a.m. and is hosted by Symone D. Sanders, formerly of the Bernie Sanders campaign, and Michael Steele, who legend says was once the chair of the RNC.

The thing about these spontaneous videos is that someone was there waiting outside the door for the two to come out, obviously expecting something. Plus, they had to add the text later. Sanders thought it was a good enough performance to post it to her own TikTok account.

This is cringe on steroids! pic.twitter.com/zmC9qpyyUw — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 7, 2025

Meanwhile at MSNBC… pic.twitter.com/EzK57l48Z4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 7, 2025

This is what these idiots look like off-screen. And we're supposed to take them seriously.

“Meanwhile in the back,” they’re so embarrassed they won’t look at the camera or acknowledge you. — SmirKing Revenge (@InvisibleHand78) May 7, 2025

Can they ever act like professionals? — Brave Little Taco (@BraveIndy60) May 7, 2025

How bad was the Republican Party since Reagan?



Michael Steele used to lead it.



The party needed Trump more than anybody will ever realize. — Uncle Milty’s Ghost (@his_eminence_j) May 7, 2025

Preach!

I hate these weight loss commercials. — Jeff W 🇺🇸🙏 🇺🇸 (@JeffW701) May 7, 2025

Please don't make me see that. I just ate 🤢 — Holly (@foreveralone11w) May 7, 2025

Those buttons are the strongest buttons in the world. pic.twitter.com/ceABLyzzHP — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 7, 2025

Reminds me of that statue. Not flattering at all and out of step. What a choreographed sham. Wonder how long they practiced that one. — Auveed Bagheri Cawthon (@auveed) May 7, 2025

Just regular people acting normal — Grayboy (@Grayboy_j) May 7, 2025

We suppose if you follow Sanders on TikTok then this is the sort of content you crave.

And then you have the Never Trump "real" Republicans who'd happily go back to having Michael Steele as RNC chair.

