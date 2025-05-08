Trump or Trans? Jasmine Crockett Chooses to Play Silly Game Instead of Protecting...
Smoke Signal? Motorcyclist Records Mysterious Black Ring Hovering In Sky Over Kansas (WATC...
Dem Maxine Waters Accuses an Amused Scott Bessent of Frolicking in a Filibuster...
VIP
'Unsettling and Ritualistic': Lioness of God Unsettled by Catholics Repeating the Hail Mar...
Apparently, Giant Statues of Black Women Are a Thing Now Globally
Symone D. Sanders Posted This Video to TikTok on Purpose
Campus Protesters Chant ‘God Is Trans’ to Welcome Riley Gaines
A Flag by Any Other Name
Canadian Cop Starts Presser on Missing Children With Land Acknowledgment
After Demonizing DeSantis, Disney Plans to Build Park In Abu Dhabi (Where They...
Dem Rep Argues Taxpayer-Funded Health Care for Illegals Benefits Everyone
He's Right AGAIN: Scott Jennings Points Out the REAL Constitutional Crisis Facing America...
Gov. JB Pritzker Releases Statement Sending a ‘Clear Message to Trump’s Lackeys’
Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office...

Marco Rubio to Review Visa Status of Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested at Columbia University Library

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters clashed with New York City police outside Columbia University in Manhattan on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, protesters took over the school’s library. This backfired as authorities locked them inside and arrested many of them. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he’s reviewing the visa status of those arrested, meaning they could be sent packing back to their home countries.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

It’s awesome to see.

Here’s what the Columbia University library looked like earlier Wednesday. (WATCH)

In this next video, you can see protesters trying to leave the library, only to find the doors blocked and then eventually locked. (WATCH)

Yes, this backfired hilariously on the violent occupiers.

Recommended

Smoke Signal? Motorcyclist Records Mysterious Black Ring Hovering In Sky Over Kansas (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Many were arrested, as shown in this video. (WATCH)

Commenters weighed in on the arrests and the prospect that these protesters could have their visas revoked and be sent back to their home countries.

These protesters sound homesick. Let’s help them get home ASAP.

Tags: DEPORTATION HAMAS MANHATTAN MARCO RUBIO NEW YORK CITY PROTESTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Smoke Signal? Motorcyclist Records Mysterious Black Ring Hovering In Sky Over Kansas (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal
Doug P.
Dem Maxine Waters Accuses an Amused Scott Bessent of Frolicking in a Filibuster Playground
Warren Squire
Apparently, Giant Statues of Black Women Are a Thing Now Globally
Brett T.
Trump or Trans? Jasmine Crockett Chooses to Play Silly Game Instead of Protecting Women’s Sports
Warren Squire
A Flag by Any Other Name
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Smoke Signal? Motorcyclist Records Mysterious Black Ring Hovering In Sky Over Kansas (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement