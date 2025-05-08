Marco Rubio to Review Visa Status of Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested at Columbia University Library

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters clashed with New York City police outside Columbia University in Manhattan on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, protesters took over the school’s library. This backfired as authorities locked them inside and arrested many of them. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he’s reviewing the visa status of those arrested, meaning they could be sent packing back to their home countries.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 #BREAKING: Secretary Rubio has just announced he is “REVIEWING the visa status of trespassers and vandals who took over Columbia’s library”



THEY’RE ALL GOING BACK! 🔥



“Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation,” Rubio said pic.twitter.com/HfJenJ0nfZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2025

We are reviewing the visa status of the trespassers and vandals who took over Columbia University’s library.



Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 8, 2025

Marco Rubio has really stepped up in this role. Love it. — Katica 🇺🇸 (@GOPPollAnalyst) May 8, 2025

It’s awesome to see.

Here’s what the Columbia University library looked like earlier Wednesday. (WATCH)

This is Columbia University library. Defund Columbia University.pic.twitter.com/6b5vojtSCR — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) May 7, 2025

In this next video, you can see protesters trying to leave the library, only to find the doors blocked and then eventually locked. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Clashes and ARRESTS at the doors of occupied Butler Library at Columbia University. According to protesters online posts, security are asking to show student ID inside if they want to leave, otherwise face arrests. pic.twitter.com/5URql72hoN — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 7, 2025

So sweet!! The best part, they were trapped in the library like rats! — Ｍᶤᵃ (@Mia113s) May 8, 2025

Good thing we can identify each person - since they locked themselves in the building. — Paul of Acadia (@PaultheAcadian) May 8, 2025

Yes, this backfired hilariously on the violent occupiers.

Many were arrested, as shown in this video. (WATCH)

🚨 NOW: An increasing amount of Palestine protestors are being ARRESTED and led out of Columbia University in handcuffs



The State Dept will be revoking ANY visa they’re here in, and ICE will make the arrest.



This ain’t the Biden regime any longer! pic.twitter.com/VMdMLHlv1O — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 7, 2025

It’s interesting how people can be so proud of their home country but not want to live there. This isn’t a protest, it’s a war. They should face mass deportation ASAP. — Kimberly Le (@le_kimber77) May 8, 2025

Commenters weighed in on the arrests and the prospect that these protesters could have their visas revoked and be sent back to their home countries.

Put them all on the first flight out! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 8, 2025

Where do I donate??! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2025

FAFO! Enjoy your home country again. ✌️ — Right (@Rigghht) May 8, 2025

👊 From the River to the Airport… Goodbye 👊 — MyHolyStyle (@myholystyle) May 8, 2025

These protesters sound homesick. Let’s help them get home ASAP.