JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at...
The Kids Are NOT Okay: Report Says Youth Are Calling 911 Over TikTok...
Usha Vance: From Political Periphery to Runway Royalty ... An Instant Fashion Phenomenon
Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the...
WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's...
In 10 Words, Sen. Marsha Blackburn Tweets Three Things 'President Trump Will Make'
'Handsome Devil': Scott Jennings ROCKS a Tux on CNN Before He Attends Inaugural...
Erick Erickson Attributes 7 Results to Leftwing Institutions
NBC News: Democrats Who Hid Joe Biden's Mental Decline Demand Transparency from Trump...
TikTok Announces It's in the Process of Restoring Service, Thanks President Trump
Clueless Court Jester Brian Karem Returns to White House Beat ... Expect Way...
Tick Tock: President Joe Biden Has Mere Hours to Announce His Promised Cure...
Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got...
VIP
Jennifer Rubin's New 'Rag' The Contrarian Is As Funny As SHE IS and...

AOC Predicts Doom with 'Authoritarian Government' Alert ... Nation Responds with Collective Eye-Roll

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:30 PM on January 19, 2025
Meme

She really missed her chance to become an actress and win awards for her ability to cry on demand. Politics just isn't the best use of her talent. 

It's so crazy because Trump was already President one time and he did none of these things. It's so weird.

Advertisement

It truly doesn't work anymore. People can now compare four years of Trump and four years of Biden and make their own decisions. Most people believe life was better under Trump.

It's not satire. She is just a big fat liar.

People just point and laugh at her at this point.

It's absolutely an act. 

It's always projection.

That would require she behave like a serious person and she has no intention of doing that. It's way more fun to post nonsense videos on social media to scare people.

Absolutely! Conservatives want LESS government and it is what we advocate. AOC's side wants more control by government.

At this point, that is the only explanation. She can't be a serious person, so she must be cosplaying as a Congresswoman.

Tags: CONGRESS DEMOCRAT NEW YORK ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather
Aaron Walker
Usha Vance: From Political Periphery to Runway Royalty ... An Instant Fashion Phenomenon
justmindy
WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's March Crowd
Amy Curtis
Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got It (Screenshot)
Sam J.
The Kids Are NOT Okay: Report Says Youth Are Calling 911 Over TikTok Ban
Amy Curtis
JoJo From Jerz Is SO MAD About Indoor Inauguration She Lashes Out at Voters (Proving Why Dems Lost BIG)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather Aaron Walker
Advertisement