Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of Whites Who 'Stole His People'

There are two things we know that will always happen when unbridled racist Elie Mystal speaks. First, whatever the race-hustling wannabe successor to Al Sharpton is mad about, we can rest assured that it is the white man's fault. Secondly, whatever 'history' he mentions is complete fiction and bereft of any, you know, facts.

Not long ago, Mystal began his latest crusade to abolish voter ID and the United States Constitution because old, white men wrote it. Actually, all Mystal is trying to do is sell copies of his new, racist book, but if he can overthrow the foundation of our government while he's at it, all the better.

Mystal, of course, wants to replace our Constitution with one more like what they have in South Africa, where 'Kill the Boer' has practically become the government motto.

In his latest attempt to tilt at his ridiculous windmill, Mystal has now decided that he is going to rewrite the entire history of slavery to fit his warped worldview. Watch:

Elie Mystal: "Why should we live under laws by whites who stole my people?" pic.twitter.com/S48kY6cKsm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2025

Oh. The whites 'stole his people'? Really?

Who wants to tell him?

Actually, it was the black tribes in Africa who stole your people. Read a history book for a change. https://t.co/G3bbvjHyPc — Dan Morton (@DanMorton) April 22, 2025

Africans were the biggest profiteers of the African slave trade dumbfukk pic.twitter.com/pulVtFnvlm — Brian (@pizzarespecter) April 21, 2025

Um, bro, it was your people who "stole" your people. 🤡 https://t.co/yAhlzpUqBZ — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) April 21, 2025

Mystal knows this, but he cannot admit it because then everyone would realize that his book, not to mention everything else he says, is complete BS.

Sane people know that already, but sadly, there are far too many people in America who believe that the entire history of slavery was the creation of mean old white men in the South.

69% of black women believe “white people invented slavery.”



As do 53% of black men. pic.twitter.com/Ylsmy7RQza — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) April 21, 2025

Yikes. That is truly scary.

Hey, maybe Nina Jankowicz can address some of that disinformation.

Just kidding. She loves that kind of lie.

At this point Professor Klump is just saying anything that will get a rise out of people…. Who’s really taking him seriously? https://t.co/fP4tFrEgw2 — The NYBlackservative (@BlackServative) April 22, 2025

LOL. 'Professor Klump.' We never get tired of hearing that one.

No one takes Mystal seriously, but the constant drumbeat of blaming everything on white men from him and others seems to have seeped into too many broken brains, like a racist form of osmosis.

Mainly because that's not what happened. Your own people sold your own people. Nobody was stolen! And if you go back to Africa they are still doing that to this day! You want to fight slavery go to Africa and fight slavery! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) April 22, 2025

There's a simple solution to this @ElieNYC: you can move to a country where there are no laws written by white people. Problem solved. https://t.co/ucPIwK0LlE — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) April 22, 2025

Oh, but he can't do that. That would end his grift of hating the country that has enabled him to become an obese rich man.

There are basically 2 things that are guaranteed every time we see Elie Mystal:

1. If words are coming out of his mouth, he's lying.

2. He's not missing any meals as he travels the country spreading his line of b******t. — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) April 22, 2025

It was 15 years ago when Mystal himself said that he makes $250,000 a year (but that doesn't make him rich).

We shudder to think what this scam artist makes today with all of his appearances on leftist media outlets.

Whatever he's worth, we know he's well fed.

This country is so terrible that this fat bloviating retard can still make it on TV.



And that’s what America is all about!



🇺🇸💪 https://t.co/rwRkAOhNnf pic.twitter.com/9kdSdcypvc — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 21, 2025

That button right above his navel is holding on for DEAR LIFE https://t.co/V7qa7GR8E9 — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) April 22, 2025

HA.

End Mystal's enslavement of that oppressed button!

Dude should worry more about living under his weight rather than laws created by white people. https://t.co/nshArn70v4 — Greg Foreman (@gforemanBCP) April 21, 2025

Not sure which crumbles first: his argument or the legs on that chair. — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) April 22, 2025

That poor chair. We feel sorry for it.

Regardless of Mystal's best efforts to impersonate a sperm whale, however, his argument that he should not have to obey laws he doesn't like is probably one he hasn't thought through to its logical conclusion.

I think it would be a bad idea to decide that the law doesn’t apply. But not for me. https://t.co/5yE9hihChy pic.twitter.com/HaSIFT9jcY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 21, 2025

Yeah, we don't think ignoring the Constitution would work out the way Mystal thinks it would work out for him.

But unintended consequences aside, there's one simple reason he needs to follow America's laws.

Because you live in this country! Stfu 🤬 — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) April 21, 2025

We're happy to buy his plane ticket for him if he would prefer to live in South Africa or Liberia.

One-way, of course.

Elie Mystal hates white people. That's his one character trait. He has nothing else, no hidden depths, nothing. The dude is just racist. https://t.co/9IJVU03T9h — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) April 21, 2025

And there it is. It all boils down to that. With Mystal, it always boils down to that.

No matter what fictional history of slavery Mystal would like to make up in his head and try to sell to the American people, anyone with half a brain can see straight through him.

Figuratively speaking, of course.

Because in reality, in this horrible country that has oppressed him so much that he is richer than 99 percent of everyone else, Mystal seems intent on his goal of achieving a mass large enough to block out the sun.