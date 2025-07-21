Aaron Rupar Forgets NO ONE Is Above the Law As He WHINES About RussiaGate Bombshell

As the DOJ receives criminal referrals related to Tulsi Gabbard's RussiaGate bombshell, the Left are pretending this is a purely partisan, politically-motivated attack on President Trump's political opponents.

It's not.

But don't let the facts get in the way of a good narrative.

Right, Aaron?

I hope everyone notices that Trump is trying to normalize the idea of arresting political opponents for no reason



(Trump attempted a coup in 2021 so miss me with the false equivalences) pic.twitter.com/XOzjG0J5Ct — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2025

He did not 'attempt a coup.'

He left office.

Get a grip.

Oh spare us the faux outrage. You're angry that karma has finally caught up with the Obama administration. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 21, 2025

No one is above the law.

This is the black hole where A-ron resided from 2016 through 2024. pic.twitter.com/4WcPp4aQqv — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 21, 2025

Yup.

You’re so delusional and wrong about everything.



Democrats have cheated in every presidential election for decades. But it’s gotten harder and harder for them to do it over the years so they’ve had to get bolder.



Obama got too bold. Now he’s going to jail.



Cry all you want. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 21, 2025

And this writer is warning Republicans: failure to prosecute over this will only make the Democrats more bold and brazen.

Obama attempted a coup in 2016 and it never stopped... So miss me with your false equivalences. — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇲 (@C4CEO) July 21, 2025

That's exactly what this is all about: Obama attempted a coup.

I hope @atrupar notices that no one with a functioning brain listens to people who use the term “normalize”. https://t.co/PHazjMxgQV — Billy Patterson (@bigcarbilly) July 21, 2025

He does not notice.

I see the libs are still trying to pretend

a) Trump tried to coup the government by telling people to protest peacefully and

b) directing government employees to undermine the elected president is a normal thing that should not be discouraged. https://t.co/EmOBC2RCLD — 僚孙子(SunZi Liao) (@scsimodem) July 21, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

You people are insane.Your party literally wrote the book on manufacturing evidence to arrest their political opponent Trump for no reason.While we chat here, the DNI referred charges for Obama administration officials,for doing the very things you speak of.But you ignore it. https://t.co/tfO8lOFLCt — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) July 21, 2025

It's all projection.

Also, this writer can't wait for the people who said presidential immunity wasn't a thing to say Obama has presidential immunity for trying to undermine our election.

For no reason

🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/kYWFpHGvPr — Kelly Turnbull (@kelly_turnbull1) July 21, 2025

'No reason.'

Sure, Aaron. Whatever you say.

Let us play the smallest of violins.

