Aaron Rupar Forgets NO ONE Is Above the Law As He WHINES About RussiaGate Bombshell

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 21, 2025
Townhall Media

As the DOJ receives criminal referrals related to Tulsi Gabbard's RussiaGate bombshell, the Left are pretending this is a purely partisan, politically-motivated attack on President Trump's political opponents.

It's not.

But don't let the facts get in the way of a good narrative.

Right, Aaron?

He did not 'attempt a coup.'

He left office.

Get a grip.

No one is above the law.

Yup.

And this writer is warning Republicans: failure to prosecute over this will only make the Democrats more bold and brazen.

That's exactly what this is all about: Obama attempted a coup.

He does not notice.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

It's all projection.

Also, this writer can't wait for the people who said presidential immunity wasn't a thing to say Obama has presidential immunity for trying to undermine our election.

'No reason.'

Sure, Aaron. Whatever you say.

Let us play the smallest of violins.

