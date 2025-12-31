'Finally, Something NOT Infuriating!' NASA's Shot of Pluto's Icy Mountains Graces the Timeline

After a nine-year, 3-billion-mile journey across the solar system, humanity has finally glimpsed the cold beauty of Pluto’s mountains. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft captured these breathtaking images during its historic flyby, revealing jagged peaks, frozen plains, and landscapes that we've never gotten to see before. What once existed only as tiny dots in a telescope has now become visible terrain, giving scientists and the public alike an unprecedented view of this distant planet.

Pluto’s Mountains, Frozen Plains and Foggy Hazes - from NASA’s New Horizons Space Probe pic.twitter.com/xTQ1VyWQiz — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) October 6, 2022

Just ... stunning. Every pixel of this shot is the result of years and years of planning, precision, and sheer patience, making it not just a brief video shot, but a once-in-a-lifetime window into the furthest reaches of our solar system. 'Amazing' doesn't even begin to cover just how special this is.

NEVER in my lifetime did I expect to actually see the planet Pluto. Crazy and super cool — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) December 28, 2025

This is a beautiful reminder of how much exploration can expand not just our knowledge, but our sense of wonder.

Absolutely mesmerizing! — Yana (@max_yana) December 30, 2025

as a boy in the 1950s I could never have dreamed of actually seeing this — Kim Dorman (@mkimdorman) October 7, 2022

My dear God, that is amazing! https://t.co/MbNki5MGFq — Brian Wolf (@Briangelashvili) October 7, 2022

So eerily beautiful. — Usuario Nueve (@User9User9) December 30, 2025

This writer really doesn't have the right words to describe how awe-inspiring this is, but at the same time, we just wouldn't be the Twitchy that you Dear Readers know and love if we didn't give you SOMETHING to smile and, maybe even giggle, about!

Wow. Finally something not infuriating on social media https://t.co/cX4hfKVTJp — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 29, 2025

RIGHT?! Absolutely zero hot takes, outrage, or comment wars. It’s almost surreal to scroll and find pure awe instead of keyboard screaming. Honestly, if every post were this majestic, we might all survive the timeline without a single existential sigh or exasperated face-palm. It’s a rare gift: a pause for wonder and a little bit of good-natured humor in the middle of the chaos and drama.

The Somali daycare fraud cost more than a trip to the edge of the solar system. https://t.co/ix8SvMfURr — Andy (@PositivFuturist) December 30, 2025

We accomplished this for $700 million dollars. Or, about two Somalian daycare centers. https://t.co/PDYVc05vet — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@GregoryEck) December 30, 2025

Ok, those were just too good to pass on.

Spoiler alert: Han and Chewbacca take the probe out. pic.twitter.com/SeVSdWSWL3 — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) December 28, 2025

justice for Pluto



never forget what they took from us — Chris Dev (@chris_devv) December 28, 2025

You could’ve just called. — Pluto TV (@PlutoTV) December 29, 2025

That last comment was just *chef's kiss* perfect LOL

It will always be the 9th planet for me as well. — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐 🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) December 28, 2025

Of course! Always remember 'Ohana.' No one gets forgotten!

