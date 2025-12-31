VIP
CNN’s Abby Phillip Portrays Somali ‘Daycare’ Workers As Victims of Independent Journalist...
VIP
UK Citizen Keir Starmer Was 'Delighted' to Have Back Home Says Zionists Are...
X User Posts About 'Immigrants Robbing You' but Accidentally Flexes Billionaires Who DIDN'...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Addresses the Somali Community in Somali to Defy Donald...
CNN Laments That 'MAGA Journalist' Nick Shirley Had No Guardrails
Brian Krassenstein Calls Fraud 'Racist' Because Thinking Past Talking Points Is Hard
Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking...
Tampon Tim's Go-To Move: Blame Trump for Billion-Dollar Minnesota Fraud Mess
CBS News Gives Its Analysis of Nick Shirley’s Viral Video, Finds No Recorded...
Marco Rubio Orders US Embassies to Analyze Government Policies That Facilitate Mass Migrat...
Catherine Herridge: Kash Patel Says Fraud Probes Were Buried Under Biden
From Bad to Worse: Mocked Politico Reporter Doubles Down, Insists Warning of Shootings...
Commies of a Feather: AOC Kicks Off Comrade Mamdani's Red Revolution Bash in...
HHS Has 'Turned Off the Money Spigot' to Minnesota, Freezing All Child Care...

'Finally, Something NOT Infuriating!' NASA's Shot of Pluto's Icy Mountains Graces the Timeline

Laura W. | 12:00 AM on December 31, 2025
NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI via AP

After a nine-year, 3-billion-mile journey across the solar system, humanity has finally glimpsed the cold beauty of Pluto’s mountains. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft captured these breathtaking images during its historic flyby, revealing jagged peaks, frozen plains, and landscapes that we've never gotten to see before. What once existed only as tiny dots in a telescope has now become visible terrain, giving scientists and the public alike an unprecedented view of this distant planet.

Advertisement

Just ... stunning. Every pixel of this shot is the result of years and years of planning, precision, and sheer patience, making it not just a brief video shot, but a once-in-a-lifetime window into the furthest reaches of our solar system. 'Amazing' doesn't even begin to cover just how special this is.

This is a beautiful reminder of how much exploration can expand not just our knowledge, but our sense of wonder.

This writer really doesn't have the right words to describe how awe-inspiring this is, but at the same time, we just wouldn't be the Twitchy that you Dear Readers know and love if we didn't give you SOMETHING to smile and, maybe even giggle, about!

Recommended

Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X
justmindy
Advertisement

RIGHT?! Absolutely zero hot takes, outrage, or comment wars. It’s almost surreal to scroll and find pure awe instead of keyboard screaming. Honestly, if every post were this majestic, we might all survive the timeline without a single existential sigh or exasperated face-palm. It’s a rare gift: a pause for wonder and a little bit of good-natured humor in the middle of the chaos and drama.

Ok, those were just too good to pass on. 

Advertisement

That last comment was just *chef's kiss* perfect LOL

Of course! Always remember 'Ohana.' No one gets forgotten!

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

SCIENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X
justmindy
Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid
Sam J.
Gov. Newsom Press Office Attempts Homophobic 'Cute Couple' Post, and That Was a BAD Idea
Grateful Calvin
X User Posts About 'Immigrants Robbing You' but Accidentally Flexes Billionaires Who DIDN'T Commit Fraud
Laura W.
CNN’s Abby Phillip Portrays Somali ‘Daycare’ Workers As Victims of Independent Journalist Nick Shirley
Warren Squire
CNN Laments That 'MAGA Journalist' Nick Shirley Had No Guardrails
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tim Walz's Worst Nightmare: A Round-Up of the Funniest Somali Fraud Memes Taking Over X justmindy
Advertisement