VIP
Hunter Biden Still Hopes We Believe His Laptop and Its Contents Were Part...
No, F**k YOU, Hunter! Julio Rosas WALLOPS Hunter Biden for Whining About Illegals...
'The Cosby Show' Star Malcolm‑Jamal Warner Dead at 54
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Fires Back After Hunter Biden's Profane Rant About the...
Kamala Harris Marks the 1-Year Anniversary of Her FAILED Campaign and WOWZA, Talk...
WOW: Long-Classified Clinton Annex Finally DECLASSIFIED, Shows Comey Should NEVER Have Exo...
PSYCHO: Hunter Biden's Message for Americans Concerned About Illegals SHOCKINGLY Profane E...
Slam-DUNK Evidence: Even WaPo Pulitzer Prize Winning Journo Calls New Russiagate Doc Dump...
Tom Homan Just Delivered a HUGE Reality Check to Sanctuary City Dems Trying...
THIS! Mollie Hemingway’s EYE-OPENING Thread EXPOSES John Brennan’s Swampy Self-Sabotage in...
Buckle UP! Tulsi Gabbard Releasing All the Tea from AVALANCHE of Whistleblowers Disgusted...
Kathy Hochul Community Note Nuked Over BS About What 'Cold-Hearted Republicans' Did to...
SNAKE! New Declassified Doc Show Ben Rhodes Did More Than Just CRY After...
Unleash HELL! Trump Drops SMOKING-GUN Affidavit on Adam Schiff's Watermelon Head: He Shoul...

And Here We Go: DOJ Receives CRIMINAL Referral for Obama Officials Based on BOMBSHELL Russia-Gate Claims

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Freed

And. 

Here.

We.

Go.

Advertisement

From Fox News:

The Department of Justice confirmed Monday that it has received Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's criminal referral related to her bombshell claims that Obama-era officials "manufactured and politicized intelligence" to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has confirmed. 

The Department of Justice declined further comment, but confirmed to Fox News that the department received the referral. 

Gabbard released unclassified documents Friday that reportedly show "overwhelming evidence" that then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would be the yearslong Trump-Russia collusion probe after Trump's election win against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Again, we know many of you feel like this won't amount to anything (we feel the same way after all of this time) but with Tulsi ... we're holding on to a sliver of hope that finally, there will be some real justice here. That corrupt, evil, powerful people will finally be held accountable for trying to interfere with our elections.

It's time.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Crossing fingers, toes, arms, legs, eyes ... everything we can cross, is crossed.

That would be an excellent start.

Amen, girl.

Amen.

============================================================

Related:

WOW: Long-Classified Clinton Annex Finally DECLASSIFIED, Shows Comey Should NEVER Have Exonerated Hillary

PSYCHO: Hunter Biden's Message for Americans Concerned About Illegals SHOCKINGLY Profane Even for Him

Slam-DUNK Evidence: Even WaPo Pulitzer Prize Winning Journo Calls New Russiagate Doc Dump 'Jaw-Dropping'

THIS! Mollie Hemingway’s EYE-OPENING Thread EXPOSES John Brennan’s Swampy Self-Sabotage in His OWN Book

Buckle UP! Tulsi Gabbard Releasing All the Tea from AVALANCHE of Whistleblowers Disgusted by Russia Hoax

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DOJ DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA TULSI GABBARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
No, F**k YOU, Hunter! Julio Rosas WALLOPS Hunter Biden for Whining About Illegals Not Cleaning His Toilet
Sam J.
'The Cosby Show' Star Malcolm‑Jamal Warner Dead at 54
Amy Curtis
WOW: Long-Classified Clinton Annex Finally DECLASSIFIED, Shows Comey Should NEVER Have Exonerated Hillary
Sam J.
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Fires Back After Hunter Biden's Profane Rant About the Dems
Doug P.
THIS! Mollie Hemingway’s EYE-OPENING Thread EXPOSES John Brennan’s Swampy Self-Sabotage in His OWN Book
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement