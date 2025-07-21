And Here We Go: DOJ Receives CRIMINAL Referral for Obama Officials Based on BOMBSHELL Russia-Gate Claims

And.

Here.

We.

Go.

BREAKING NEWS: @TulsiGabbard just handed @realDonaldTrump's @TheJusticeDept the receipts to launch a criminal investigation on bombshell claims @BarackObama admin 'manufactured' Russian collusion hoax. pic.twitter.com/FdPjRvshRc — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 21, 2025

From Fox News:

The Department of Justice confirmed Monday that it has received Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's criminal referral related to her bombshell claims that Obama-era officials "manufactured and politicized intelligence" to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has confirmed. The Department of Justice declined further comment, but confirmed to Fox News that the department received the referral. Gabbard released unclassified documents Friday that reportedly show "overwhelming evidence" that then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would be the yearslong Trump-Russia collusion probe after Trump's election win against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Again, we know many of you feel like this won't amount to anything (we feel the same way after all of this time) but with Tulsi ... we're holding on to a sliver of hope that finally, there will be some real justice here. That corrupt, evil, powerful people will finally be held accountable for trying to interfere with our elections.

It's time.

Hillary is going to get her wish.

Except it is her who did much more than post misinformation.

She paid for it. pic.twitter.com/WeOAGLM7uk — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 21, 2025

Crossing fingers, toes, arms, legs, eyes ... everything we can cross, is crossed.

ARREST OBAMA — 🇺🇸MAGArific🇺🇸Kwasny🇺🇸 (@kwasny007) July 21, 2025

That would be an excellent start.

Something better happen 🥺 — Annie Lorenzen (@AnnieLoren23267) July 21, 2025

Amen, girl.

Amen.

