WOW: Long-Classified Clinton Annex Finally DECLASSIFIED, Shows Comey Should NEVER Have Exo...
PSYCHO: Hunter Biden's Message for Americans Concerned About Illegals SHOCKINGLY Profane E...
Tom Homan Just Delivered a HUGE Reality Check to Sanctuary City Dems Trying...
THIS! Mollie Hemingway’s EYE-OPENING Thread EXPOSES John Brennan’s Swampy Self-Sabotage in...
Buckle UP! Tulsi Gabbard Releasing All the Tea from AVALANCHE of Whistleblowers Disgusted...
Kathy Hochul Community Note Nuked Over BS About What 'Cold-Hearted Republicans' Did to...
SNAKE! New Declassified Doc Show Ben Rhodes Did More Than Just CRY After...
Unleash HELL! Trump Drops SMOKING-GUN Affidavit on Adam Schiff's Watermelon Head: He Shoul...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
No, Joe Biden, There Isn’t a 28th Amendment… Says the Ninth Circuit?! Wait,...
Hakeem Jeffries: Our Redrawn Congressional Districts Are Maximizing Fairness, GOP Ones Rig...
Basement Bound? Pee-Wee Herman’s Iconic Red Bike Has Found a New Home at...
Security Cam Footage: Off Duty CBP Officer Returns Fire After Being Shot By...
Karen Bass: Doxxing and Threatening ICE Agents and Families Is No Big Deal...

Slam-DUNK Evidence: Even WaPo Pulitzer Prize Winning Journo Calls New Russiagate Doc Dump 'Jaw-Dropping'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on July 21, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

If your blood isn't boiling yet over the endless Russiagate farce, you might want to take a seat and grab a snack because this one's a scorcher. 

We've been yelling for years that the whole 'Trump-Russia collusion' nonsense was a Deep State setup cooked up by Obama, Hillary, and their intel goons to kneecap a president they couldn't beat fair and square. Now, even a Pulitzer Prize-winning former Washington Post investigative reporter – yeah, from the swamp's favorite rag – is admitting it's 'slam-dunk evidence of a conspiracy.' 

Advertisement

Game-changer? 

Man, we sure as heck hope so: 

Slam dunk.

We shall see.

We're not exactly holding our breath.

Yup, that would be rad.

Let's not pretend any of us is surprised by this fact.

Sadly, that's the kicker.

That being said, this confession from a WaPo vet seems like it could be a crack in the dam we've been waiting for. 

With Trump back in the White House and warriors like Tulsi Gabbard at DNI unleashing whistleblowers, the Deep State's house of cards is crumbling. We hope?

No more cover-ups, no more gaslighting – it's time for accountability, indictments, and maybe even some long-overdue treason charges. Obama, Hillary, Brennan – your reckoning is here.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We hope ... again.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

THIS! Mollie Hemingway’s EYE-OPENING Thread EXPOSES John Brennan’s Swampy Self-Sabotage in His OWN Book

Buckle UP! Tulsi Gabbard Releasing All the Tea from AVALANCHE of Whistleblowers Disgusted by Russia Hoax

SNAKE! New Declassified Doc Show Ben Rhodes Did More Than Just CRY After Clinton Lost in 2016 (Russia!)

Unleash HELL! Trump Drops SMOKING-GUN Affidavit on Adam Schiff's Watermelon Head: He Should Be PROSECUTED

'It's a LOT Worse': Svetlana Lokhova Shares Now-Declassified Susan Rice Email About 'Hiding' Russia Hoax

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF DONALD TRUMP JUDGES MEDIA BIAS RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WOW: Long-Classified Clinton Annex Finally DECLASSIFIED, Shows Comey Should NEVER Have Exonerated Hillary
Sam J.
THIS! Mollie Hemingway’s EYE-OPENING Thread EXPOSES John Brennan’s Swampy Self-Sabotage in His OWN Book
Sam J.
PSYCHO: Hunter Biden's Message for Americans Concerned About Illegals SHOCKINGLY Profane Even for Him
Sam J.
Tom Homan Just Delivered a HUGE Reality Check to Sanctuary City Dems Trying to Keep ICE Out
Doug P.
No, Joe Biden, There Isn’t a 28th Amendment… Says the Ninth Circuit?! Wait, What?! (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement