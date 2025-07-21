Slam-DUNK Evidence: Even WaPo Pulitzer Prize Winning Journo Calls New Russiagate Doc Dump 'Jaw-Dropping'

If your blood isn't boiling yet over the endless Russiagate farce, you might want to take a seat and grab a snack because this one's a scorcher.

We've been yelling for years that the whole 'Trump-Russia collusion' nonsense was a Deep State setup cooked up by Obama, Hillary, and their intel goons to kneecap a president they couldn't beat fair and square. Now, even a Pulitzer Prize-winning former Washington Post investigative reporter – yeah, from the swamp's favorite rag – is admitting it's 'slam-dunk evidence of a conspiracy.'

Game-changer?

Man, we sure as heck hope so:

NEW: This from a Pulitzer-winning former Washington Post investigative reporter: "The [Russiagate] documents that came out in the past week are jaw-dropping. It's rare to see such slam-dunk evidence of a conspiracy." — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 20, 2025

Slam dunk.

We shall see.

Will they publish retractions apologize and give back the Pulitzers ? — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) July 20, 2025

We're not exactly holding our breath.

Lisa Page wrote, “He’s not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” to Peter Strzok in August 2016. Strzok replied, “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”



I hope these two find their way into a jail cell also. — Steve (@steviej0341) July 20, 2025

Yup, that would be rad.

Yet there’s ZERO coverage of it at @WashingtonPost… — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) July 20, 2025

Let's not pretend any of us is surprised by this fact.

And yet nobody’s been arrested. — JustDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@TopsyRjl76) July 21, 2025

Sadly, that's the kicker.

That being said, this confession from a WaPo vet seems like it could be a crack in the dam we've been waiting for.

With Trump back in the White House and warriors like Tulsi Gabbard at DNI unleashing whistleblowers, the Deep State's house of cards is crumbling. We hope?

No more cover-ups, no more gaslighting – it's time for accountability, indictments, and maybe even some long-overdue treason charges. Obama, Hillary, Brennan – your reckoning is here.

We hope ... again.

Stay tuned.

