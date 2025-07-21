SNAKE! New Declassified Doc Show Ben Rhodes Did More Than Just CRY After Clinton Lost in 2016 (Russia!)

Kathy Hochul Community Note Nuked Over BS About What 'Cold-Hearted Republicans' Did to...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Hold onto your hats because the Obama swamp creatures are slithering back into the spotlight, and this one's a DOOZY. 

Twitchy favorite, Paul Sperry (that relentless digger over at RealClearInvestigations), just dropped a bombshell about Ben Rhodes—yeah, the fiction-writing maestro who helped craft Obama's foreign policy fairy tales—being exposed in a newly surfaced document for attending a high-level White House Situation Room meeting on December 9, 2016. Ordered by none other than Barack Obama himself to 'cook up' anti-Trump intel tied to Russia. 

Add to this bombshell the fact that Rhodes is already suspected of leaking those unmasked intercepts of General Michael Flynn to the Washington Post.

Yeah.

Rhodes may well be the swampiest of all swamp creatures, next to Obama himself, of course.

Because, of COURSE, his brother is now taking over CBS News. Let this serve as a reminder that we do not hate the mainstream media enough. Not even close.

And crickets from the so-called legacy media.

Shocker.

Yup. It's completely EFFED up.

We all know if this were a Republican caught in a similar web, the FBI would've raided their house by dawn, and CNN would be running wall-to-wall coverage. But since it's Obama's inner circle, expect crickets from the usual suspects. This reeks of the same playbook that gave us the Steele dossier and years of bogus investigations. With Trump back in the saddle, is it finally time for some real accountability? 

