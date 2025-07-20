EVIL: Michael Caputo ANNIHILATES Ben Rhodes and Obama Team Over Russia Hoax with...
'It's a LOT Worse': Svetlana Lokhova Shares Now-Declassified Susan Rice Email About 'Hiding' Russia Hoax

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:31 AM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

As Twitchy readers know, Tulsi Gabbard (who Hillary Clinton called a 'Russian asset') released a WHOPPER on Friday afternoon about the Russia hoax that implicated many of our 'favorite' players in the Democratic Party.

FYi, when we say 'favorite,' we mean the most annoying, pathetic, corrupt, and evil players.

Like Hillary Clinton.

Like Barack Obama.

Like James Comey.

Like Susan Rice.

Of course, many of us already knew all of this, BUT there is something very satisfying in finally being vindicated, you know?

And speaking of vindicated, check out this post from Svetlana Lokhova who they accused of being a Russian spy:

They're all just so damn dirty.

It certainly sounds that way.

Except, you know, the guilty ones.

We hope.

Sadly, we're not holding our breath because as we've seen over and over and over again, these damning emails, these bombshells, these leaks, really don't go anywhere and nobody actually pays for their crimes.

Yes, that sounds cynical, but we're 99.99999% sure our cynicism is well-earned.

How sad is it that we have to think like this about our own government?

We shall see ... 

Advertisement