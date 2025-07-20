'It's a LOT Worse': Svetlana Lokhova Shares Now-Declassified Susan Rice Email About 'Hiding' Russia Hoax

As Twitchy readers know, Tulsi Gabbard (who Hillary Clinton called a 'Russian asset') released a WHOPPER on Friday afternoon about the Russia hoax that implicated many of our 'favorite' players in the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

FYi, when we say 'favorite,' we mean the most annoying, pathetic, corrupt, and evil players.

Like Hillary Clinton.

Like Barack Obama.

Like James Comey.

Like Susan Rice.

Of course, many of us already knew all of this, BUT there is something very satisfying in finally being vindicated, you know?

And speaking of vindicated, check out this post from Svetlana Lokhova who they accused of being a Russian spy:

It’s a lot worse.



The declassified email shows that Susan Rice noted Obama and Comey agreeing to hide Russia Hoax investigation from President Trump’s National Security Advisor, General Flynn.



Conspiracy. https://t.co/m3pRMjidst pic.twitter.com/F6JjoC8Rnl — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) July 19, 2025

They're all just so damn dirty.

They knew Flynn would examine the Russia hoaxes and quickly trace them back to their Clinton campaign origins.



They couldn’t have that.



So they hid it from him until they could get rid of him. — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) July 20, 2025

It certainly sounds that way.

The truth shall set us free. Most of us. — Dude (@Dorman2024) July 19, 2025

Except, you know, the guilty ones.

We hope.

What’s the over/under on ANYONE going to jail? — Mr. Forthright (@TomRougeux) July 19, 2025

Sadly, we're not holding our breath because as we've seen over and over and over again, these damning emails, these bombshells, these leaks, really don't go anywhere and nobody actually pays for their crimes.

Yes, that sounds cynical, but we're 99.99999% sure our cynicism is well-earned.

When you hear these guys say “by the book” you’ve got a wonder just what book they’re talking about. — Leeann (@LeeannSays) July 19, 2025

How sad is it that we have to think like this about our own government?

We shall see ...

============================================================

Related:

Brit Hume Just Has 2 Words for Scott MacFarlane Who Claimed Trump Assassination Attempt Gave -HIM- PTSD

Just. LOL. Washington Post Actually Debunked The WSJ Right Before They Dropped Their Trump/Epstein Scoop

SHOCKER: Yet ANOTHER Top Biden Official Pleads the Fifth in Probe About Joe's Mental Decline (Watch)

After The WSJ's FAIL of a Bombshell Trump/Epstein Story, Actual Trump Poems Trend and HERE Are the Best

Argle BARGLE RAR! Trump Responds to Stephen Colbert Getting FIRED and the Unhinged LEFT Just Can't DEEEAL

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.