Brit Hume Just Has 2 Words for Scott MacFarlane Who Claimed Trump Assassination Attempt Gave -HIM- PTSD

In a world where actual heroes like firefighters and veterans deal with real trauma, CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane tried to make the attempted assassination of Donald Trump all about himself earlier this week.

Advertisement

Because, of course, he did.

MacFarlane appeared on Chuck Todd's podcast earlier this week and revealed that he had been diagnosed with PTSD just 48 hours after the July 13, 2024, shooting at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Apparently, the crowd's dirty looks directed at him and his other pals in the media, and not the bullets, were to blame for his PTSD.

No, really.

Watch:

🚨NEW: CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane tells Chuck Todd he got "PTSD" after Trump assassination attempt — *NOT* from the shooting, but because the crowd blamed the media🚨



"For those of us there, it was such a horror."



"I got diagnosed with PTSD within 48 hours. I got… pic.twitter.com/JYeA7FZ90G — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 16, 2025

According to MacFarlane, the Trump supporters were 'coming for us,' and if Trump hadn't popped up with his iconic fist pump, they would've 'straight-up killed the press corps.'

"I got put on trauma leave, not because, I think, of the shooting, but because you could — you saw it in the eyes, the reaction of the people," he whined.

You know the face you make when you read or hear something so unbelievably pathetic and stupid that you can't believe it's actually real? Yeah, we just made that face. Twice.

Brit Hume had the perfect reaction to MacFarlane's pathetic claim.

Amen.

============================================================

Related:

Just. LOL. Washington Post Actually Debunked The WSJ Right Before They Dropped Their Trump/Epstein Scoop

SHOCKER: Yet ANOTHER Top Biden Official Pleads the Fifth in Probe About Joe's Mental Decline (Watch)

After The WSJ's FAIL of a Bombshell Trump/Epstein Story, Actual Trump Poems Trend and HERE Are the Best

Argle BARGLE RAR! Trump Responds to Stephen Colbert Getting FIRED and the Unhinged LEFT Just Can't DEEEAL

AOC Tries Picking Fight with JD Vance After He Calls Trump/Epstein Letter Story BS and WOW, That Was Dumb

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.