Brit Hume Just Has 2 Words for Scott MacFarlane Who Claimed Trump Assassination Attempt Gave -HIM- PTSD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on July 18, 2025
Gif

In a world where actual heroes like firefighters and veterans deal with real trauma, CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane tried to make the attempted assassination of Donald Trump all about himself earlier this week.

Because, of course, he did.

MacFarlane appeared on Chuck Todd's podcast earlier this week and revealed that he had been diagnosed with PTSD just 48 hours after the July 13, 2024, shooting at Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Apparently, the crowd's dirty looks directed at him and his other pals in the media, and not the bullets, were to blame for his PTSD.

No, really.

Watch:

According to MacFarlane, the Trump supporters were 'coming for us,' and if Trump hadn't popped up with his iconic fist pump, they would've 'straight-up killed the press corps.' 

"I got put on trauma leave, not because, I think, of the shooting, but because you could — you saw it in the eyes, the reaction of the people," he whined.

You know the face you make when you read or hear something so unbelievably pathetic and stupid that you can't believe it's actually real? Yeah, we just made that face. Twice.

Brit Hume had the perfect reaction to MacFarlane's pathetic claim.

Amen.

