Argle BARGLE RAR! Trump Responds to Stephen Colbert Getting FIRED and the Unhinged LEFT Just Can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump took time out of his busy schedule to comment on CBS canceling Stephen Colbert and his unfunny, boring show.

And as usual, his post is Trump PERFECTION:

Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined.

He's so right.

Which is probably why the Left is losing its marbles over all of this, as usual.

Yes, it's all a plot because CBS is super-friendly to Trump and does whatever he wants.

You have to wonder if these people even hear/read themselves.

There's a reason the Democrats' approval rating continues to drop; yesterday it fell to 19%.

How dare Trump defend himself after these a-holes have spent nearly a decade attacking him nonstop.

Awww, poor babies.

The irony of this Daniel person thinking it's Trump being petty.

Such thoughtful words from a stoned Marxist.

They're all so damn predictable.

============================================================

