Argle BARGLE RAR! Trump Responds to Stephen Colbert Getting FIRED and the Unhinged LEFT Just Can't DEEEAL

Trump took time out of his busy schedule to comment on CBS canceling Stephen Colbert and his unfunny, boring show.

And as usual, his post is Trump PERFECTION:

Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined.

He's so right.

Which is probably why the Left is losing its marbles over all of this, as usual.

Whether you liked him or hated him, Colbert being abruptly cancelled should enrage you.



This wasn’t about money or ratings, it’s about silencing those who speak out against Trump.



You’re witnessing the erosion of free speech and the free press.



No one is safe. — Kelly (@broadwaybabyto) July 18, 2025

Yes, it's all a plot because CBS is super-friendly to Trump and does whatever he wants.

You have to wonder if these people even hear/read themselves.

Stephen Colbert’s show was canceled three days after he called out Paramount, CBS’s parent company, for folding to Trump with a $16M settlement for a lawsuit that even they called “without merit."



People deserve to know if this is a politically motivated attack on free speech. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 18, 2025

There's a reason the Democrats' approval rating continues to drop; yesterday it fell to 19%.

What kind of human let alone a POTUS talks like this? Moron on NBC & he absolutely loves that Colbert got fired. Trump is the most vile POTUS ever.



Trump Attacks Stephen Colbert After Late Show Cancellation As He Claims ‘Jimmy Kimmel Is Next’ via @forbes https://t.co/lcdgU7WJKB — Rebecca Clester (@ClesterRebecca) July 18, 2025

How dare Trump defend himself after these a-holes have spent nearly a decade attacking him nonstop.

Screw you @CBS for canceling Colbert. Kowtowing to trump won’t help you. FO— — A.M.W. 🌻🌎⚖️🗽🙏🇺🇸 (@AmieMcWayne) July 18, 2025

Awww, poor babies.

Petty, petty little donny.

Read "Donald Trump celebrates CBS’s end to Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’" on SmartNews: https://t.co/Me0UqwTH7J #SmartNews — Daniel Feiman (@DanielFeiman) July 18, 2025

The irony of this Daniel person thinking it's Trump being petty.

Nah, Colbert will be the only one cancelled because of their trump bribe. The "financial" reason is that Trump won't approve the merger until he gets what he wants. He's a little bitch and can't take criticism. — The Stoned Marxist (@KarlMarxBigDick) July 18, 2025

Such thoughtful words from a stoned Marxist.

They're all so damn predictable.

