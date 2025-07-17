Self-Own Alert! UFW Try Scoring Points by Being Racist but Prove Americans WILL...
Dem Sen. Mark Warner's Attempt to Scare Parents Whose 'Kids Love a PBS...
NBC News Drops FUN New Legal Standard: Expectant Fathers Can't Be Held Accountable...
Wait ... What Did He Say About Gay Men? Obama's Latest Podcast Appearance...
Steve Miller Band Cancels U.S. Tour Citing 'Climate Change' As the Reason (and...
AP Reports ICE Will Gain Access to Medicaid Enrollee Info and Rep. Jayapal...
Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It...
Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High...
'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real...
HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough...
Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-...
VIP
CBS Journo Who Still Has PTSD From Butler, Pa. Reminds Us About the...
LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote...
Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years NOW...

Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of the Democrats and It's a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on July 17, 2025
Meme

If there is one thing about Senator John Kennedy that is consistent, it is the fact that he will always tell you how it is. The man is clearly not shy or the least bit doubtful about what he thinks and says.

Advertisement

Especially when it comes to Commies like Zohram Mamdani.

Sorry, mainstream media, the guy is a Commie, and no amount of fake fact-checking can change that.

Kennedy has a new nickname for this faction of the Democratic Party that is sadly taking over ... 

The Loon Wing.

This sounds like a new show on CW or something ... maybe with puppets.

We certainly hope so.

Nope, not even a little bit.

Recommended

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think
Sam J.
Advertisement

And don't forget the puppets and crayons.

Seems like a pretty simple thing to do.

So do it!

============================================================

Related:

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think

'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real Specific in Her Antisemitism

HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files

Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN KENNEDY ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think
Sam J.
Self-Own Alert! UFW Try Scoring Points by Being Racist but Prove Americans WILL Work Farm Jobs Instead
Amy Curtis
Dem Sen. Mark Warner's Attempt to Scare Parents Whose 'Kids Love a PBS Show' Earned the Ratio
Doug P.
NBC News Drops FUN New Legal Standard: Expectant Fathers Can't Be Held Accountable for Crimes
Amy Curtis
Wait ... What Did He Say About Gay Men? Obama's Latest Podcast Appearance Has X Scratching Heads (Watch)
Sam J.
HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think Sam J.
Advertisement