Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of the Democrats and It's a DOOZY

If there is one thing about Senator John Kennedy that is consistent, it is the fact that he will always tell you how it is. The man is clearly not shy or the least bit doubtful about what he thinks and says.

Especially when it comes to Commies like Zohram Mamdani.

Sorry, mainstream media, the guy is a Commie, and no amount of fake fact-checking can change that.

Kennedy has a new nickname for this faction of the Democratic Party that is sadly taking over ...

Zohran Mamdani, the new leader of the Democratic Party, supports “the abolition of private property” and “seizing the means of production.”



But Washington Democrats are still cozying up to him.



There’s no doubt about it: the loon wing is running the show. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 17, 2025

The Loon Wing.

This sounds like a new show on CW or something ... maybe with puppets.

A lot of Democrat Moderates have to know that NYC's Zohran Mamdani and Minneapolis' Omar Fateh as the faces of the Democratic Party is a huge messaging gift to the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/qTt6Qhr5OP — Eta Miraklo (@Eta_Miraklo) July 17, 2025

We certainly hope so.

They are no longer hiding their communist ideology. — Jennifer (@jennjcalder) July 17, 2025

Nope, not even a little bit.

Someone send the Constitution to that guy. — William Mitchelson (@WRMitchelson) July 17, 2025

And don't forget the puppets and crayons.

Save America vote Republican up and down the ballot.

🇺🇸 — Elizabeth Keenan USA (@NHRthatBBQs) July 17, 2025

Seems like a pretty simple thing to do.

So do it!

