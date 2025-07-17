Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High...
'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real Specific in Her Antisemitism

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Michel Euler

There are times when we come across certain posts on X that still give us pause, even after all of these years covering some of the most evil, stupid, angry, nonsense imaginable. To be fair, it takes a certain amount of awful for us to pause ... 

And Candace Owens somehow found a way to do that.

We'd ask what happened to her, but we know.

It started here:

Yashar Ali asked her who 'they' were, specifically.

That's when she jumped the shark and went off the rails all at once.

Very specifically.

Being a horrible person does not intimidate her.

Shocking.

Oof.

That's one word for it.

Stand down, Muppet!

We'll give her that, she is consistent.

