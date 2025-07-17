'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real Specific in Her Antisemitism

There are times when we come across certain posts on X that still give us pause, even after all of these years covering some of the most evil, stupid, angry, nonsense imaginable. To be fair, it takes a certain amount of awful for us to pause ...

Advertisement

And Candace Owens somehow found a way to do that.

We'd ask what happened to her, but we know.

It started here:

These are not our friends or allies. These are demons and they are our enemies. They lie, steal, cheat, murder and blackmail.

Pray for the innocent. ✝️

God will have his vengeance. https://t.co/4ApvA82lHJ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 17, 2025

Yashar Ali asked her who 'they' were, specifically.

Who is “they” specifically — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 17, 2025

That's when she jumped the shark and went off the rails all at once.

Very specifically.

Let’s get real specific: the nation of Israel which from its origin has implemented a worldwide system of theft, mass murder and international blackmail and deception.



God will have his vengeance.



This “who is they” trick does not intimidate me. https://t.co/SikejzSN2V — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 17, 2025

Being a horrible person does not intimidate her.

Shocking.

Let's get real specific: Candace Owens is a lying conspiracy theorist and a rabid Antisemite.



But she's right about the vengeance part.



"I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you, I will curse." ~Genesis 12:3 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 17, 2025

Oof.

Kooky stuff. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 17, 2025

That's one word for it.

If you’re not intimidated, why not come out and say “Jews”? It’s shorter than “nation of Israel”. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 17, 2025

Candace Owens, "I'm not going to let Elmo take my grift.

I'm the queen bee around here" — Tal Sharon🎗️ (@talsharon08) July 17, 2025

Stand down, Muppet!

Another day, another Candace blamed the jews for everything

Some things never change — JB (@JB24472024) July 17, 2025

We'll give her that, she is consistent.

============================================================

Related:

HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files

Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-Filled Thread

LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)

Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years, NOW Asking for Interview

Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.