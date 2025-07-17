Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can

You'd have to have your head deliberately and firmly planted in the sand not to see how grossly biased NPR and PBS have become over the past couple of decades. And the fact that CEO Katherine Maher thought she could gaslight people via CNN, claiming their stories are not biased, and asking anyone who thinks they are to show her those stories tells us she definitely had her head planted somewhere.

Ahem.

Surely she had to know someone would take her up on her challenge ... like Senator John Kennedy.

NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher on CNN this morning: “As far as the accusations that we’re biased, I’d stand up and say, ‘Please show me a story that concerns you.’”



I’ve got a few:



🧵 (1/5) pic.twitter.com/kC1hHmPfHQ — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

Grab yer corn:

(2/5) NPR reported that country music and birds are racist, told American people to stop eating beef, and promoted the Russia-gate conspiracy.



No person with a brain above a single-celled organism would call these articles fair and balanced. pic.twitter.com/vpCl2Y74TI — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

Birds are RACIST.

We knew it.

Freaking racist birds!

(3/5) NPR claimed President Biden’s presidential debate performance didn’t change the election, days before he dropped out of the race.



If you believe that headline, you believe in the tooth fairy. But that’s what NPR reported with your tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/LZJs4J2rb4 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

Wait, there's no Tooth Fairy?

(4/5) NPR reported that there is no evidence that biological men have an unfair advantage over biological women in sports.



NPR also called America’s interstate highways racist.



I did not know our highways were racist. I thought they were concrete, but not according to NPR. pic.twitter.com/O1vCqlc4JY — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

First birds, now highways.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

(5/5) NPR referred to rural Americans as “Christian nationalists” and heaped praise on Biden administration official Rachel Levine.



I could go all day.



American taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund this opinion journalism. pic.twitter.com/0nXXZLxcZY — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

He could, but luckily, he doesn't need to.

Now that they've passed Trump's cuts, American taxpayers won't have to anymore.

