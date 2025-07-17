Sen. John Kennedy Retells ABSURD, Biased NPR Stories Mocking CEO Katherine Maher in Thread As Only HE Can

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:25 AM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Armando Franca

You'd have to have your head deliberately and firmly planted in the sand not to see how grossly biased NPR and PBS have become over the past couple of decades. And the fact that CEO Katherine Maher thought she could gaslight people via CNN, claiming their stories are not biased, and asking anyone who thinks they are to show her those stories tells us she definitely had her head planted somewhere.

Ahem.

Surely she had to know someone would take her up on her challenge ... like Senator John Kennedy.

Grab yer corn:

Birds are RACIST.

We knew it.

Freaking racist birds!

Wait, there's no Tooth Fairy?

First birds, now highways.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

He could, but luckily, he doesn't need to.

Now that they've passed Trump's cuts, American taxpayers won't have to anymore.

