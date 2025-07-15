James Woods Answers UK Man's Question About Why Americans Need Such BIG Guns and OH HELL YEAH

The poor UK. Even after all of these years, they just don't get Americans. We suppose if they understood who we were in the first place, there wouldn't have been a need for us to break away so ultimately we should be glad they're so clueless.

Just sayin'.

For example, on what planet is this question a good idea? Yeah, yeah, he's trying to insult the two women holding the large guns but all he really did was leave himself open for a serious drop from James Woods.

Ask a stupid question ...

Heh.

And we, of course, love Woods' answer.

My 5th Great Grandfather crossed the Delaware with Washington on the night of December 25, 1776, and brought his own weapon. After the war, he brought it home with him. And that’s how we won and then kept freedom, Charlie Brown. #2A pic.twitter.com/Zn3FUouNPn — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) July 15, 2025

Man, America is just so bada*s.

BEING an American is so bada*s.

This you?



This is why Americans need our guns of all sizes. pic.twitter.com/5RIGIULE0Q — Stella X (@stellaaaaaax) July 15, 2025

Oof.

Let me think for a moment.

Oh yes, that's right...

Your answer can be found 249 years ago. — FreeLion (@FreeLion7) July 15, 2025

Why do we need them? Because eff you, that's why.

