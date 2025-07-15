James Woods Answers UK Man's Question About Why Americans Need Such BIG Guns and OH HELL YEAH

'Crowds on Demand' CEO Says He Was Offered $20 Million for Anti-Trump Protesters
Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on July 15, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

The poor UK. Even after all of these years, they just don't get Americans. We suppose if they understood who we were in the first place, there wouldn't have been a need for us to break away so ultimately we should be glad they're so clueless.

Just sayin'.

For example, on what planet is this question a good idea? Yeah, yeah, he's trying to insult the two women holding the large guns but all he really did was leave himself open for a serious drop from James Woods.

Ask a stupid question ... 

Heh.

And we, of course, love Woods' answer.

Man, America is just so bada*s.

BEING an American is so bada*s.

Oof.

Why do we need them? Because eff you, that's why.

