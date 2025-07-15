Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis...
YIKES! Robert Reich's Bizarre Elmo Video Claiming Trump Wants to Brainwash Kids Does...
Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again...
Dems Rahm Emanuel and Dana Bash Decry Trump Deploying Troops to U.S. Border...
Mamdani Blames Trump for NYC Tourism Drop and Not Streets Filled with Crime,...
The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How...
VIP
Gavin. Dude. Calling Trump an SOB Doesn't Make You Look Tough ... It...
Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and...
Dingus FL Dem Doubles DOWN on Autopen Dig at James Comer... There's Just...
WATCH Ana Navarro Get TROUNCED for Trying to Dismiss Panelist's Opinion Because He's...
Understanding Biden's Autopen: How It Fueled the Biggest Scandal In Modern U.S. History
NBC News Tries to Sweep Biden's Pardon Problem Under the Rug With the...
It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HA HA HA: Trump Drops DAMNING Receipt...
Release the Cringe: Hank Johnson Drops His Long-UN-Awaited Follow-Up Single to 'No Kings'

From the Top ROPE! Linda McMahon ELBOW-DROPS Liz Warren With Her Own POST on the Dept. of Education

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As Twitchy readers know, in a 6-3 decision yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could indeed continue to purge and dismantle the bloated, failing Department of Education.

Advertisement

And there was great rejoicing.

Except for Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, who couldn't wait to clutch their pearls and screech WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN?!

C'mon, we know why they're mad, and it's not because they believe every kid in America deserves access to a good public education.

No, no, it's because this move has the potential to FINALLY take the teachers' unions down a peg or five ... and as we all know, Democrats need those sweet donations from the teachers' unions.

Linda McMahon with the STUNNER:

And boom.

Total three-count.

Done. 

Finito.

See? We really should just abolish them.

Recommended

Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH
Sam J.
Advertisement

Under the Trump administration, we are seeing real steps being taken to not only empower the parents and students, but the teachers as well. There are plenty of teachers who are forced into these unions either via the law or through bullying, good teachers who need our help. 

This is truly a win, win, win.

============================================================

Related:

The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How Damn STUPID He Is About Illegals

Gavin. Bro. Calling Trump an SOB Doesn't Make You Look Tough ... It Just Makes You Look SCARED

Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB

WATCH Ana Navarro Get TROUNCED for Trying to Dismiss Panelist's Opinion Because He's a White Guy (Video)

It's Called KARMA and It's Spelled HA HA HA: Trump Drops DAMNING Receipt on Adam Schiff's Head and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION ELIZABETH WARREN LINDA MCMAHON SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH
Sam J.
Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis Mayor Is CUH-RAY-ZEE
Sam J.
YIKES! Robert Reich's Bizarre Elmo Video Claiming Trump Wants to Brainwash Kids Does NOT Go As He Plans
Sam J.
The DUMBEST Baldwin --> Billy Baldwin LASHES Out After X Points Out How Damn STUPID He Is About Illegals
Sam J.
Dems Rahm Emanuel and Dana Bash Decry Trump Deploying Troops to U.S. Border Instead of Foreign Wars
Warren Squire
Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bro. Quick! What's 2+2?! Ted Lieu Dunking on Trump's Economy FOILED Once Again by Reality and ... MATH Sam J.
Advertisement