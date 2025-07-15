From the Top ROPE! Linda McMahon ELBOW-DROPS Liz Warren With Her Own POST on the Dept. of Education

As Twitchy readers know, in a 6-3 decision yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could indeed continue to purge and dismantle the bloated, failing Department of Education.

And there was great rejoicing.

Except for Democrats like Elizabeth Warren, who couldn't wait to clutch their pearls and screech WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN?!

BREAKING: Trump's Supreme Court just greenlit his plans to gut the Department of Education.



Every kid in America deserves access to a good public education. https://t.co/2Pxr2rNe0n — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 14, 2025

C'mon, we know why they're mad, and it's not because they believe every kid in America deserves access to a good public education.

No, no, it's because this move has the potential to FINALLY take the teachers' unions down a peg or five ... and as we all know, Democrats need those sweet donations from the teachers' unions.

Linda McMahon with the STUNNER:

I couldn't agree more, and that's why we need to return education to the states. https://t.co/yTzSXLBe04 — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) July 14, 2025

And boom.

Total three-count.

Done.

Finito.

Great step toward saving the U.S. education system. School choice will also help. Could we please abolish teacher unions though? They protect bad teachers and are 100% political when they should be bipartisan. They need to be defunded and disbanded. — The New Normalians (@EnterNormalia) July 15, 2025

See? We really should just abolish them.

Great news, next school choice where parents can take taxpayer money to school of choice private or public! — Nyla (@Nyst51) July 15, 2025

Under the Trump administration, we are seeing real steps being taken to not only empower the parents and students, but the teachers as well. There are plenty of teachers who are forced into these unions either via the law or through bullying, good teachers who need our help.

This is truly a win, win, win.

