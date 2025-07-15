WATCH Ana Navarro Get TROUNCED for Trying to Dismiss Panelist's Opinion Because He's a White Guy (Video)

Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on July 15, 2025
It's been a while since we've written about mouth-breather Ana Navarro, not because she's magically gotten smarter or less annoying, but mainly because the only reason we'd find something she has to say newsworthy is if it weren't stupid and annoying.

The only exception to this would be watching someone take her apart for being stupid and annoying.

And, in this case, racist AF.

Watch:

We're not entirely sure Ana knows what the word hyperbolic means.

And of course, it only got worse with Abby Phillip jumping in:

The white guy in question is of course, Brad Polumbo ... 

... who just so happens to be gay.

That makes Ana a homophobe. And a bigot.

Hey, we're just playing by their rules.

Chip Gaines Defends Going Woke While Scolding Christians for Calling Him OUT and YEAH, That Was DUMB
Sam J.
They would lose their minds, and morons would be lining the streets today claiming America is a sexist, racist country.

This ain't our first rodeo.

