WATCH Ana Navarro Get TROUNCED for Trying to Dismiss Panelist's Opinion Because He's a White Guy (Video)

It's been a while since we've written about mouth-breather Ana Navarro, not because she's magically gotten smarter or less annoying, but mainly because the only reason we'd find something she has to say newsworthy is if it weren't stupid and annoying.

The only exception to this would be watching someone take her apart for being stupid and annoying.

And, in this case, racist AF.

Watch:

Ana Navarro dismisses opinion of CNN panelist because he is a white man.



"It might be hyperbolic for you as a white man." pic.twitter.com/dVlVw6gTUb — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 15, 2025

We're not entirely sure Ana knows what the word hyperbolic means.

And of course, it only got worse with Abby Phillip jumping in:

Abby Phillip jumping in here to *defend Ana* and dismiss Brad further after she did this is just incredible.



What a dumpster fire of a network. https://t.co/0n6ecLttDD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2025

The white guy in question is of course, Brad Polumbo ...

Well, that was fun 😂 https://t.co/Va0j7B4KPO — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) July 15, 2025

... who just so happens to be gay.

That makes Ana a homophobe. And a bigot.

Hey, we're just playing by their rules.

The proper response to @abbydphillip and Anna Navarro is to use the exact same rhetoric back. Invalidate their opinions citing their race and see how they react. https://t.co/HXzYR5ilUj — Prince of Doges 🇺🇸 (@princeofdoges) July 15, 2025

They would lose their minds, and morons would be lining the streets today claiming America is a sexist, racist country.

This ain't our first rodeo.

